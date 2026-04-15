RBC Heritage Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Justin Thomas returns to defend his RBC Heritage title, with some big names teeing it up following on from The Masters last week
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After Rory McIlroy made history at The Masters, becoming just the fourth player in history to defend the Green Jacket, the now six-time Major winner won't be present for the PGA Tour's next Signature Event.
The RBC Heritage is staged at the historic Harbour Town Golf Links and, although McIlroy and other notable names won't be present, a star-studded line-up will still be present for the fourth Signature Event of the year.
Defending champion, Justin Thomas, is one of those, as the American returns following his playoff victory over Andrew Novak 12 months ago.Article continues below
For 2026, Thomas is paired alongside Ludvig Aberg the first two days, with the pair getting underway at 10.05 local time (EDT) on Thursday, as well as 1.40pm on Friday.
World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, is the main headliner in Hilton Head, and the 2024 RBC Heritage champion is paired alongside the 2023 champion, Matt Fitzpatrick.
Both winners will tee off at 1.50pm on Thursday and 10.05am on Friday, in what is a marquee pairing.
Among the other notable pairings are Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burns (1.40pm & 9.55am), Xander Schauffele and Russell Henley (1.30pm & 9.45am) and Cameron Young and Jordan Spieth (10.15am & 1.50pm).
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Along with the $20 million prize purse, there are plenty of FedEx Cup points up for grabs in what is a busy stretch of golf for those on the PGA Tour.
Check out the full tee times for rounds one and two of the RBC Heritage below.
RBC Heritage Tee Times: Rounds One
All times EDT
- 7.05am: David Lipsky, Chandler Blanchet
- 7.15am: Brian Campbell, Joe Highsmith
- 7.25am: Adam Schenk, Matt Wallace
- 7.35am: Denny McCarthy, Jordan Smith
- 7.45am: Steven Fisk, JT Poston
- 7.55am: Lucas Glover, Patrick Rodgers
- 8.05am: Michael Brennan, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8.20am: Karl Vilips, Tom Hoge
- 8.30am: Min Woo Lee, Taylor Pendrith
- 8.40am: Matt McCarty, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 8.50am: Ryan Gerard, Tony Finau
- 9.00am: Harris English, Nick Taylor
- 9.10am: Ben Griffin, Robert MacIntyre
- 9.20am: Brian Harman, Sungjae Im
- 9.35am: JJ Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman
- 9.45am: Gary Woodland, Sepp Straka
- 9.55am: Chris Gotterup, Viktor Hovland
- 10.05am: Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg
- 10.15am: Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth
- 10.25am: Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala
- 10.35am: Marco Penge, Johnny Keefer
- 10.50am: Jhonattan Vegas, Pierceson Coody
- 11.00am: Ryan Fox, Michael Kim
- 11.10am: William Mouw, Andrew Putnam
- 11.20am: Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger
- 11.30am: Sami Valimaki, Sam Stevens
- 11.40am: Kurt Kitayama, Rickie Fowler
- 11.50am: Alex Noren, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12.05pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Wyndham Clark
- 12.15pm: Bud Cauley, Austin Smotherman
- 12.25pm: Ricky Castillo, Harry Hall
- 12.35pm: Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim
- 12.45pm: Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
- 12.55pm: Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
- 1.05pm: Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.20pm: Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry
- 1.30pm: Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley
- 1.40pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns
- 1.50pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler
- 2.00pm: Jake Knapp, Jason Day
- 2.10pm: Max Homa, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
RBC Heritage Tee Times: Rounds Two
- 7.05am: Jhonattan Vegas, Pierceson Coody
- 7.15am: Ryan Fox, Michael Kim
- 7.25am: William Mouw, Andrew Putnam
- 7.35am: Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger
- 7.45am: Sami Valimaki, Sam Stevens
- 7.55am: Kurt Kitayama, Rickie Fowler
- 8.05am: Alex Noren, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8.20am: Aldrich Potgieter, Wyndham Clark
- 8.30am: Bud Cauley, Austin Smotherman
- 8.40am: Ricky Castillo, Harry Hall
- 8.50am: Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim
- 9.00am: Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
- 9.10am: Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
- 9.20am: Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay
- 9.35am: Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry
- 9.45am: Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley
- 9.55am: Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns
- 10.05am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler
- 10.15am: Jake Knapp, Jason Day
- 10.25am: Max Homa, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 10.40am: David Lipsky, Chandler Blanchet
- 10.50am: Brian Campbell, Joe Highsmith
- 11.00am: Adam Schenk, Matt Wallace
- 11.10am: Denny McCarthy, Jordan Smith
- 11.20am: Steven Fisk, JT Poston
- 11.30am: Lucas Glover, Patrick Rodgers
- 11.40am: Michael Brennan, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11.50am: Karl Vilips, Tom Hoge
- 12.05pm: Min Woo Lee, Taylor Pendrith
- 12.15pm: Matt McCarty, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12.25pm: Ryan Gerard, Tony Finau
- 12.35pm: Harris English, Nick Taylor
- 12.45pm: Ben Griffin, Robert MacIntyre
- 12.55pm: Brian Harman, Sungjae Im
- 1.05pm: JJ Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1.20pm: Gary Woodland, Sepp Straka
- 1.30pm: Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg
- 1.40pm: Chris Gotterup, Viktor Hovland
- 1.50pm: Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth
- 2.00pm: Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala
- 2.10pm: Marco Penge, Johnny Keefer
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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