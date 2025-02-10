Genesis Invitational Prize Money Payout 2025

We may only be approaching mid-February, but the third of the PGA Tour’s eight lucrative signature events is already upon us with the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational.

That means there will be an elevated purse at this week’s event as well as increased world ranking points.

As one of three player-hosted signature events there is even more prize money heading to this week’s winner than typically available at the other marquee tournaments in the PGA Tour schedule.

That means that while the winners of The Sentry and the Pebble Beach Pro-Am were handed a check for $3.6m, the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday will bank $4m from an overall purse of $20m. It is set to be a lucrative week for the runner-up, too, as he will receive $2.2m – almost $900,000 more than Thomas Detry earned for his seven-shot win in the WM Phoenix Open.

The prize money given to the winner will be equal to that earned by the victor in another big men’s event this week, LIV Golf Adelaide. Unlike the LIV Golf tournament, there are also world ranking points available at the Genesis Invitational, which is taking place at Torrey Pines this year with Riviera Country Club closed due to the recent California wildfires.

Last year, winner Hideki Matsuyama won 68 points, and a similar number is likely to be handed to this week’s victor.

Genesis Invitational Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,200,000 3rd $1,400,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $840,000 6th $760,000 7th $700,000 8th $646,000 9th $600,000 10th $556,000 11th $514,000 12th $472,000 13th $430,000 14th $389,000 15th $369,000 16th $349,000 17th $329,000 18th $309,000 19th $289,000 20th $269,000 21st $250,000 22nd $233,000 23rd $216,000 24th $200,000 25th $184,000 26th $168,000 27th $161,000 28th $154,000 29th $147,000 30th $140,000 31st $133,000 32nd $126,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $56,000 49th $54,000 50th $52,000

Who Are The Star Names At The Genesis Invitational?

Hideki Matsuyama is the defending Genesis Invitational champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods this week, and not just because he’s the tournament host. The 15-time Major winner is also in the 72-player field for the event after he confirmed his involvement earlier in the month. Aside from an appearance in December’s PNC Championship and a couple of TGL starts, we’ve not seen Woods in competitive action since last July’s Open, where he missed the cut.

Since then, he has undergone the sixth back surgery of his career, and he will be hoping to come through the rigors of PGA Tour action unscathed with The Masters less than two months away.

Last year, Hideki Matsuyama beat Luke List and Will Zalatoris by three at Riviera Country Club, and he defends his title.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler also plays, along with the winner of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rory McIlroy. Other players in the world’s top 10 competing are Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark and Viktor Hovland, although there’s still no sign of Xander Schauffele, who has been absent since finishing T30 at The Sentry.

Rory McIlroy is one of the highest-profile names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Homa, who won the 2021 edition, also plays, as does two-time winner Adam Scott.

Thomas Detry, who won last week’s WM Phoenix Open and Harris English, who claimed victory in January’s Farmers Insurance Open at this week’s venue, Torrey Pines, are also in the field.

Where Is The Genesis Invitational? The traditional home of the Genesis Invitational is LA’s Riviera Country Club. However, because of the recent wildfires affecting the area, this year, the tournament moves to Torrey Pines, where the action will take place on its South Course.