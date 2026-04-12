How To Watch The Masters 2026 For Free — Stream Final Round
You can watch every moment of The Masters final round for free
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The Masters final round is today and you can stream every second of the action for free in the US thanks to Masters.com.
Masters 2026 Free Streams
• Stream Free: Masters.com (US)
• Watch from anywhere: Get up to 75% off NordVPN
The leaderboard heading into the final round is incredibly tight, with Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young tied as joint leaders at -11.
Close behind them is a strong group still in contention for the season’s opening Major, including Sam Burns (-10), Shane Lowry (-9), Justin Rose (-8), and Scottie Scheffler (-7).
So read on as we show you how to watch free Masters.com coverage from anywhere in the world using a VPN.
The Masters 2026: Free Stream
In the US, golf fans are in massive luck as Masters.com are streaming the main broadcast of the final round for free. Every shot, every moment at no cost.
Watch The Masters 2026 for free on Masters.com
The Masters own website will have a live simulcast of the main broadcast for free to US residents. This will be available on the final round on Sunday with main coverage starting from 12pm ET. Alternatively, you can watch it through The Masters app which is available on iOS and Android.
🌎 Outside the US? You need a VPN — NordVPN is our favourite to unblock Masters.com and stream the action free of charge.
Watch The Masters 2026 from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the free Masters coverage even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
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The Masters Free Coverage: Need to Know
What coverage is available for free on Masters.com and The Masters app?
All the coverage from the main broadcast feed to Amen Corner is available on both Masters.com and The Masters app.
Here is exactly what is available for free:
- Full main TV broadcast
- Featured Groups (live coverage of selected players)
- Amen Corner (holes 11–13 live stream)
- Holes 4, 5 & 6 live stream
- Holes 15 & 16 live stream
- “On the Range” (practice area live coverage)
- Select player coverage (pick a player and watch every shot)
Who are the Featured Groups for the final round?
- 9.28am: Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia
- 10.12am: Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas
- 12.35pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.30pm: Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
Can I watch for free in Canada, Australia or the UK?
Unfortunately, The Masters free coverage live from Augusta is an exclusive to US residents.
Those traveling outside America right now will have to use NordVPN to unlock free streams.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jacob manages how to watch content across Golf Monthly and the other sports publications at Future. He is a First Class Sports Journalism graduate and spends many summer evenings playing golf at his local club.
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