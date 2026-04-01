How To Watch ANWA 2026: Live Streams & TV Details For Augusta National Women's Amateur
Last year's runner-up Asterisk Talley is in excellent form
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Quite literally The Masters of the women's amateur circuit, the ANWA rewards the top 30 (plus ties) after 36 holes at Champions Retreat Golf Club with a final decisive 18 at ANGC. Top-ranked amateur Kiara Romero heads a 72-strong field featuring all of the top 10 and 48 of the top 50. We have all the info on how to watch Augusta National Women's Amateur 2026 online and on TV.
ANWA 2026 key information
• Dates: April 1-4, 2026
• Venues: Champions Retreat Golf Club (Rounds 1 & 2), Evans, Georgia, USA; Augusta National Golf Club (Round 3), Augusta, Georgia, USA
• Free Stream: ANWAgolf.com (US)
• TV Channels: The Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock, ANWAgolf.com (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
• Watch from anywhere: Get up to 74% off NordVPN
Former ANWA champions include major winner Jennifer Kupcho and starlets Rose Zhang and Lottie Woad, and all but the first of the previous six editions of the 54-hole tournament were decided by a single stroke or a playoff. Last year's champion, Carla Bernat Escuder, is no longer eligible as she turned pro in August.
The Spaniard just held off Asterisk Talley, who's back in contention hot on the heels of an outstanding T29 showing at last week's 2026 Ford Championship where, incidentally, she outperformed Woad, Kupcho and Bernat. Bailey Shoemaker, who finished second in 2024, is also competing, as are 2021 and 2022 champions Tsubasa Kajitani and Anna Davis.
35 of the 72 participants are tournament debutants vyeing to earn entry to golf's Mecca, Augusta National Golf Club in April.
In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch ANWA 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world. Scroll down for the Round 1 tee times.
Watch ANWA 2026 for free
ANWAgolf.com are streaming the full broadcast of the Augusta National Women's Amateur for free in the US.
Outside the US at the moment? Use a VPN to stream from anywhere in the world — more on that below.
US Broadcasting Schedule
All times EDT
Date
Round
US Broadcast
Wednesday 1st April
Round One
1.30pm–3.30pm (Golf Channel & ANWAgolf.com)
Thursday 2nd April
Round Two
1.30pm–3.30pm (Golf Channel & ANWAgolf.com)
Friday 3rd April
Practice
N/A
Saturday 4th April
Round Three
12pm–3pm (NBC, Peacock & ANWAgolf.com)
Watch ANWA 2026 from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
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How to watch ANWA 2026 in the US
In the US this week, TV coverage for the Augusta National Women's Amateur is spread across NBC and the Golf Channel.
The Golf Channel is showing action from the first two days. Not got cable? No problem, as you can stream The Golf Channel with a cord-cutting service, such as Sling.
NBC will then take over from the Golf Channel for Round 3. This will also be covered on the streaming service Peacock.
All three rounds will also be available to live stream for free on the ANWA website.
You can find the full TV schedule at the foot of this page.
Sling TV is a great way to catch all the action on Golf Channel and NBC.
To access Golf Channel and NBC, you’ll need the Sling Blue plan, plus the Sports Extra add-on. This combination gives you live coverage of ANWA 2026 in its entirety.
Pricing starts at around $56.99 per month for the Blue plan and Sports Extra add-on combined.
How to watch ANWA 2026 in the UK
Golf fans in the UK can watch the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the network's dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf.
Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.
How to watch ANWA 2026 in Canada
The final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur is being shown live on TSN in Canada.
TSN+ prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan.
How to watch ANWA 2026 in Australia
Golf fans in Australia can watch the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503 and Fox Sports 505, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all three days of play.
Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.
ANWA Tee Times: Round 1
Times in EDT (BST)
- 8am (1pm) – Brooke Biermann, Ai Goto, Emily Odwin
- 8am (1pm) Tee No.10 – Andie Smith, Eunseo Choi, Aira Nagasawa
- 8.12am (1.12pm) – Rocio Tejedo, Catherine Rao, Charlotte Back
- 8.12am (1.12pm) Tee No.10 – Paula Martin Sampedro, Maria Jose Marin, Anna Davis
- 8.23am (1.23pm) – Grace Kilcrease, Vanessa Borovilos, Yurina Hiroyoshi
- 8.23am (1.23pm) Tee No.10 – Patience Rhodes, Asterisk Talley, Aphrodite Deng
- 8.35am (1.35pm) – Huai-Chien Hsu, Catherine Park, Dianna Lee
- 8.35am (1.35pm) Tee No.10 – Megan Streicher, Megan Propeck, Kary Hollenbaugh
- 8.46am (1.46pm) – Nikki Oh, Raegan Denton, Elise Lee
- 8.46am (1.46pm) Tee No.10 – Avery Weed, Veronika Kedronova, Beth Coulter
- 8.58am (1.58pm) – Seojin Park, Mackenzie Lee, Clarisa Temelo
- 8.58am (1.58pm) Tee No.10 – Louise Landgraf, Karen Tsuru, Katelyn Kong
- 9.09am (2.09pm) – Prim Prachnakorn, Sara Brentcheneff, Chloe Kovelesky
- 9.09am (2.09pm) Tee No.10 – Bailey Shoemaker, Gyubeen Kim, Amelie Zalsman
- 9.21am (2.21pm) – Amanda Sambach, Arianna Lau, Elizabeth Rudisill
- 9.21am (2.21pm) Tee No.10 – Anna Fang, Anna Iwanaga, Ava Merrill
- 9.32am (2.09pm) – Marie Eline Madsen, Jasmine Koo, Camille Min-Gaultier
- 9.32am (2.32pm) Tee No.10 – Ashley Yun, Macy Pate, Yunseo Yang
- 9.44am (2.44pm) – Kiara Romero, Andrea Revuelta, Eila Galitsky
- 9.44am (2.44pm) Tee No.10 – Meja Örtengren, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Farah O’Keefe
- 9.55am (2.55pm) – Soomin Oh, Rianne Malixi, Megha Ganne
- 9.55am (2.55pm) Tee No.10 – Scarlett Schremmer, Lauren Kim, Yujie Liu
- 10.07am (3.07pm) – Tsubasa Kajitani, Lily Reitter, Reagan Zibilski
- 10.07am (3.07pm) Tee No.10 – Kyra Ly, Achiraya Sriwong, Kelly Xu
ANWA 2026 TV Schedule
Wednesday 1st April – Round One:
US (ET): 1.30pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel, ANWAgolf.com)
UK (BST): 6.30pm08.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Australia (AEDT): 4.30am-6.30am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Canada (ET): N/A
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Jacob manages how to watch content across Golf Monthly and the other sports publications at Future. He is a First Class Sports Journalism graduate and spends many summer evenings playing golf at his local club.
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