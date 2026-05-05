Scott O’Neil Discusses LIV Golf Future In First Press Conference Since Saudi PIF Pulls Funding

Doubts over LIV Golf’s future surfaced several weeks ago, with social media rumors that a “bombshell announcement” was imminent.

Sure enough, at the end of April, it was confirmed that the Saudi Public Investment fund, which has bankrolled it since its inception in 2022, was ending its backing at the end of the 2026 season.

The circuit has already taken steps to safeguard its future, not least with the formation of a new board and enlisting an investment bank aimed at bringing in outside funding.

While all that’s going on in the background, it’s business as usual for the players, with the latest tournament on the schedule coming from Trump National Golf Club in Washington DC with LIV Golf Virginia.

Ahead of the event, CEO Scott O’Neil spoke to the media, where he addressed LIV Golf’s future.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, O’Neil remains upbeat on what lies ahead for the circuit, while he believes he is the right man to help secure its future.

He said: “This moment for me - I understand uncertainty is difficult for some people, and I understand that not knowing what tomorrow brings can be a challenge.

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"This is 100 percent what I love to do, this moment. Everybody is meant for a certain thing in their life. I believe this is what I am meant for. I love this moment.

He added: “So I'm feeling good. I'm feeling an appropriate amount of pressure, which I hope we all do here. I'm feeling inspired, and I feel like we have a clear path to a win.”

But what could that path entail? O’Neil believes LIV Golf has one big jewel in the crown to attract investors.

“If you ask me where the value of this business is, it's in the teams," he said. "If you're looking for direction, we believe that teams will have extraordinary value.

“We believe that once we set the business in the right direction with the right trajectory, with the right revenue base and cost base, which we're well on our way to doing, that these teams will have extraordinary value.

"And that's where, if you're an investor and you're listening to this or reading this, that's where you're going to get your value.”

O'Neil believes the teams are a big draw for potential investors (Image credit: Getty Images)

O’Neil was also asked how he felt when he was told PIF’s funding was being pulled.

He didn’t go into details. However, he did admit that it was apparent since he replaced Greg Norman as CEO at the start of last year that the business model would need to change.

He explained: “Was I surprised? I don't know, it's hard to even think about that moment. So I'd rather not comment on how I actually felt, my emotion.

"I can tell you that it was very clear 18 months ago that for this to be a going concern, we were going to have to make significant and substantive changes in terms of the way we do business.”

Whatever LIV Golf looks like from 2027, it seems likely that the huge prize money it is known for will be reduced, but does that mean there’ll be a race to the exit for many of its players?

O’Neil doesn’t think so. On the contrary, he believes LIV Golf has far more working in its favor than money.

O'Neil believes LIV Golf has more qualities than prize money to incentivise players to stay on the circuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “You've got 57 players from 21 different countries all looking for something in their lives, all at different phases and stages of their lives.

“Some of them, sure, are chasing money, others are chasing fame, others are chasing legacy and career, others are looking for more predictability and a schedule.

"There are a whole host of others that want to travel the world and see other places and parts of the world. Others are interested in growing the game of golf.

"So I definitely don't want to take 57 guys and pigeonhole them into what they care about. I think that would be irresponsible.

“I believe, from what I have seen, from the men that I have had the pleasure to get to know, that this is a place where I think players will want to play.”