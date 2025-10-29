This Week In Golf: 30+ LIV Golfers In Action, Masters And Open Spots On The Line And 15 DP World Tour Cards To Be Won

If you're a golf fan looking for something to take an interest in this week that isn't the World Series or Week 9 of the NFL, I've got just the thing for you. Actually, I've got several things.

The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall is taking its final mini-break before a three-tournament sprint to the line while the DP World Tour is gearing up for its Playoffs with a weekend off to allow all those involved to rest and recover prior to an intense fortnight in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship is taking place at Kuala Lumpar Golf & Country Club for the third year as Jeeno Thitikul aims to take another step towards lifting the Race To CME Globe title via a third season victory.

Elsewhere, there is plenty more action going on around the world over the coming days with a plethora of elite talent involved.

Below are some of the key storylines to watch out for in golf this week.

30+ LIV GOLFERS IN HONG KONG

The latest International Series event on the Asian Tour has an incredibly sought-after first prize.

The latest International Series event on the Asian Tour has an incredibly sought-after first prize. Not just the $360,000 winner's check, but also spots at The Masters and The Open Championship.

As a result, over half of the 2025 LIV Golf League roster has turned up to the Link Hong Kong Open in the hopes of booking spots in the opening and closing men's Majors next year.

The historic championship has been won by the likes of Bernhard Langer, Tom Watson and Rory McIlroy in the past, and Patrick Reed is among those hoping to triumph once again.

The American shot 59 on his way to winning in 2024 and would undoubtedly love to rubberstamp an Open Championship start having locked up trips to Augusta for life following his Masters victory in 2018.

HOTELPLANNER TOUR GRAND FINAL

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (left) and Kristoffer Reitan (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the end of a long season, it all comes down to the next four days for the 45 players involved in the HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final.

Even the last man in can still earn promotion to the DP World Tour while only a handful of the leading contenders at the top of the rankings can win the Race To Mallorca.

South Africa's JC Ritchie is in the strongest position before a ball has been struck as he has his DP World Tour card already via three wins this term.

For most of the pros involved, though, their futures remain up in the air as there are still 15 cards to be handed out on Sunday.

PETER FINCH PLAYING PRO EVENT

A post shared by Peter Finch (@peterfinchgolf) A photo posted by on

One of the most famous content creators on planet golf, Peter Finch, has been invited to take part in the Asian Development Tour's Egyptian Open this week.

The Englishman, who made it through to Final Qualifying for The Open Championship earlier this year, received a sponsor's invite to play at Madinaty Golf Club near Cairo and will tee it up in the $125,000 four-day event between Wednesday, October 29 and Saturday, November 1.

At the end of the Asian Development Tour season, the leading 10 players in the rankings will receive Asian Tour cards for the following year with the chance to progress on to either the DP World Tour or LIV Golf League after that.

JESSICA KORDA ANNOUNCES RETURN

A post shared by Grant Thornton Invitational (@grantthorntoninv) A photo posted by on

Six-time LPGA Tour winner and older sister of World No.2 Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda confirmed she will be making her first competitive start since May 2023 in December's Grant Thornton Invitational.

Korda stopped playing two-and-a-half years ago after she fell pregnant with her and husband Johnny DelPrete's first child.

After giving birth to a baby boy called Greyson on February 3, 2024, the 32-year-old said she was "shooting for" a return to competitive action in 2026 - just inside the LPGA Tour's 24-month limit to resume playing after giving birth.

Korda, who has been paired with Bud Cauley, will tune up for her comeback at Tiburon Golf Club between December 12-14 in the mixed pairs tournament.

PROS IN HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

A post shared by Wenders (@wendyirislowry) A photo posted by on

It's spooky season and some of the game's biggest stars will be posting pictures of their Halloween costumes on social media in the coming days.

Ryder Cup star Shane Lowry and his wife Wendy have already been to a party in fancy dress, masquerading as Snow White and Grumpy the dwarf (no prizes for guessing which way around!).

Keep an eye out on Instagram or X this weekend for some of your favorite players taking their chance to celebrate Halloween in some interesting, funny and creative ways.

WHAT ELSE?

