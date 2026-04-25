Chevron Championship Tee Times 2026: Round Three

Going into the weekend of the Chevron Championship, it's Nelly Korda who has already stamped her mark on the Major, sitting six shots clear at the halfway stage.

Firing back-to-back rounds of 65, the World No.2 is 14-under for the championship, with her total her lowest 36-hole total score in a Major.

Korda is searching for her second Chevron Championship victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking to close the gap on Jeeno Thitikul, who is the current World No.1, Korda is six clear of Patty Tavatanakit, who is eight-under following rounds of 67 and 69.

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A former winner of the Chevron Championship, claiming the victory in 2021, the Thai player is one clear of Ryann O'Toole, Ina Yoon and amateur Farah O'Keefe.

Korda and Tavatanakit will tee off at 12.45pm (CDT) in the final group, with some notable pairings present for Moving Day at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Check out the full third round tee times below...

Chevron Championship Tee Times: Round Three

All times CDT

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