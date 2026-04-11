The Masters Final Round Tee Times, Pairings And Featured Groups
All of the pairings and starting times for the 2026 Masters final round, where Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young share the lead heading into the final group...
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The final round of the 2026 Masters is finely poised, with Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young tied for the lead ahead of Sunday's final round.
The pair are both at 11-under-par after McIlroy shot 73 (+1) on Saturday and Young carded a 65 (-7) to equal the low round of the week.
There are eight players within four strokes of the lead, with Sam Burns one back, Shane Lowry a further stroke back, Jason Day and Justin Rose three adrift and Scottie Scheffler and Haotong Li four off the lead at seven-under.Article continues below
McIlroy and Young will tee off at at 2.25pm local time, following the penultimate group of Burns and Lowry at 2.14pm.
Here are all the groups and starting times for the Masters final round...
The Masters final round tee times:
All times EDT
- 9.06am: Aaron Rai, Charl Schwartzel
- 9.17am: Gary Woodland, Kurt Kitayama
- 9.28am: Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia
- 9.39am: Si Woo Kim, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 9.50am: Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson
- 10.01am: Matt McCarty, Corey Conners
- 10.12am: Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas
- 10.23am: Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy
- 10.45am: Adam Scott, Marco Penge
- 10.56am: Harris English, Samuel Stevens
- 11.07am: Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth
- 11.18am: Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11.29am: Sepp Straka, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11.40am: Chris Gotterup, Kristoffer Reitan
- 11.51am: Michael Brennan, Max Homa
- 12.13pm: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12.24pm: Ludvig Aberg, Brian Campbell
- 12.35pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.46pm: Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark
- 12.57pm: Ryan Gerard, Xander Schauffele
- 1.08pm: Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin
- 1.30pm: Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
- 1.41pm: Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley
- 1.52pm: Scottie Scheffler, Haotong Li
- 2.03pm: Jason Day, Justin Rose
- 2.14pm: Sam Burns, Shane Lowry
- 2.25pm: Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy
Masters Sunday featured groups:
- 9.28am: Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia
- 10.12am: Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas
- 12.35pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.30pm: Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
Masters final round TV channels and timings:
- 12pm-7pm (Masters.com)
- 12pm–2pm (Paramount+)
- 2pm-7pm (CBS, Paramount+)
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Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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