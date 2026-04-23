Chevron Championship Tee Times: Round One and Two

The Chevron Championship kicks off the 2026 women's Major season, with Memorial Park Golf Club in Houston hosting the tournament for the first time.

The last three editions of the Chevron were held at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Carlton Woods, where Mao Saigo came through a dramatic five-way play-off to clinch her first Major title last year.

The defending champion is part of a blockbuster three-ball with the two other most recent winners of this event, Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu, for the opening two rounds. They will tee off at 1:39 pm CDT off the 10th tee on Thursday, and then at 8:39 am on Friday off the first.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chevron announced this week that the prize fund for the Championship will increase to $9 million this week, up $1 million from last year, with the winner in Houston receiving $1,350,000.

In a star-studded field, some are trying to add to their Major tally, and others are vying to claim their first. But who will be making the leap into the newly-constructed pond right of the 18th green on Sunday?

Below are the full tee times for rounds one and two of the Chevron Championship.

Chevron Championship Tee Times: Round One

All times CDT

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Morning Wave

7.15am 1st: Ingrid Lindblad, Yuna Nishimura, Gemma Dryburgh

7.15am 10th: Moriya Jutanugarn, Shuri Sakuma, Jungmin Hong

7.27am 1st: Carla Tejedo Mulet, Akie Iwai, Alexa Pano

7.27am 10th: Celine Boutier, Sophia Schubert, Manon De Roey

7.39am 1st: Benedetta Moresco, Paula Martin Sampredo (a), Yan Liu

7.39am 10th: Dewi Weber, Mary Liu, Frida Kinhult

7.51am 1st: Amy Yang, Jin Hee Im, Auston Kim

7.51am 10th: Lindy Duncan, Carlota Ciganda, Aditi Ashok

8.03am 1st: Brittany Lincicome, Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho

8.03am 10th: Somi Lee, Rio Takeda, Ariya Jutanugarn

8.15am 1st: Hannah Green, Hyo Joo Kim, Charley Hull

8.15am 10th: Linn Grant, Yu Liu, Haeran Ryu

8.27am 1st: Maja Stark, Minjee Lee, Miyu Yamashita

8.27am 10th: Ina Yoon, Nasa Hataoka, Jing Yan

8.39am 1st: Lexi Thompson, Patty Tavatanakit, Lydia Ko

8.39am 10th: Hye-Jin Choi, Sei Young Kim, Andrea Lee

8.51am 1st: Megha Ganne (a), Shannon Tan, Yana Wilson

8.51am 10th: Narin An, Erika Hara, Pornanong Phatlum

9.03am 1st: Kiara Romero (a), Mimi Rhodes, Karis Davidson

9.03am 10th: Jasmine Suwannapura, Sora Kamiya, Stephanie Kyriacou

9.15am 1st: Wei-Ling Hsu, Gaby Lopez, Alison Lee

9.15am 10th: Andrea Revuelta (a), Ruixin Liu, Brooke Matthews

Afternoon Wave

12.15pm 1st: Linnea Strom, Chanette Wannasaen, Yuri Yoshida

12.15pm 10th: Albane Valenzuela, Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Jessica Porvasnik

12.27pm 1st: Perrine Delacour, Yuka Saso, Gurleen Kaur

12.27pm 10th: In Gee Chun, Austin Ernst, Youmin Hwang

12.39pm 1st: Jenny Shin, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Erica Shepherd

12.39pm 10th: Natasia Nadaud, Ilhee Lee, Chiara Tamburlini

12.51pm 1st: Alisen Corpuz, Miranda Wang, Weiwei Zhang

12.51pm 10th: Lucy Li, Anna Nordqvist, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

1.03pm 1st: Cassie Porter, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu

1.03pm 10th: Stacy Lewis, Yani Tseng, Grace Kim

1.15pm 1st: Madelene Sagstrom, Ayaka Furue, Loena Maguire

1.15pm 10th: Lauren Coughlin, Lottie Woad, Chizzy Iwai

1.27pm 1st: A Lim Kim, Jenny Bae, Esther Henseleit

1.27pm 10th: Brooke Henderson, Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin

1.39pm 1st: Mi Hyang Lee, Angel Yin, Yealimi Noh

1.39pm 10th: Mao Saigo, Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu

1.51pm 1st: Laney Frye, Peiyun Chien, Nataliya Guseva

1.51pm 10th: Asterisk Talley (a), Ryann O'Toole, Robyn Choi

2.03pm 1st: Rose Zhang, Melanie Green, Ashleigh Buhai

2.03pm 10th: Farah O'Keefe (a), Paula Reto, Gabriela Ruffels

2.15pm 1st: Yunseo Yang (a), Megan Khang, Julia Lopez Ramirez

2.15pm 10th: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Saki Baba, Shauna Liu (a)

Chevron Championship Tee Times: Round Two

All times CDT

Morning Wave

7.15am 1st: Albane Valenzuela, Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Jessica Porvasnik

7.15am 10th: Linnea Strom, Chanette Wannasaen, Yuri Yoshida

7.27am 1st: In Gee Chun, Austin Ernst, Youmin Hwang

7.27am 10th: Perrine Delacour, Yuka Saso, Gurleen Kaur

7.39am 1st: Natasia Nadaud, Ilhee Lee, Chiara Tamburlini

7.39am 10th: Jenny Shin, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Erica Shepherd

7.51am 1st: Lucy Li, Anna Nordqvist, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

7.51am 10th: Alisen Corpuz, Miranda Wang, Weiwei Zhang

8.03am 1st: Stacy Lewis, Yani Tseng, Grace Kim

8.03am 10th: Cassie Porter, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu

8.15am 1st: Lauren Coughlin, Lottie Woad, Chizzy Iwai

8.15am 10th: Madelene Sagstrom, Ayaka Furue, Loena Maguire

8.27am 1st: Brooke Henderson, Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin

8.27am 10th: A Lim Kim, Jenny Bae, Esther Henseleit

8.39am 1st: Mao Saigo, Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu

8.39am 10th: Mi Hyang Lee, Angel Yin, Yealimi Noh

8.51am 1st: Asterisk Talley (a), Ryann O'Toole, Robyn Choi

8.51am 10th: Laney Frye, Peiyun Chien, Nataliya Guseva

9.03am 1st: Farah O'Keefe (a), Paula Reto, Gabriela Ruffels

9.03am 10th: Rose Zhang, Melanie Green, Ashleigh Buhai

9.15am 1st: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Saki Baba, Shauna Liu (a)

9.15am 10th: Yunseo Yang (a), Megan Khang, Julia Lopez Ramirez

Afternoon Wave