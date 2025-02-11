The Genesis Invitational Picks, Predictions And Odds
The PGA Tour's third Signature Event of the season takes place at Torrey Pines, with 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods, hosting the tournament once again
After the chaotic scenes of TPC Scottsdale and the WM Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour moves to The Genesis Invitational and its third Signature Event of 2025.
Usually, The Genesis Invitational would be held at Riviera Country Club but, due to the LA wildfires, the tournament hosted by Tiger Woods will instead be held at Torrey Pines, which staged the Farmers Insurance Open a fortnight ago.
Originally, Woods was listed in the field but, following the sad passing of his mother last week, the 15-time Major winner has withdrawn. In terms of players who are featuring, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are among the big names headlining.
Unlike the Farmers Insurance Open, which is played on the North and South course, The Genesis Invitational will be played on just the South course at Torrey Pines, with the venue previously holding the US Open.
Scoring-wise, Riviera threw up a number of different results ranging from 19-under to six-under. Being played at Torrey, Harris English won in California with an eight-under score last time around.
The Genesis Invitational Course Guide: Torrey Pines South Course
Torrey Pines is one of the most recognized golf courses in America, with the municipal venue hosting the Farmers Insurance Open since the late 1960s.
The South course will play host and, with it having the potential to measure at a whopping 7,802 yards, it is one of the longest layouts on the PGA Tour. What's more, out of the two courses at Torrey Pines, it is the most wind-affected.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In terms of course features, Torrey Pines South Course has one of the most picturesque par 3s in the world, with the third making way for an incredible back drop of the Pacific Ocean.
There's also the par 4 12th, which measures over 500 yards and usually plays into the wind, whilst the par 5 18th has seen plenty of drama throughout its history.
Featuring a pond at the front of the green, it is named 'Devlin's Billabong' after Bruce Devlin took six shots to get out of it at the 1975 San Diego Open when in contention.
The Genesis Invitational Previous Winners
|Year
|Player
|Scores
|2024
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-17
|2023
|Jon Rahm
|-17
|2022
|Joaquin Niemann
|-19
|2021
|Max Homa
|-12
|2020
|Adam Scott
|-11
|2019
|J.B Holmes
|-14
|2018
|Bubba Watson
|-12
|2017
|Dustin Johnson
|-17
|2016
|Bubba Watson
|-15
|2015
|James Hahn
|-6
|2014
|Bubba Watson
|-15
The Genesis Invitational Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Scottie Scheffler (+450)
- Rory McIlroy (+800)
- Collin Morikawa (+1400)
- Justin Thomas (+1600)
- Hideki Matsuyama (+1800)
- Ludvig Aberg (+2200)
- Patrick Cantlay (+2200)
- Sungjae Im (+2800)
- Sam Burns (+3300)
- Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)
- Russell Henley (+3300)
- Shane Lowry (+3300)
- Taylor Pendrith (+3300)
- Jason Day (+4000)
- Jordan Spieth (+4000)
- Tom Kim (+4000)
- Tony Finau (+4500)
- Rasmus Hojgaard (+4500)
- Robert MacIntyre (+4500)
- Will Zalatoris (+4500)
- Thomas Detry (+5000)
- Sepp Straka (+5500)
The Genesis Invitational Betting Picks
Favorite: Rory McIlroy (+800)
McIlroy is trying to be more like Scottie Scheffler this year, and what would Scottie do here? He’d win. I loved the look of Rory at Pebble a couple of weeks ago and see no reason why he can’t go and win again.
He has a brilliant record at Torrey Pines, despite not playing too many Farmers Insurance Opens. He was T7 here at the 2021 US Open, which, like this week, was played exclusively on the tougher South Course. He was also T3 in 2020 and T5 in 2019 at the Farmers so has plenty of good course form.
Outsider: Jordan Spieth (+4000)
I optimistically backed Spieth at TPC Scottsdale last week and absolutely loved what I saw. Every time I turned on the TV he was finding fairways, hitting great iron shots and then missing birdie putts. He finished T4 thanks to a brilliant long game showing, which is evidence that his wrist is no longer hurting.
I think he will be putting in plenty of putting practice and should go on to challenge again this week. His odds are surprisingly high, so he just about fits into the outsider category.
Favorite: Ludvig Aberg (+2200)
The Swede started off the Farmers Insurance Open incredibly well and, had it not been for illness, I have no doubt that he would have gone on to claim a second PGA Tour title.
Taking the week off, I'm hoping that Aberg will be fully rested and recovered. If so, I believe he'll be out for redemption at Torrey Pines, especially as three Europeans have won on the PGA Tour in the last month. When he's been fit and healthy, Aberg is one of the best on the planet and I see him competing again in California.
Outsider: Justin Rose (+10000)
I backed Rose at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and he returned a tidy third place finish. For The Genesis Invitational, I am using a similar logic in that he has great history round Torrey Pines, winning the Farmers Insurance Open back in 2019.
Admittedly, he did shoot 69-80 at the tournament a fortnight ago, but that 80 was a huge blip, especially as the Englishman followed that missed cut with a podium finish at Pebble Beach. Rose has great form at Torrey Pines and, with his odds sitting at +10000, I expect him to go low again in California.
Favorite: Collin Morikawa (+1400)
A combination of overall form, course history and momentum has just given Morikawa the nod over Aberg, in my view. While the Swedish player did make a lightning start at Torrey Pines during the Farmers Insurance Open a few weeks ago, his recent illness ended his chances of winning that week and saw him unable to play in Phoenix.
On the flip side, Morikawa has begun the 2025 season with a runner-up and T17th and (notwithstanding last year's missed cut at the FIO) has finished 3rd, T4th and T21st in three previous looks at Torrey Pines' South Course. The American's incredible accuracy off the tee should be a considerable help, too, with nasty rough waiting for any errant tee shots.
Outsider: Russell Henley (+6000)
There isn't a lot of course history to trawl through for the 35-year-old, with just two appearances at Torrey Pines before this year generating a missed cut at the 2014 Farmers and a T13th at the 2021 US Open. Since then, he has dramatically improved his accuracy off the tee which should aid his quest for another good finish - his latest in a strong season so far.
In three starts for 2025, Henley has improved each time (T30th, T10th, T5th), so hopefully he can continue that trend at Torrey Pines this week.
How To Watch The Genesis Invitational
US (ET)
- Thursday 13th February: 16.00 - 20.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- Friday 14th February: 16.00 - 20.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- Saturday 15th February: 13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 19.00pm (CBS)
- Sunday 16th February: 13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 18.30pm (CBS)
UK (GMT)
- Thursday 13th February: 17.30pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 14th February: 17.30pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 15th February: 15.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 16th February: 15.00pm - 23.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
|Result
|Player
|Event
|Price
|GM Staff Member
|1st
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Hero Dubai Desert Classic
|+900
|Jonny Leighfield
|1st
|Laurie Canter
|Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
|+2200
|Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
|2nd
|Justin Thomas
|The American Express
|+1200
|Matt Cradock
|2nd
|Collin Morikawa
|The Sentry
|+1000
|Barry Plummer
|T3rd
|Justin Rose
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|+15000
|Matt Cradock
|T4th
|David Puig
|Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
|+1600
|Elliott Heath
|T4th
|Jordan Spieth
|WM Phoenix Open
|+6600
|Elliott Heath
|T6th
|Tom McKibbin
|Hero Dubai Desert Classic
|+9000
|Elliott Heath
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
What Is The Torrey Pines Course Record?
Torrey Pines has a long track record on the PGA Tour, but what are the course records on its North and South courses?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Pulls Out Of Genesis Invitational
The 15-time Major winner, who hosts the tournament, will no longer tee it up at Torrey Pines
By Mike Hall Published
-
Qatar Masters 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The Golf Monthly news team has each selected a favorite and an outside pick for this week's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on the DP World Tour...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
As the LIV Golf League begins its 2025 campaign, some of the Golf Monthly team have predicted who might win and who could have an outside shout in Riyadh
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
WM Phoenix Open Picks, Predictions And Odds
The rowdiest tournament on the PGA Tour calendar returns at TPC Scottsdale, with a number of big names set to be present in Phoenix
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golfers’ Betting Odds At The Masters
We look at the odds of all the LIV Golf League players taking part at the 2025 Masters at Augusta National
By Paul Higham Published
-
Masters Odds 2025: Scheffler Favorite To Win Green Jacket Again
The Masters is the first men's Major of the year and, in the run-up to the tournament, we take you through the full list of player odds at Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Picks, Predictions And Odds
The PGA Tour's second Signature Event of 2025 comes from the iconic Pebble Beach, as a number of huge names are set to feature on the Monterey Peninsula
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Bahrain Championship 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
Ahead of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, each of the Golf Monthly news team has picked a couple of names we think will be in contention for the title
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ras Al Khaimah Championship 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
Each of the Golf Monthly news team have picked a favorite and outside contender from the DP World Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published