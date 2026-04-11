The Masters Final Round Tee Times, Pairings And Featured Groups

The final round of the 2026 Masters is finely poised, with Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young tied for the lead ahead of Sunday's final round.

The pair are both at 11-under-par after McIlroy shot 73 (+1) on Saturday and Young carded a 65 (-7) to equal the low round of the week.

There are eight players within four strokes of the lead, with Sam Burns one back, Shane Lowry a further stroke back, Jason Day and Justin Rose three adrift and Scottie Scheffler and Haotong Li four off the lead at seven-under.

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McIlroy and Young will tee off at at 2.25pm local time, following the penultimate group of Burns and Lowry at 2.14pm.

Here are all the groups and starting times for the Masters final round...

The Masters final round tee times:

All times EDT

9.06am: Aaron Rai, Charl Schwartzel

9.17am: Gary Woodland, Kurt Kitayama

9.28am: Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia

9.39am: Si Woo Kim, Rasmus Hojgaard

9.50am: Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson

10.01am: Matt McCarty, Corey Conners

10.12am: Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas

10.23am: Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy

10.45am: Adam Scott, Marco Penge

10.56am: Harris English, Samuel Stevens

11.07am: Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth

11.18am: Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama

11.29am: Sepp Straka, Jacob Bridgeman

11.40am: Chris Gotterup, Kristoffer Reitan

11.51am: Michael Brennan, Max Homa

12.13pm: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

12.24pm: Ludvig Aberg, Brian Campbell

12.35pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood

12.46pm: Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark

12.57pm: Ryan Gerard, Xander Schauffele

1.08pm: Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin

1.30pm: Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa

1.41pm: Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley

1.52pm: Scottie Scheffler, Haotong Li

2.03pm: Jason Day, Justin Rose

2.14pm: Sam Burns, Shane Lowry

2.25pm: Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy

Masters Sunday featured groups:

9.28am: Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia

10.12am: Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas

12.35pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood

1.30pm: Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa

Masters final round TV channels and timings:

12pm-7pm (Masters.com)

12pm–2pm (Paramount+)

2pm-7pm (CBS, Paramount+)