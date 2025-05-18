5 Things To Know About Aronimink Golf Club - Next Year’s PGA Championship Host Venue
Aronimink Golf Club will host the PGA Championship for the second time on May 11-17, 2026
Soon after the winner of 107th PGA Championship lifts the famous Wanamaker Trophy, attention will turn to next year's tournament, especially those involved with a private Donald Ross-designed club just outside of Philadelphia in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
Aronimink Golf Club has a rich history dating back to 1896, and this is where the 2026 PGA Championship will be played.
Here are a few facts and stories about the course.
MAJOR PEDIGREE
Aronimink has hosted a number of significant tournaments over the years, including the 1962 PGA Championship, the 1977 US Amateur, the 2003 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
This venue was the first to stage each of the PGA of America’s three rotating Major Championships (PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship).
A DONALD ROSS DESIGN
The golf course was designed by Scottish-born golfer Donald Ross in 1926, the same architect behind Pinehurst No.2 and a fair few other fantastic courses across North America.
During Aronimink's Centennial Year in 1996, a plaque was unveiled behind the 1st tee, sharing a 1948 quote from Ross pertaining to his work at the course: "I intended to make this my masterpiece, but not until today did I realize that I built better than I knew."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
ONE PREVIOUS PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
The only previous occasion that the PGA Championship visited Aronimink was in 1962, the year that Gary Player lifted the Wanamaker Trophy for the first time (he did so again ten years later).
"Aronimink has changed considerably for the better, I think," said honorary member Player, prior to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2020.
"It's a wonderful golf course, it's a wonderful club. There's an ambience in this club that is special."
Player isn't the only Major champion to have special memories of the Ross masterpiece - South Korea's Sei Young Kim won that KMPG Women's PGA Championship by five strokes.
RESTORED BY GIL HANSE
When Player said the course has changed for the better, he was referring to the work carried out by Gil Hanse, who added a few expert touches prior to the 2018 BMW Championship.
Talking of players who like the course, it was US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley who won that title after holding off England's Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff.
THE NAME
The name comes from the chief of the Lenape tribe who once occupied the farmhouse that was used as the original clubhouse.
Aronimink Golf Club was established at the end of the 19th century. Its members played golf at a couple of locations before moving from Drexel Hill and settling on a 300-acre site at Newtown Square in 1926.
It's fitting that the club should host the 108th PGA Championship 100 years later.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How Many Majors Has Jon Rahm Won?
The Spaniard is one of the best players of his generation, but which Major titles has he already secured?
-
I Played Every TaylorMade Golf Ball On The Market. Here’s Which Ball You Should Use And Why
Whatever your skill level or swing speed, TaylorMade has a golf ball for every type of golfer. But what are the differences and which one should you choose?
-
Which Majors Has Jon Rahm Won?
The Spaniard is one of the best players of his generation, but which Major titles has he already secured?
-
‘The Way I’m Playing, Even If Luke Offered Me A Pick Right Now I Would Tell Him No’ – Sergio Garcia Plays Down Ryder Cup Chances Amid Slump In Form
The Ryder Cup legend finished on a disappointing seven-over at the PGA Championship, leading him to suggest that he’s not worthy of a Ryder Cup pick as things stand
-
Renowned Coach Calls For Change To Governing Bodies' 'Secrecy' After McIlroy Driver Test Fail Report
Peter Kostis doesn't believe it's in anyone's best interests to keep testing results private
-
Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Shares Inspirational Message Ahead Of PGA Championship Final Round
Speaking prior to the final round of the PGA Championship, Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, released a video message that was inspired by his boss' actions at last year's event
-
How Many Majors Has Scottie Scheffler Won?
Scheffler has multiple wins to his name on the PGA Tour, but how many of these have come in the biggest four tournaments in the game?
-
Watch The PGA Championship Final Round: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play As Scheffler Leads Surprise Contender Noren
How to watch The PGA Championship on Sunday May 18, with all the information on live streams, TV broadcasts for the final round at Quail Hollow.
-
What You Get For Finishing Second At The PGA Championship
Finishing runner-up at the PGA Championship needn’t be all doom and gloom, with the guarantee of some eye-catching and hugely beneficial perks
-
'Me Going To LIV And Playing Worse In Majors Had Nothing To Do With Where I Was Playing Golf' - Jon Rahm Sends Out Major Form Message
The two-time Major winner remained adamant that a move to the LIV Golf League in 2023 isn't the reason for his poor run of results in recent Major championships