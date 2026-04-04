After two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club, a total of 32 players made it into the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, which will take place at the iconic venue.

Over the years, some big names have won the championship in tight finishes and, for 2026, it appears we could be in for much of the same, as Asterisk Talley leads by one going into Saturday.

Talley fired rounds of 66 and 67 to sit 11-under, one clear of the chasing pack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting 11-under, Talley is making her third appearance in the tournament and finished runner-up in 2025, just one back of champion Carla Bernat Escuder.

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Ranked ninth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the American is number one in the American Junior Golf Association Rankings and one shot clear of Meja Ortengren and Maria Jose Marin going into the final round.

Getting underway at 11.00am ET, Talley is alongside Ortengren as 16 groups head out on Saturday, looking to join the likes of LPGA Tour winners Lottie Woad, Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho in lifting the trophy.

Augusta National Women's Amateur Tee Times: Final Round

All times EDT

8.20am: Patience Rhodes, Yurina Hiroyoshi

8.30am: Macy Pate, Catherine Park

8.40am: Anna Davis, Emily Odwin

8.50am: Yujie Liu, Dianna Lee

9.00am: Aphrodite Deng, Achiraya Sriwong

9.10am: Seojin Park, Elise Lee

9.20am: Reagan Zibilski, Farah O'Keefe

9.30am: Paula Martin Sampedro, Aira Nagasawa

9.50am: Yunseo Yang, Ava Merrill

10.00am: Vanessa Borovilos, Kiara Romero

10.10am: Chloe Kovelesky, Raegan Denton

10.20am: Gyubeen Kim, Amelie Zalsman

10.30am: Soomin Oh, Arianna Lau

10.40am: Avery Weed, Lauren Kim

10.50am: Maria Jose Marin, Andrea Revuelta

11.00am: Asterisk Talley, Meja Ortengren