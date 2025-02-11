The Genesis Invitational Picks, Predictions And Odds

After the chaotic scenes of TPC Scottsdale and the WM Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour moves to The Genesis Invitational and its third Signature Event of 2025.

Usually, The Genesis Invitational would be held at Riviera Country Club but, due to the LA wildfires, the tournament hosted by Tiger Woods will instead be held at Torrey Pines, which staged the Farmers Insurance Open a fortnight ago.

Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his Genesis Invitational title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Originally, Woods was listed in the field but, following the sad passing of his mother last week, the 15-time Major winner has withdrawn. In terms of players who are featuring, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are among the big names headlining.

Unlike the Farmers Insurance Open, which is played on the North and South course, The Genesis Invitational will be played on just the South course at Torrey Pines, with the venue previously holding the US Open.

Scoring-wise, Riviera threw up a number of different results ranging from 19-under to six-under. Being played at Torrey, Harris English won in California with an eight-under score last time around.

The Genesis Invitational Course Guide: Torrey Pines South Course

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Torrey Pines is one of the most recognized golf courses in America, with the municipal venue hosting the Farmers Insurance Open since the late 1960s.

The South course will play host and, with it having the potential to measure at a whopping 7,802 yards, it is one of the longest layouts on the PGA Tour. What's more, out of the two courses at Torrey Pines, it is the most wind-affected.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In terms of course features, Torrey Pines South Course has one of the most picturesque par 3s in the world, with the third making way for an incredible back drop of the Pacific Ocean.

The par 3 third at Torrey Pines' South Course (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's also the par 4 12th, which measures over 500 yards and usually plays into the wind, whilst the par 5 18th has seen plenty of drama throughout its history.

Featuring a pond at the front of the green, it is named 'Devlin's Billabong' after Bruce Devlin took six shots to get out of it at the 1975 San Diego Open when in contention.

The Genesis Invitational Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Scores 2024 Hideki Matsuyama -17 2023 Jon Rahm -17 2022 Joaquin Niemann -19 2021 Max Homa -12 2020 Adam Scott -11 2019 J.B Holmes -14 2018 Bubba Watson -12 2017 Dustin Johnson -17 2016 Bubba Watson -15 2015 James Hahn -6 2014 Bubba Watson -15

The Genesis Invitational Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Scottie Scheffler (+450)

Rory McIlroy (+800)

Collin Morikawa (+1400)

Justin Thomas (+1600)

Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)

Ludvig Aberg (+2200)

Patrick Cantlay (+2200)

Sungjae Im (+2800)

Sam Burns (+3300)

Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)

Russell Henley (+3300)

Shane Lowry (+3300)

Taylor Pendrith (+3300)

Jason Day (+4000)

Jordan Spieth (+4000)

Tom Kim (+4000)

Tony Finau (+4500)

Rasmus Hojgaard (+4500)

Robert MacIntyre (+4500)

Will Zalatoris (+4500)

Thomas Detry (+5000)

Sepp Straka (+5500)

The Genesis Invitational Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Rory McIlroy (+800)

McIlroy is trying to be more like Scottie Scheffler this year, and what would Scottie do here? He’d win. I loved the look of Rory at Pebble a couple of weeks ago and see no reason why he can’t go and win again.

He has a brilliant record at Torrey Pines, despite not playing too many Farmers Insurance Opens. He was T7 here at the 2021 US Open, which, like this week, was played exclusively on the tougher South Course. He was also T3 in 2020 and T5 in 2019 at the Farmers so has plenty of good course form.

Outsider: Jordan Spieth (+4000)

I optimistically backed Spieth at TPC Scottsdale last week and absolutely loved what I saw. Every time I turned on the TV he was finding fairways, hitting great iron shots and then missing birdie putts. He finished T4 thanks to a brilliant long game showing, which is evidence that his wrist is no longer hurting.

I think he will be putting in plenty of putting practice and should go on to challenge again this week. His odds are surprisingly high, so he just about fits into the outsider category.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Ludvig Aberg (+2200)

The Swede started off the Farmers Insurance Open incredibly well and, had it not been for illness, I have no doubt that he would have gone on to claim a second PGA Tour title.

Taking the week off, I'm hoping that Aberg will be fully rested and recovered. If so, I believe he'll be out for redemption at Torrey Pines, especially as three Europeans have won on the PGA Tour in the last month. When he's been fit and healthy, Aberg is one of the best on the planet and I see him competing again in California.

Outsider: Justin Rose (+10000)

I backed Rose at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and he returned a tidy third place finish. For The Genesis Invitational, I am using a similar logic in that he has great history round Torrey Pines, winning the Farmers Insurance Open back in 2019.

Admittedly, he did shoot 69-80 at the tournament a fortnight ago, but that 80 was a huge blip, especially as the Englishman followed that missed cut with a podium finish at Pebble Beach. Rose has great form at Torrey Pines and, with his odds sitting at +10000, I expect him to go low again in California.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Collin Morikawa (+1400)

A combination of overall form, course history and momentum has just given Morikawa the nod over Aberg, in my view. While the Swedish player did make a lightning start at Torrey Pines during the Farmers Insurance Open a few weeks ago, his recent illness ended his chances of winning that week and saw him unable to play in Phoenix.

On the flip side, Morikawa has begun the 2025 season with a runner-up and T17th and (notwithstanding last year's missed cut at the FIO) has finished 3rd, T4th and T21st in three previous looks at Torrey Pines' South Course. The American's incredible accuracy off the tee should be a considerable help, too, with nasty rough waiting for any errant tee shots.

Outsider: Russell Henley (+6000)

There isn't a lot of course history to trawl through for the 35-year-old, with just two appearances at Torrey Pines before this year generating a missed cut at the 2014 Farmers and a T13th at the 2021 US Open. Since then, he has dramatically improved his accuracy off the tee which should aid his quest for another good finish - his latest in a strong season so far.

In three starts for 2025, Henley has improved each time (T30th, T10th, T5th), so hopefully he can continue that trend at Torrey Pines this week.

How To Watch The Genesis Invitational

US (ET)

Thursday 13th February: 16.00 - 20.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

16.00 - 20.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Friday 14th February: 16.00 - 20.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

16.00 - 20.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Saturday 15th February: 13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 19.00pm (CBS)

13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 19.00pm (CBS) Sunday 16th February: 13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 18.30pm (CBS)

UK (GMT)

Thursday 13th February: 17.30pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

17.30pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 14th February: 17.30pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

17.30pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 15th February: 15.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

15.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 16th February: 15.00pm - 23.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025