Kiara Romero Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer

Kiara Romero made a big impression in her first year as a college golfer – here are 10 things to know about the Californian

Kiara Romero takes a shot at the Augusta National Women&#039;s Amateur
Kiara Romero has had some impressive wins in her career
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Kiara Romero has achieved some notable highlights in her promising career so far, including a USGA title.

Here are 10 things to know about the University of Oregon player.

1. Kiara Romero was born on 7 March 2006 and is from San Jose, California.

2. She completed her high school education in three years online.

3. In 2021, she won the AJGA’s Polo Golf Junior Classic at Liberty National.

4. She became the 2023 US Girls' Junior champion, joining the likes of Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee and Rose Zhang as a winner. Afterwards, when asked what it meant to be a USGA champion, she replied: “I can't really think about that right now. I'm just so excited and super tired. I mean, it's been a long day and I'm really glad I got it done. But I don't think it's really sunk in yet.”

5. The achievement earned her a berth at the 2024 US Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club, where she missed the cut.

Kiara Romero at the 2024 US Women's Open

Kiara Romero played in the 2024 US Women's Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. It also earned her an exemption into the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

7. In the fall of 2023, she enrolled at the University of Oregon.

8. Her maiden collegiate win came later that year in the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M.

9. She became the first player from the college to be named national freshman of the year.

10. During her freshman year, she also broke the college’s single-season record with a 70.84 scoring average in 31 rounds of stroke play.

Kiara Romero Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally
FromSan Jose, California
CollegeUniversity of Oregon
Highest WAGR11th

Kiara Romero

  • 2021 Polo Golf Junior Classic
  • 2023 US Girls' Junior Championship
  • 2023 ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M
  • 2024 San Diego State Classic
TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸