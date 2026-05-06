'I Don't See Many Ways Out' - Jon Rahm Discusses LIV Contract Amid Reports Of Players Exploring Options

The future of the LIV Golf League is very much up in the air after news the Saudi PIF is withdrawing its funding at the end of 2026, therefore it might well be prudent for its players to consider alternative options - just in case another backer cannot be found.

While the search has begun to find one, Jon Rahm is adamant his future lies with LIV and he isn't even interested in finding out whether it's possible to cut short his current deal.

The two-time Major winner joined LIV in December 2023 and has enjoyed an immense level of success on the PIF-backed circuit ever since.

However, while the trophies could conceivably continue to flow over the coming months and years, the staggering level of prize money on offer is likely to decrease from 2027 now that the Saudi investment is disappearing at the end of the season.

Since news of LIV's original funding source exiting stage left broke, there have been multiple reports circling stating some golfers are weighing up their options on an alternative career path should the team-based tour change dramatically or even end.

“I was ready to retire." pic.twitter.com/ig4psYh3pFMay 4, 2026

Speaking to Dan Rapaport, Thomas Pieters even revealed he was "ready to retire" after he found out about LIV's potential demise.

Rahm insists he is not one of those people, though, and isn't thinking about anything other than LIV Golf over the next few years.

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Ahead of LIV Golf Virginia, Rahm was asked whether he has an exit clause of some description in his contract or whether he must see it out until its reported end in 2027.

He replied: "I'll say I'm also not a lawyer. I have no idea. I couldn't tell you. I have very few talents in my life, and reading a contract or business are not two of them.

"Again, like you just said, as of right now, I have several years on my contract left, and I'm pretty sure they did a pretty good job when they drafted that.

"So I don't see many ways out, and as of right now, I'm not really thinking about it since we still have a season to play and majors to compete for. So it's not something I want to think about just yet."

LIV's first US stop of the season arrives weeks after the league's future was thrown up in the air, with rumors of significant change having already begun to surface in the build up to LIV Golf Mexico City.

While players were asked about the reports at the time, it wasn't until after Rahm lifted his latest trophy that claims morphed into reality.

Jon Rahm holds up the LIV Golf Mexico City trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Therefore, LIV's gathering at Trump National DC was the first opportunity for its players to publicly discuss the timeline of the past month.

Asked for his thoughts on the matter, Rahm admitted he was genuinely surprised to hear the PIF would be departing.

He said: "Honestly I think the initial news and rumors over there in Mexico, since we're in a tournament week, I almost just tried to act as if it was just rumors, right?

"Because we're competing, I didn't want to waste any energy on an already demanding week thinking about it. So for me, the reality kind of came afterwards.

Jon Rahm was asked if he can get out of his LIV contract early or if he has to wait until it expires."I have no idea. I couldn't tell you. I have very few talents in my life, and reading a contract or business are not two of them."As of right now, I have several years on my… pic.twitter.com/JT7MLZQU8ZMay 5, 2026

"I would say, like everybody, surprised, obviously unexpected. We did hear the news that there would be funding through for many years, so unexpected.

"Then as the future of the league goes, I think that's obviously a question for the business people. We want to be here. It's been a lot of fun. I want to keep competing. I want to keep sharing some time with them.

"But only time will tell. Scott [O'Neil - CEO] and his team have a lot of hard work to do, but obviously they're experienced in the area, and that's why they've been chosen to take this role."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that Rahm has been granted a conditional release by the DP World Tour for the 2026 season and is now a member in good standing once again, allowing him to compete at the Spanish Open in October as well as at the Ryder Cup in Ireland next year.

Rahm has paid off his fines, which exceeded $3 million in the end, and must now play five DP World Tour events before the end of the term to maintain membership.