Genesis Invitational Prize Money Payout 2025

Tiger Woods is one of a star-studded field competing for one of the largest prize money payouts of the PGA Tour season

Tiger Woods takes a shot at the PNC Championship
Tiger Woods hosts the event, and he's also in the field
We may only be approaching mid-February, but the third of the PGA Tour’s eight lucrative signature events is already upon us with the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational.

That means there will be an elevated purse at this week’s event as well as increased world ranking points.

As one of three player-hosted signature events there is even more prize money heading to this week’s winner than typically available at the other marquee tournaments in the PGA Tour schedule.

That means that while the winners of The Sentry and the Pebble Beach Pro-Am were handed a check for $3.6m, the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday will bank $4m from an overall purse of $20m. It is set to be a lucrative week for the runner-up, too, as he will receive $2.2m – almost $900,000 more than Thomas Detry earned for his seven-shot win in the WM Phoenix Open.

The prize money given to the winner will be equal to that earned by the victor in another big men’s event this week, LIV Golf Adelaide. Unlike the LIV Golf tournament, there are also world ranking points available at the Genesis Invitational, which is taking place at Torrey Pines this year with Riviera Country Club closed due to the recent California wildfires.

Last year, winner Hideki Matsuyama won 68 points, and a similar number is likely to be handed to this week’s victor.

Genesis Invitational Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$4,000,000
2nd$2,200,000
3rd$1,400,000
4th$1,000,000
5th$840,000
6th$760,000
7th$700,000
8th$646,000
9th$600,000
10th$556,000
11th$514,000
12th$472,000
13th$430,000
14th$389,000
15th$369,000
16th$349,000
17th$329,000
18th$309,000
19th$289,000
20th$269,000
21st$250,000
22nd$233,000
23rd$216,000
24th$200,000
25th$184,000
26th$168,000
27th$161,000
28th$154,000
29th$147,000
30th$140,000
31st$133,000
32nd$126,000
33rd$119,000
34th$114,000
35th$109,000
36th$104,000
37th$99,000
38th$94,000
39th$90,000
40th$86,000
41st$82,000
42nd$78,000
43rd$74,000
44th$70,000
45th$66,000
46th$62,000
47th$58,000
48th$56,000
49th$54,000
50th$52,000

Who Are The Star Names At The Genesis Invitational?

Hideki Matsuyama with the Genesis Invitational trophy

Hideki Matsuyama is the defending Genesis Invitational champion

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods this week, and not just because he’s the tournament host. The 15-time Major winner is also in the 72-player field for the event after he confirmed his involvement earlier in the month. Aside from an appearance in December’s PNC Championship and a couple of TGL starts, we’ve not seen Woods in competitive action since last July’s Open, where he missed the cut.

Since then, he has undergone the sixth back surgery of his career, and he will be hoping to come through the rigors of PGA Tour action unscathed with The Masters less than two months away.

Last year, Hideki Matsuyama beat Luke List and Will Zalatoris by three at Riviera Country Club, and he defends his title.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler also plays, along with the winner of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rory McIlroy. Other players in the world’s top 10 competing are Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark and Viktor Hovland, although there’s still no sign of Xander Schauffele, who has been absent since finishing T30 at The Sentry.

Rory McIlroy takes a shot at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy is one of the highest-profile names in the field

Max Homa, who won the 2021 edition, also plays, as does two-time winner Adam Scott.

Thomas Detry, who won last week’s WM Phoenix Open and Harris English, who claimed victory in January’s Farmers Insurance Open at this week’s venue, Torrey Pines, are also in the field.

Where Is The Genesis Invitational?

The traditional home of the Genesis Invitational is LA’s Riviera Country Club. However, because of the recent wildfires affecting the area, this year, the tournament moves to Torrey Pines, where the action will take place on its South Course.

Is Tiger Woods Playing In The Genesis Invitational?

The 15-time Major winner announced earlier in the month that he would play in the 2025 tournament. After recovering from back surgery, Woods returned at the PGA Tour Champions' PNC Championship in December, while he has made two TGL appearances in 2025 so far.

