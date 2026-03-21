The Valspar Championship is set-up for an exciting finish over the weekend, where 27 players are within six shots of the leader, Sungjae Im.

Sitting nine-under-par for the tournament, Im is searching for a first victory since the Shriners Children's Open in October 2021, with the South Korean currently one clear of David Lipsky.

Im holds the 36-hole lead at the Valspar Championship, his fifth on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Returning to competitive action at the start of March, following five months out with injury, Im tees off alongside Lipsky at 1.55pm local time (ET), while the likes of Marco Penge and Matt Fitzpatrick are among the chasing pack.

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Major winners Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland are also part of a large contingent at four-under-par, while 45-yer-old Brandt Snedeker is one shot ahead at five-under.

Check out the full third round tee times on Moving Day at the Valspar Championship below...

Valspar Championship Tee Times: Round Three

All times local EDT

7.35am: John Parry, John VanDerLaan

7.45am: Andrew Novak, AJ Ewart

7.55am: Patrick Rodgers, Davis Thompson

8.05am: Matti Schmid, Mackenzie Hughes

8.15am: Davis Chatfield, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8.25am: Kevin Streelman, Vince Whaley

8.35am: Stephan Jaeger, Dylan Wu

8.45am: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley

9.00am: Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges

9.10am: Justin Lower, Denny McCarthy

9.20am: Isaiah Salinda, Jimmy Stanger

9.30am: Webb Simpson, Ryo Hisatsune

9.40am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Joel Dahmen

9.50am: Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey

10.00am: Karl Vilips, Kevin Roy

10.10am: Matt Wallace, Ricky Castillo

10.25am: Emiliano Grillo, Takumi Kanaya

10.35am: Kevin Yu, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

10.45am: Sam Ryder, Justin Thomas

10.55am: Andrew Putnam, Kensei Hirata

11.05am: Pierceson Coody, Matthieu Pavon

11.15am: Chandler Phillips, Xander Schauffele

11.25am: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, SH Kim

11.35am: Seamus Power, Blades Brown

11.50am: Billy Horschel, Tom Kim

12.00pm: Hank Lebioda, Patrick Cantlay

12.10pm: Patrick Fishburn, Alejandro Tosti

12.20pm: David Skinns, David Ford

12.30pm: Jordan Spieth, Rico Hoey

12.40pm: Corey Conners, Nicolai Hojgaard

12.50pm: Danny Walker, Brooks Koepka

1.00pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Tony Finau

1.15pm: Brandt Snedeker, Gary Woodland

1.25pm: Jordan Smith, Alex Smalley

1.35pm: Marco Penge, Matt Fitzpatrick

1.45pm: Doug Ghim, Chandler Blanchet

1.55pm: Sungjae Im, David Lipsky