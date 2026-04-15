RBC Heritage Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

After Rory McIlroy made history at The Masters, becoming just the fourth player in history to defend the Green Jacket, the now six-time Major winner won't be present for the PGA Tour's next Signature Event.

The RBC Heritage is staged at the historic Harbour Town Golf Links and, although McIlroy and other notable names won't be present, a star-studded line-up will still be present for the fourth Signature Event of the year.

Justin Thomas returns to defend his title at Hilton Head (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion, Justin Thomas, is one of those, as the American returns following his playoff victory over Andrew Novak 12 months ago.

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For 2026, Thomas is paired alongside Ludvig Aberg the first two days, with the pair getting underway at 10.05 local time (EDT) on Thursday, as well as 1.40pm on Friday.

World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, is the main headliner in Hilton Head, and the 2024 RBC Heritage champion is paired alongside the 2023 champion, Matt Fitzpatrick.

Both winners will tee off at 1.50pm on Thursday and 10.05am on Friday, in what is a marquee pairing.

Fitzpatrick and Scheffler are among the marquee groups (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the other notable pairings are Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burns (1.40pm & 9.55am), Xander Schauffele and Russell Henley (1.30pm & 9.45am) and Cameron Young and Jordan Spieth (10.15am & 1.50pm).

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Along with the $20 million prize purse, there are plenty of FedEx Cup points up for grabs in what is a busy stretch of golf for those on the PGA Tour.

Check out the full tee times for rounds one and two of the RBC Heritage below.

RBC Heritage Tee Times: Rounds One

All times EDT

7.05am: David Lipsky, Chandler Blanchet

7.15am: Brian Campbell, Joe Highsmith

7.25am: Adam Schenk, Matt Wallace

7.35am: Denny McCarthy, Jordan Smith

7.45am: Steven Fisk, JT Poston

7.55am: Lucas Glover, Patrick Rodgers

8.05am: Michael Brennan, Ryo Hisatsune

8.20am: Karl Vilips, Tom Hoge

8.30am: Min Woo Lee, Taylor Pendrith

8.40am: Matt McCarty, Michael Thorbjornsen

8.50am: Ryan Gerard, Tony Finau

9.00am: Harris English, Nick Taylor

9.10am: Ben Griffin, Robert MacIntyre

9.20am: Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

9.35am: JJ Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman

9.45am: Gary Woodland, Sepp Straka

9.55am: Chris Gotterup, Viktor Hovland

10.05am: Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg

10.15am: Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

10.25am: Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala

10.35am: Marco Penge, Johnny Keefer

10.50am: Jhonattan Vegas, Pierceson Coody

11.00am: Ryan Fox, Michael Kim

11.10am: William Mouw, Andrew Putnam

11.20am: Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger

11.30am: Sami Valimaki, Sam Stevens

11.40am: Kurt Kitayama, Rickie Fowler

11.50am: Alex Noren, Nicolai Hojgaard

12.05pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Wyndham Clark

12.15pm: Bud Cauley, Austin Smotherman

12.25pm: Ricky Castillo, Harry Hall

12.35pm: Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim

12.45pm: Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

12.55pm: Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria

1.05pm: Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay

1.20pm: Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry

1.30pm: Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley

1.40pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns

1.50pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

2.00pm: Jake Knapp, Jason Day

2.10pm: Max Homa, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

RBC Heritage Tee Times: Rounds Two