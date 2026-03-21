Valspar Championship Tee Times: Round Three
Check out the full third round tee times at the Valspar Championship, where an exciting Moving Day is in-store
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The Valspar Championship is set-up for an exciting finish over the weekend, where 27 players are within six shots of the leader, Sungjae Im.
Sitting nine-under-par for the tournament, Im is searching for a first victory since the Shriners Children's Open in October 2021, with the South Korean currently one clear of David Lipsky.
Returning to competitive action at the start of March, following five months out with injury, Im tees off alongside Lipsky at 1.55pm local time (ET), while the likes of Marco Penge and Matt Fitzpatrick are among the chasing pack.Article continues below
Major winners Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland are also part of a large contingent at four-under-par, while 45-yer-old Brandt Snedeker is one shot ahead at five-under.
Check out the full third round tee times on Moving Day at the Valspar Championship below...
Valspar Championship Tee Times: Round Three
All times local EDT
- 7.35am: John Parry, John VanDerLaan
- 7.45am: Andrew Novak, AJ Ewart
- 7.55am: Patrick Rodgers, Davis Thompson
- 8.05am: Matti Schmid, Mackenzie Hughes
- 8.15am: Davis Chatfield, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8.25am: Kevin Streelman, Vince Whaley
- 8.35am: Stephan Jaeger, Dylan Wu
- 8.45am: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley
- 9.00am: Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges
- 9.10am: Justin Lower, Denny McCarthy
- 9.20am: Isaiah Salinda, Jimmy Stanger
- 9.30am: Webb Simpson, Ryo Hisatsune
- 9.40am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Joel Dahmen
- 9.50am: Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey
- 10.00am: Karl Vilips, Kevin Roy
- 10.10am: Matt Wallace, Ricky Castillo
- 10.25am: Emiliano Grillo, Takumi Kanaya
- 10.35am: Kevin Yu, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 10.45am: Sam Ryder, Justin Thomas
- 10.55am: Andrew Putnam, Kensei Hirata
- 11.05am: Pierceson Coody, Matthieu Pavon
- 11.15am: Chandler Phillips, Xander Schauffele
- 11.25am: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, SH Kim
- 11.35am: Seamus Power, Blades Brown
- 11.50am: Billy Horschel, Tom Kim
- 12.00pm: Hank Lebioda, Patrick Cantlay
- 12.10pm: Patrick Fishburn, Alejandro Tosti
- 12.20pm: David Skinns, David Ford
- 12.30pm: Jordan Spieth, Rico Hoey
- 12.40pm: Corey Conners, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12.50pm: Danny Walker, Brooks Koepka
- 1.00pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Tony Finau
- 1.15pm: Brandt Snedeker, Gary Woodland
- 1.25pm: Jordan Smith, Alex Smalley
- 1.35pm: Marco Penge, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1.45pm: Doug Ghim, Chandler Blanchet
- 1.55pm: Sungjae Im, David Lipsky
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Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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