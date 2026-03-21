7 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Valspar Championship

At the halfway stage of the final Florida Swing event it's Sungjae Im who leads, with the South Korean nine-under and one clear of David Lipsky.

Im, who only recently returned to the professional game after recovering from injury, has carded rounds of 64 and 69 to top the leaderboard, as he searches for a first PGA Tour win since October 2021.

Im leads the Valspar Championship at the halfway stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although some notable names like Marco Penge and Matt Fitzpatrick are in contention going into the weekend, some big players failed to make the cut at the Copperhead Course.

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Among them were Major winners and Ryder Cup stars, as well as recent PGA Tour champions.

Check out the notable names who missed the one-over-par cut at the Valspar Championship below...

Wyndham Clark (+2)

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Carding a one-under 70 on Thursday, Clark would rue a three-over-par second round on Friday that included a double bogey, three bogeys and just two birdies.

Failing to make the cut by one shot, it's Clark's first missed cut of the season. The American did have a chance to make the weekend at the final hole of his round on Friday, but narrowly missed with his birdie attempt.

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Ben Griffin (+2)

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Griffin was one of the in-form players from 2025, claiming three victories on the PGA Tour. For 2026, though, he has been unable to replicate that form, missing three straight cuts in his last three starts.

Like Clark, Griffin fired a first round 70 and second round 74, with three costly bogeys in his final four holes ultimately being the difference between him making the cut and missing it.

The Ryder Cup player was one of 10 individuals to finish two-over-par and miss the weekend by one.

Aaron Rai (+3)

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Carding a three-under first round 68, Rai would have been looking to push on during his second round, but the Englishman did quite the opposite on the Copperhead Course.

Opening his Friday with a birdie, this was followed by seven bogeys and a double bogey over a 17 hole stretch, as Rai finished with a six-over 77.

Ending his tournament at three-over-par, it's his second straight missed cut, after failing to make the weekend at The Players Championship.

Viktor Hovland (+3)

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Hovland came into the week as the defending champion, following a one stroke victory in 2025, but he failed to make the weekend this time around, finishing three-over-par.

Producing a one-under 70 on Thursday, a below-par round of 75 on Friday, which included a four-over-par back nine, meant the defending champion was sent home early for the first time in 2026.

JJ Spaun (+6)

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The US Open champion has been out of sorts over the past month, with Spaun missing a third cut in four starts, finishing six-over-par in the process.

Opening with a six-over 77 on Thursday, it was an uphill battle for the Major winner on Friday, as a level-par 71 meant a missed weekend for the 35-year-old.

Sahith Theegala (+7)

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Following a strong run of results, including three top 10 finishes, Theegala missed his first cut of the year at the Valspar Championship, finishing six shots back of the cutline.

Damage was done on the Thursday for Theegala, who carded a six-over 77 that included a five-over-par front nine. Producing a one-over 72 on Friday, it's the American's first missed cut since The RSM Classic in November.

Max Homa (+10)

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Homa had been enjoying a return to form over his last four tournaments, but the American would struggle on Thursday and Friday, ending his tournament well back of the cutline.

A seven-over-par first round put Homa on the back foot, while a three-over-par score on Friday was highlighted by the fact that the six-time PGA Tour winner didn't make a single birdie.