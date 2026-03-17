Valspar Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

It's another big week on the PGA Tour as the Florida Swing draws to a conclusion at the Valspar Championship.

Viktor Hovland defends his title in a field not as star-packed as last week but still featuring seven of the world's top 20, including Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, JJ Spaun and Players Championship runner-up Matt Fitzpatrick, along with big names like Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka.

The Valspar will see a two-tee start for the opening two rounds with 135 players in the field.

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Star groupings include the trio of Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley and Patrick Cantlay, who go off at 8.24am on Thursday and 1.14pm on Friday, as well as Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka and Corey Conners, who also play early on Thursday and later on day two.

The big group to follow going out late/early is the threesome of Jacob Bridgeman, Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth, who tee off at 1.14pm on Thursday afternoon before starting round two at 8.24am.

Take a look at all of the tee times below:

Valspar Championship tee times: Round one

All times local EDT

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Morning wave:

7.35am 1st: Alex Smalley, Justin Lower, Max McGrevy

7.40am 10th: Emiliano Grillo, Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett

7.46am 1st: Brandt Snedeker, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Takumi Kanaya

7.51am 10th: Matt Wallace, Matti Schmid, SH Kim

7.57am 1st: Thorbjorn Olesen, Chandler Phillips, Hank Lebioda

8.02am 10th: Mackenzie Hughes, Denny McCarthy, Austin Smotherman

8.08am 1st: Steven Fisk, Nick Taylor, Aaron Rai

8.13am 10th: Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka, Corey Conners

8.19am 1st: Brian Campbell, Cam Davis, Patrick Rodgers

8.24am 10th: Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay

8.30am 1st: Matt McCarty, Davis Thompson, Matt Kuchar

8.35am 10th: Ricky Castillo, JJ Spaun, Billy Horschel

8.41am 1st: Joe Highsmith, Davis Riley, Pierceson Coody

8.46am 10th: Andrew Novak, Karl Vilips, Sungjae Im

8.52am 1st: Matthieu Pavon, Eric Cole, Kevin Roy

8.57am 10th: Lee Hodges, Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander

9.03am 1st: Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Luke Guthrie

9.08am 10th: Erik van Rooyen, Tom Kim, Zac Blair

9.14am 1st: Jeremy Paul, AJ Ewart, Gordon Sargent

9.19am 10th: Jesper Svensson, Zach Bauchou, Jeffrey Kang

9.25am 1st: John Parry, John VanDerLaan, Marcelo Rozo

9.30am 10th: Kris Ventura, Kensei Hirata, Adrien Saddier

Afternoon wave:

12.25pm 10th: Austin Eckroat, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky

12.30pm 1st: Patton Kizzire, Gary Woodland, Adam Hadwin

12.36pm 10th: Rafael Campos, Seamus Power, Rasmus Hojgaard

12.41pm 1st: Taylor Moore, Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman

12.47pm 10th: Adam Svensson, Michael Kim, Bud Cauley

12.52pm 1st: Peter Malnati, Nicolai Hojgaard, Marco Penge

12.58pm 10th: Michael Brennan, Stephan Jaeger, Lucas Glover

1.03pm 1st: Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick

1.09pm 10th: Adam Schenk, Kevin Yu, Webb Simpson

1.14pm 1st: Jacob Bridgeman, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth

1.20pm 10th: Garrick Higgo, Taylor Pendrith, Ryo Hisatsune

1.25pm 1st: Ben Griffin, Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau

1.31pm 10th: Brice Garnett, Dylan Wu, Mac Meissner

1.36pm 1st: Max Homa, Kevin Streelman, Danny Walker

1.42pm 10th: Nick Dunlap, Rico Hoey, Chandler Blanchet

1.47pm 1st: Vince Whaley, Kristoffer Reitan, Johnny Keefer

1.53pm 10th: Zecheng Dou, Jackson Suber, Neal Shipley

1.58pm 1st: David Skinns, Dan Brown, Davis Chatfield

2.04pm 10th: Paul Peterson, Paul Waring, Blades Brown

2.09pm 1st: Jordan Smith, David Ford, Greg Koch

2.15pm 10th: Patrick Fishburn, Isaiah Salinda, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

2.20pm 1st: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jimmy Stanger, Tyler Wilkes

2.26pm 10th: Alejandro Tosti, Luke Clanton, Pontus Nyholm

Valspar Championship tee times: Round two

All times local EDT

Morning wave:

7.35am 1st: Austin Eckroat, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky

7.40m 10th: Patton Kizzire, Gary Woodland, Adam Hadwin

7.46am 1st: Rafael Campos, Seamus Power, Rasmus Hojgaard

7.51m 10th: Taylor Moore, Beau Hossler, Max Greyserman

7.57am 1st: Adam Svensson, Michael Kim, Bud Cauley

8.02am 10th: Peter Malnati, Nicolai Hojgaard, Marco Penge

8.08am 1st: Michael Brennan, Stephan Jaeger, Lucas Glover

8.13am 10th: Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick

8.19am 1st: Adam Schenk, Kevin Yu, Webb Simpson

8.24am 10th: Jacob Bridgeman, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth

8.30am 1st: Garrick Higgo, Taylor Pendrith, Ryo Hisatsune

8.35am 10th: Ben Griffin, Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau

8.41am 1st: Brice Garnett, Dylan Wu, Mac Meissner

8.46am 10th: Max Homa, Kevin Streelman, Danny Walker

8.52am 1st: Nick Dunlap, Rico Hoey, Chandler Blanchet

8.57am 10th: Vince Whaley, Kristoffer Reitan, Johnny Keefer

9.03am 1st: Zecheng Dou, Jackson Suber, Neal Shipley

9.08am 10th: David Skinns, Dan Brown, Davis Chatfield

9.14am 1st: Paul Peterson, Paul Waring, Blades Brown

9.19am 10th: Jordan Smith, David Ford, Greg Koch

9.25am 1st: Patrick Fishburn, Isaiah Salinda, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

9.30am 10th: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jimmy Stanger, Tyler Wilkes

9.36am 1st: Alejandro Tosti, Luke Clanton, Pontus Nyholm

Afternoon wave: