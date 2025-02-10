Tiger Woods Pulls Out Of Genesis Invitational
The 15-time Major winner, who hosts the tournament, will no longer tee it up at Torrey Pines
Tiger Woods has announced he has withdrawn from this week’s Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines.
The 15-time Major winner had been named in the 72-player field for the event, but just three days before he was due to tee it up, he has released a message via his social media channels explaining the tournament comes too soon after the loss of his mother Kultida, who passed away last week.
Woods's statement began: “I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out."
He added: "I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."
Following Kultida's passing on 4 February, Woods wrote on social media: "It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh.
"She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.
"Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."
Woods' withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational means the wait goes on to see him return to PGA Tour action for the first time since he underwent back surgery in September. Since then, his only appearances have come on the PGA Tour Champions' PNC Championship in December and two TGL starts so far in 2025.
While there is no confirmation on when he will next appear, the PGA Tour's next signature event comes on 6 March with the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Woods' most recent appearance at the event came in 2018, when he finished T5.
Woods’ withdrawal comes just a day after he reportedly played golf with US President Donald Trump in Florida, with anticipation that a deal between the PGA Tour, with whom he is a player director, and the Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf is edging closer.
