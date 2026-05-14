How To Watch PGA Championship 2026 Round 1: Free Streams, TV Channels, Schedule
Find out how to catch all the first-round action live as the second Major of the year gets under way in Pennsylvania
Watch the PGA Championship first round from wherever you are in the world as the second Major of the 2026 season takes place at Aronimink Golf Club, with Golf Monthly bringing you all the information on TV channels, live streaming, free coverage, and how to watch the PGA Championship.
PGA Championship Round 1 key information
► Round 1 Date: May 14
► Venue: Aronimink Golf Club, Pennsylvania, USA
► TV & Streaming: ESPN Unlimited (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo (Aus)
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
This is the first men's Major at Aronimink since 1962, when Gary Player lifted the Wanamaker Trophy. The South African is one of just six men to win the career Grand Slam and the most recent entrant into that exclusive club, Rory McIlroy, arrives in Pennsylvania still feeling the warm embrace of a second successive Green Jacket following his Masters victory last month.
Like London buses, McIlroy had to wait a long time for his first Green Jacket before two came along at once. After the emotion of completing the career Grand Slam at Augusta 13 months ago, he was perhaps understandably off the pace at last year's PGA Championship, so it will be interesting to see how he fares this time around.
One man you can usually rely on to produce his best is Scottie Scheffler, who lifted the Wanamaker Trophy for the first time in 2025 after a dominant performance which saw him win by five shots. The world No 1 will be among the favourites in an extremely strong field, with this the only Major that is explicitly for professionals.
Behind Scheffler and McIlroy, plenty of players will fancy their chances, including the in-form Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick, now ranked third and fourth in the world respectively.
Read on for our guide on how to watch the PGA Championship first round online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch the PGA Championship 2026 Round 1 for FREE
While you cannot strictly watch the PGA Championship for 'free' anywhere, US viewers can watch the action on ESPN via YouTube TV, which offers a 10-day free trial.
Stream Round 1 of the PGA Championship FREE
YouTube TV's 10-day free trial in the US give you access to ESPN, which is showing all four days of the PGA Championship.
Streaming is geo-restricted, so it will only work in the States, but if you're out of the country right now you can still get your usual access while abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch the PGA Championship Round 1 from anywhere
You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
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Watch the PGA Championship Round 1 in the US
ESPN holds the broadcast rights in the US for round 1 of the PGA Championship 2026.
ESPN and ESPN2 will be your go to channels for the majority of the coverage. The easiest way to access these is via an ESPN Unlimited subscription ($29.99/month) which carries the main channels as well as featured groups and holes.
You can also access the ESPN and ESPN2 channel via cord-cutting services like DirecTV Stream (free trial), YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu+Live TV (free trial) and Fubo (free trial).
Time (ET)
Service
6:45am-12pm
ESPN Select
12pm-7pm
ESPN
7pm-8pm
ESPN2
Watch the PGA Championship Round 1 in the UK
It's all a lot simpler in the UK, with golf fans able to watch Round 1 of the PGA Championship 2026 on Sky Sports. Every other day will also be available on the platform.
Prices for Sky Sports start at £22/month, but you can also get access through NOW Sports for £14.99/day.
If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still stream the coverage provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.
More info ► How To Watch Golf In The UK: TV, Streaming, Pricing For Sky Sports Golf And More
How to watch the PGA Championship Round 1 in Canada
In Canada, Round 1 of the PGA Championship will be broadcast by TSN, which also holds the rights for the PGA Tour in Canada.
You'll need the standard TSN subscription, which costs $19.99 per month. This is available as a streaming package so it's flexible and ready to go, and includes TSN+.
How to watch the PGA Championship Round 1 in Australia
Golf fans in Australia can watch round 1 of the PGA Championship 2026 on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.
Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503, with Kayo Sports the streaming home of Fox's coverage of the tournament. You can get a 7-day free trial or pay just $1 for your first month, making it a cost-effective option for the PGA Championship.
PGA Championship First Round Tee Times
Time is EDT (BST).
1st Tee
- 6:45am: Braden Shattuck, Alex Fitzpatrick, Ben Griffin
- 6:56am: Francisco Bide, Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard
- 7:07am: Johnny Keefer, Rico Hoey, Nicolai Højgaard
- 7:18am: Shaun Micheel, Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo
- 7:29am: Y.E. Yang, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt McCarty
- 7:40am: Lucas Glover, Tom McKibbin, Stephan Jaeger
- 7:51am: Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Harris English
- 8:02am: Jacob Bridgeman, Bud Cauley, Alex Noren
- 8:13am: Chris Kirk, Max Greyserman, Kristoffer Reitan
- 8:24am: Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry, Padraig Harrington
- 8:35am: Ryan Lenahan, Ryan Fox, Kazuki Higa
- 8:46am: Jared Jones, Michael Kim, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8:57am: Tyler Collet, Kota Kaneko, Brandt Snedeker
- 12:15pm: Andrew Novak, John Parry, Jordan Gumberg
- 12:26pm: Ben Polland, Kurt Kitayama, Nico Echavarria
- 12:37pm: Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12:48pm: Luke Donald, Jesse Droemer, Stewart Cink
- 12:59pm: Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Max Homa
- 1:10pm: Ben Kern, J.T. Poston, Russell Henley
- 1:21pm: Adam Scott, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger
- 1:32pm: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry
- 1:43pm: Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:54pm: Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas
- 2:05pm: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
- 2:16pm: Zach Haynes, Alex Smalley, Chandler Blanchet
- 2:27pm: Bernd Wiesberger, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Andy Sullivan
10th Tee
- 6:50am: Aldrich Potgieter, David Puig, Denny McCarthy
- 7:01am: William Mouw, Chris Gabriele, Taylor Pendrith
- 7:12am: Tom Hoge, Bryce Fisher, Joaquin Niemann
- 7:23am: Keith Mitchell, Billy Horschel, Ian Holt
- 7:34am: Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sam Burns
- 7:45am: Wyndham Clark, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman
- 7:56am: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala
- 8:07am: Si Woo Kim, Derek Berg, Joe Highsmith
- 8:18am: Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler
- 8:29am: Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton
- 8:40am: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm
- 8:51am: Daniel Hillier, Ryan Vermeer, Max McGreevy
- 9:02am: Paul McClure, Mikael Lindberg, Angel Ayora
- 12:10pm: Michael Block, Rasmus Højgaard, Dustin Johnson
- 12:21pm: Mark Geddes, Steven Fisk, David Lipsky
- 12:32pm: Sungjae Im, Austin Hurt, Casey Jarvis
- 12:43pm: Andrew Putnam, Michael Kartrude, Matt Wallace
- 12:54pm: Martin Kaymer, Elvis Smylie, Davis Riley
- 1:05pm: Jason Dufner, Haotong Li, Jimmy Walker
- 1:16pm: Nick Taylor, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith
- 1:27pm: Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Reed, Pierceson Coody
- 1:38pm: Brian Campbell, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:49pm: Marco Penge, Sepp Straka, Patrick Rodgers
- 2:00pm: Aaron Rai, Travis Smyth, Sami Valimaki
- 2:11pm: Sam Stevens, Jayden Schaper, Garrett Sapp
- 2:22pm: Timothy Wiseman, Matti Schmid, Austin Smotherman
PGA Championship First Round: TV schedule and timings
Thursday 14th May - Round One:
US (ET): 6.45am-8pm (ESPN Select) / 12pm–7pm (ESPN), 7pm–8pm (ESPN2)
UK (BST): 12.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)
Australia (AEST): 8.45pm–9am (Fox Sports 503 / Kayo)
Canada (ET): From 7am (TSN4)
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James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working across several of Future’s brands, most notably FourFourTwo. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
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