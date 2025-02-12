How To Watch The Genesis Invitational: TV Channels, Streaming Information For PGA Tour Signature Event This Week
No Tiger Woods but Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will tee it up in Torrey Pines – here's how you can tune in
Watch The Genesis Invitational this week, February 13-16, to see the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in action in the latest Signature Event on the 2025 PGA Tour.
The Genesis Invitational on TV: At a glance
► US: ESPN+ | The Golf Channel, Sling | CBS, Paramount+
► UK: Sky Sports Golf, Now TV
► Canada: TSN / TSN+
► Australia: Fox Sports 503 / Kayo Sports
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
The Genesis Invitational is taking place at Torrey Pines in California, moved from its usual venue of the Riviera Country Club due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Play will take place on the South Course, which is the more challenging and picturesque of the two courses at Torrey Pines, featuring recently in the Farmers Insurance Open and previously hosting the US Open.
The tournament is the seventh event on the 2025 PGA Tour and the third Signature Event, with a total prize pot of $20,000,000. Tiger Woods was set to make his eagerly-anticipated season debut but the 15-time Major winner has pulled out due to the recent death of his mother, Kultida, even if he'll still be on hosting duties. It's still a high-class field, though, featuring world No.1 Scheffler, four-time Major winner McIlroy, and the 2024 champion Hideki Matsuyama.
The four-day tournament will be broadcast extensively around the world, so read on for all the details on how to watch The Genesis Invitational live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.
The Genesis Invitational: US broadcasters
Fans in the host country of the US can watch The Genesis Invitational through three separate broadcasters: ESPN+, The Golf Channel, and CBS / Paramount+.
In a nutshell, ESPN+ offers the most comprehensive coverage with a multi-feed streaming offering, while traditional TV viewers will find the earlier action on The Golf Channel before having to switch over to CBS for the tournament's denouement.
ESPN+
ESPN+, the streaming platform of the US sports broadcasting giant, has a partnership with the PGA Tour and boasts between nine and 10 hours of coverage every day of The Genesis Invitational across four separate feeds. This includes featured holes and featured groups for those who want to hone in on the action, but there's also a traditional main feed that shows all the important stuff in one place.
Subscriptions to ESPN+ start from $11.99 per month, or $119.99 for a year if you pay up front. You can also bundle with other services, such as Dinsey+ and Hulu for $16.99 per month.
The Golf Channel
The Golf Channel has coverage of all four days, but will miss the crucial late action on the final two days. It will show four hours of action from the first two rounds and then two hours early in the final two rounds, before CBS steps in.
The Golf Channel comes on most cable TV packages and while existing cable customers can watch a simulcast online on the NBC Sports app, there is no dedicated streaming platform for The Golf Channel. It does, however, come on a number of 'cord-cutting' TV streamers, such as Sling TV and Fubo.
To get the Golf Channel through Sling, you need the Sling Blue package (from $45.99 per month) and the Sports Extra add-on ($11 per month). However, there's a live offer now that gives you your first month of Sling Blue half-price.
CBS / Paramount +
CBS will broadcast the final two days of action, with four hours from the third round and three-and-a-half hours from the final round, capturing the critical phase of the tournament.
Like The Golf Channel, CBS comes on cable TV but it does have its own streaming platform, Paramount+. You'll need the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan to get PGA Tour golf, which costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.
The Genesis Invitational: US TV & Streaming Timings
|Day
|ESPN+
|The Golf Channel
|CBS / Paramount+
|February 13: Round One
|12.30pm - 8pm ET
|4pm - 8pm ET
|N/A
|February 13: Round Two
|12.30pm - 8pm ET
|4pm - 8pm ET
|N/A
|February 15: Round Three
|10am - 7pm ET
|1pm - 3pm ET
|3pm - 7pm ET
|February 16: Final Round
|9.30am - 6.30pm ET
|1pm - 3pm ET
|3pm - 6.30pm ET
Watch The Genesis Invitational in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch The Genesis Invitational on Sky Sports, which offers extensive coverage of the tournament all in one place. The action will occasionally make it to the Main Event channel but Sky Sports Golf is the place to go for several hours of action on all four days.
Sky Sports comes in long-term deal, either through traditional satellite TV or a streaming-oriented package, both with a 24-month minimum contract. Check out the latest Sky Sports deals and packages.
For those seeking less commitment, there is a third-party streaming platform for Sky Sports channels: NowTV. The sports package on Now TV costs £26 a month for your first six months.
Away from the UK right now? You can still tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN – more on that below.
The Genesis Invitational: UK TV Timings
|Day
|Sky Sports Golf
|February 13: Round One
|5.30pm - 1am GMT
|February 14: Round Two
|5.30pm - 1am GMT
|February 15: Round Three
|3pm - 12am GMT
|February 16: Final Round
|2.30pm - 11.30pm GMT
Genesis Invitational: Watch from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.
Watch The Genesis Invitational in Australia
Golf fans in Australia can watch The Genesis Invitational golf on TV on Fox Sports 503 and online on the Kayo Sports streaming platform.
Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but you can get your first month for just $1, or you could try it out with a seven-day free trial.
Watch The Genesis Invitational in Canada
TSN has the rights to the PGA Tour in Canada and will show The Genesis Invitational from January 13-16.
Only the final two rounds will go out on television, split across TSN 3, 4, 5, and CTV2. However, all four days will be covered online on TSN+ with multi-feed streaming. This is the same start-to-finish coverage you get in the US with ESPN+.
To subscribe to TSN+, plans start from $8 a month.
Can I watch Genesis Invitational for free?
There are no dedicated free broadcast options for The Genesis Invitational. However, there are a few offers and bargains out there.
There are free trials on offer from Kayo Sports in Australia, and Fubo, one of the US cord-cutting streaming services. You can also get your first month of Sling TV in the US at half-price, while there's a small discount on Now TV in the UK.
The cheapest streaming option for the The Genesis Invitational is Fancode in India, a sports streaming service with a solid range of golf rights. A monthly pass is ₹199 ($2.30 or £1.88) or you can get a season pass for around ₹899 (roughly $10/£10). Coverage is geo-restricted to India, but subscribers can get their access while abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
