Chevron Championship Tee Times 2026: Round Three
At the halfway stage of the Chevron Championship, it's Nelly Korda who comfortably leads, as the World No.2 searches for a third Major title
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Going into the weekend of the Chevron Championship, it's Nelly Korda who has already stamped her mark on the Major, sitting six shots clear at the halfway stage.
Firing back-to-back rounds of 65, the World No.2 is 14-under for the championship, with her total her lowest 36-hole total score in a Major.
Looking to close the gap on Jeeno Thitikul, who is the current World No.1, Korda is six clear of Patty Tavatanakit, who is eight-under following rounds of 67 and 69.Article continues below
A former winner of the Chevron Championship, claiming the victory in 2021, the Thai player is one clear of Ryann O'Toole, Ina Yoon and amateur Farah O'Keefe.
Korda and Tavatanakit will tee off at 12.45pm (CDT) in the final group, with some notable pairings present for Moving Day at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Check out the full third round tee times below...
Chevron Championship Tee Times: Round Three
All times CDT
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- 6.55am: Ingrid Lindblad, Jessica Porvasnik
- 7.05am: Ayaka Furue, Amy Yang
- 7.15am: Jennifer Kupcho, Minjee Lee
- 7.25am: Yana Wilson, Paula Martin Sampedro (a)
- 7.35am: Angel Yin, Andrea Revuelta (a)
- 7.45am: Allisen Corpuz, Manon De Roey
- 7.55am: Celine Boutier, Suvichaya Vinijchaitham
- 8.05am: Shannon Tan, Wei-Ling Hsu
- 8.15am: Lottie Woad, Perrine Delacour
- 8.25am: Akie Iwai, Lauren Coughlin
- 8.35am: Jenny Shin, Brooke Henderson
- 8.45am: Jenny Bae, Albane Valenzuela
- 8.55am: Paula Reto, Nastasia Nadaud
- 9.05am: Peiyun Chien, Hyo Joo Kim
- 9.15am: Jin Yang, Hye-Jin Choi
- 9.25am: Lexi Thompson, Carlota Ciganda
- 9.35am: Melanie Green, Miyu Yamashita
- 9.45am: Weiwei Zhang, Mao Saigo
- 9.55am: Linnea Strom, Hannah Green
- 10.05am: Karis Davidson, Julia Lopez Ramirez
- 10.15am: Mary Liu, Auston Kim
- 10.25am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Gaby Lopez
- 10.35am: Cassie Porter, Saki Baba
- 10.45am: Haeran Ryu, Minami Katsu
- 10.55am: Chiara Tamburlini, Charley Hull
- 11.05am: Somi Lee, Erika Hara
- 11.15am: Asterisk Talley (a), Jin Hee Im
- 11.25am: Rio Takeda, Youmin Hwang
- 11.35am: Yuri Yoshida, Yuka Saso
- 11.45am: Sora Kamiya, Yunseo Yang (a)
- 11.55am: Yealimi Noh, Ruoning Yin
- 12.05pm: Maja Stark, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- 12.15pm: Jasmine Suwannapura, Megan Khang
- 12.25pm: Farah O'Keefe (a), Yan Liu
- 12.35pm: Ina Yoon, Ryann O'Toole
- 12.45pm: Nelly Korda, Patty Tavatanakit
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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