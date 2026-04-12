How To Watch The Masters 2026 For Free — Stream Final Round

The Masters final round is today and you can stream every second of the action for free in the US thanks to Masters.com.

Masters 2026 Free Streams • Stream Free: Masters.com (US) • Watch from anywhere: Get up to 75% off NordVPN

The leaderboard heading into the final round is incredibly tight, with Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young tied as joint leaders at -11.

Close behind them is a strong group still in contention for the season’s opening Major, including Sam Burns (-10), Shane Lowry (-9), Justin Rose (-8), and Scottie Scheffler (-7).

So read on as we show you how to watch free Masters.com coverage from anywhere in the world using a VPN.

The Masters 2026: Free Stream

In the US, golf fans are in massive luck as Masters.com are streaming the main broadcast of the final round for free. Every shot, every moment at no cost.

Free Stream Watch The Masters 2026 for free on Masters.com The Masters own website will have a live simulcast of the main broadcast for free to US residents. This will be available on the final round on Sunday with main coverage starting from 12pm ET. Alternatively, you can watch it through The Masters app which is available on iOS and Android.

🌎 Outside the US? You need a VPN — NordVPN is our favourite to unblock Masters.com and stream the action free of charge.

Watch The Masters 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the free Masters coverage even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

The Masters Free Coverage: Need to Know

What coverage is available for free on Masters.com and The Masters app? All the coverage from the main broadcast feed to Amen Corner is available on both Masters.com and The Masters app. Here is exactly what is available for free: Full main TV broadcast

Featured Groups (live coverage of selected players)

Amen Corner (holes 11–13 live stream)

Holes 4, 5 & 6 live stream

Holes 15 & 16 live stream

“On the Range” (practice area live coverage)

Select player coverage (pick a player and watch every shot)

Who are the Featured Groups for the final round? 9.28am: Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia

10.12am: Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas

12.35pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood

1.30pm: Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa

Can I watch for free in Canada, Australia or the UK? Unfortunately, The Masters free coverage live from Augusta is an exclusive to US residents. Those traveling outside America right now will have to use NordVPN to unlock free streams.