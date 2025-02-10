Genesis Invitational Prize Money Payout 2025
Tiger Woods is one of a star-studded field competing for one of the largest prize money payouts of the PGA Tour season
We may only be approaching mid-February, but the third of the PGA Tour’s eight lucrative signature events is already upon us with the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational.
That means there will be an elevated purse at this week’s event as well as increased world ranking points.
As one of three player-hosted signature events there is even more prize money heading to this week’s winner than typically available at the other marquee tournaments in the PGA Tour schedule.
That means that while the winners of The Sentry and the Pebble Beach Pro-Am were handed a check for $3.6m, the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday will bank $4m from an overall purse of $20m. It is set to be a lucrative week for the runner-up, too, as he will receive $2.2m – almost $900,000 more than Thomas Detry earned for his seven-shot win in the WM Phoenix Open.
The prize money given to the winner will be equal to that earned by the victor in another big men’s event this week, LIV Golf Adelaide. Unlike the LIV Golf tournament, there are also world ranking points available at the Genesis Invitational, which is taking place at Torrey Pines this year with Riviera Country Club closed due to the recent California wildfires.
Last year, winner Hideki Matsuyama won 68 points, and a similar number is likely to be handed to this week’s victor.
Genesis Invitational Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,200,000
|3rd
|$1,400,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$840,000
|6th
|$760,000
|7th
|$700,000
|8th
|$646,000
|9th
|$600,000
|10th
|$556,000
|11th
|$514,000
|12th
|$472,000
|13th
|$430,000
|14th
|$389,000
|15th
|$369,000
|16th
|$349,000
|17th
|$329,000
|18th
|$309,000
|19th
|$289,000
|20th
|$269,000
|21st
|$250,000
|22nd
|$233,000
|23rd
|$216,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$184,000
|26th
|$168,000
|27th
|$161,000
|28th
|$154,000
|29th
|$147,000
|30th
|$140,000
|31st
|$133,000
|32nd
|$126,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$94,000
|39th
|$90,000
|40th
|$86,000
|41st
|$82,000
|42nd
|$78,000
|43rd
|$74,000
|44th
|$70,000
|45th
|$66,000
|46th
|$62,000
|47th
|$58,000
|48th
|$56,000
|49th
|$54,000
|50th
|$52,000
Who Are The Star Names At The Genesis Invitational?
All eyes will be on Tiger Woods this week, and not just because he’s the tournament host. The 15-time Major winner is also in the 72-player field for the event after he confirmed his involvement earlier in the month. Aside from an appearance in December’s PNC Championship and a couple of TGL starts, we’ve not seen Woods in competitive action since last July’s Open, where he missed the cut.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Since then, he has undergone the sixth back surgery of his career, and he will be hoping to come through the rigors of PGA Tour action unscathed with The Masters less than two months away.
Last year, Hideki Matsuyama beat Luke List and Will Zalatoris by three at Riviera Country Club, and he defends his title.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler also plays, along with the winner of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rory McIlroy. Other players in the world’s top 10 competing are Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark and Viktor Hovland, although there’s still no sign of Xander Schauffele, who has been absent since finishing T30 at The Sentry.
Max Homa, who won the 2021 edition, also plays, as does two-time winner Adam Scott.
Thomas Detry, who won last week’s WM Phoenix Open and Harris English, who claimed victory in January’s Farmers Insurance Open at this week’s venue, Torrey Pines, are also in the field.
Where Is The Genesis Invitational?
The traditional home of the Genesis Invitational is LA’s Riviera Country Club. However, because of the recent wildfires affecting the area, this year, the tournament moves to Torrey Pines, where the action will take place on its South Course.
Is Tiger Woods Playing In The Genesis Invitational?
The 15-time Major winner announced earlier in the month that he would play in the 2025 tournament. After recovering from back surgery, Woods returned at the PGA Tour Champions' PNC Championship in December, while he has made two TGL appearances in 2025 so far.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
