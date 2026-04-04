Augusta National Women's Amateur Tee Times: Final Round
A total of 32 players head to Augusta National for the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, where Asterisk Talley leads by one shot
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After two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club, a total of 32 players made it into the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, which will take place at the iconic venue.
Over the years, some big names have won the championship in tight finishes and, for 2026, it appears we could be in for much of the same, as Asterisk Talley leads by one going into Saturday.
Sitting 11-under, Talley is making her third appearance in the tournament and finished runner-up in 2025, just one back of champion Carla Bernat Escuder.Article continues below
Ranked ninth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the American is number one in the American Junior Golf Association Rankings and one shot clear of Meja Ortengren and Maria Jose Marin going into the final round.
Getting underway at 11.00am ET, Talley is alongside Ortengren as 16 groups head out on Saturday, looking to join the likes of LPGA Tour winners Lottie Woad, Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho in lifting the trophy.
Augusta National Women's Amateur Tee Times: Final Round
All times EDT
- 8.20am: Patience Rhodes, Yurina Hiroyoshi
- 8.30am: Macy Pate, Catherine Park
- 8.40am: Anna Davis, Emily Odwin
- 8.50am: Yujie Liu, Dianna Lee
- 9.00am: Aphrodite Deng, Achiraya Sriwong
- 9.10am: Seojin Park, Elise Lee
- 9.20am: Reagan Zibilski, Farah O'Keefe
- 9.30am: Paula Martin Sampedro, Aira Nagasawa
- 9.50am: Yunseo Yang, Ava Merrill
- 10.00am: Vanessa Borovilos, Kiara Romero
- 10.10am: Chloe Kovelesky, Raegan Denton
- 10.20am: Gyubeen Kim, Amelie Zalsman
- 10.30am: Soomin Oh, Arianna Lau
- 10.40am: Avery Weed, Lauren Kim
- 10.50am: Maria Jose Marin, Andrea Revuelta
- 11.00am: Asterisk Talley, Meja Ortengren
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Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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