Kiara Romero Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer

Kiara Romero has achieved some notable highlights in her promising career so far, including a USGA title.

Here are 10 things to know about the University of Oregon player.

1. Kiara Romero was born on 7 March 2006 and is from San Jose, California.

2. She completed her high school education in three years online.

3. In 2021, she won the AJGA’s Polo Golf Junior Classic at Liberty National.

4. She became the 2023 US Girls' Junior champion, joining the likes of Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee and Rose Zhang as a winner. Afterwards, when asked what it meant to be a USGA champion, she replied: “I can't really think about that right now. I'm just so excited and super tired. I mean, it's been a long day and I'm really glad I got it done. But I don't think it's really sunk in yet.”

5. The achievement earned her a berth at the 2024 US Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club, where she missed the cut.

Kiara Romero played in the 2024 US Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. It also earned her an exemption into the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

7. In the fall of 2023, she enrolled at the University of Oregon.

8. Her maiden collegiate win came later that year in the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M.

9. She became the first player from the college to be named national freshman of the year.

10. During her freshman year, she also broke the college’s single-season record with a 70.84 scoring average in 31 rounds of stroke play.

Kiara Romero Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally From San Jose, California College University of Oregon Highest WAGR 11th

