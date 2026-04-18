RBC Heritage Tee Times: Round Three
The round three tee times for the RBC Heritage are in, as Matt Fitzpatrick looks to cling on to his slender lead at the top
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Following on from The Masters, a number of the world's best golfers are right back in the heart of the action at the RBC Heritage.
After two rounds of the Signature Event, it's Matt Fitzpatrick who sits at the top of the leaderboard. The Englishman has delivered two excellent rounds, but will a one-stroke lead be enough to see him prevail at Harbour Town once again?
Viktor Hovland is right behind him on 13-under, and the Norwegian will be hungry to record a PGA Tour win for the first time in over a year.
There are plenty of other exciting players to look out for if you're watching the RBC Heritage this weekend, with the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler still in the hunt.
With two rounds to go until the iconic red tartan jacket is handed out, there's a lot of golf still to be played.
So, as we head into Moving Day, let's see who's paired with who, and what time everyone is teeing off for round three.
RBC Heritage Tee Times: Round Three
- 6:55am: Tony Finau and Justin Thomas
- 7:05am: Billy Horschel and Taylor Pendrith
- 7:15am: Marco Penge and Austin Smotherman
- 7:25am: Alex Noren and Jake Knapp
- 7:35am: Ryan Gerard and Jhonattan Vegas
- 7:45am: Ryo Hisatsune and Nico Echavarria
- 7:55am: Denny McCarthy and J.T. Poston
- 8:10am: Tommy Fleetwood and David Lipsky
- 8:20am: Adam Schenk and Chris Gotterup
- 8:30am: Jason Day and Chandler Blanchet
- 8:40am: Michael Kim and Ricky Castillo
- 8:50am: Tom Hoge and Jordan Spieth
- 9:00am: Matt Wallace and Jordan Smith
- 9:10am: Nicolai Højgaard and Maverick McNealy
- 9:25am: William Mouw and Garrick Higgo
- 9:35am: Matt McCarty and Jacob Bridgeman
- 9:45am: Brian Campbell and Min Woo Lee
- 9:55am: Max Homa and Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 10:05am: Johnny Keefer and Daniel Berger
- 10:15am: Sam Burns and Nick Taylor
- 10:25am: Harry Hall and Shane Lowry
- 10:40am: Andrew Putnam and Sam Stevens
- 10:50am: J.J. Spaun and Cameron Young
- 11:00am: Michael Thorbjornsen and Sungjae Im
- 11:10am: Karl Vilips and Brian Harman
- 11:20am: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Rodgers
- 11:30am: Ryan Fox and Bud Cauley
- 11:40am: Sahith Theegala and Pierceson Coody
- 11:55am: Lucas Glover and Ben Griffin
- 12:05pm: Russell Henley and Steven Fisk
- 12:15pm: Akshay Bhatia and Corey Conners
- 12:25pm: Wyndham Clark and Andrew Novak
- 12:35pm: Joe Highsmith and Gary Woodland
- 12:45pm: Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler
- 12:55pm: Robert MacIntyre and Sami Valimaki
- 1:10pm: Si Woo Kim and Michael Brennan
- 1:20pm: Aldrich Potgieter and Keegan Bradley
- 1:30pm: Kurt Kitayama and Rickie Fowler
- 1:40pm: Sepp Straka and Ludvig Åberg
- 1:50pm: Harris English and Patrick Cantlay
- 2:00pm: Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland
All players in the field will be teeing off on the 1st hole.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he covers the top stories from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and more.
He is relatively new to the game of golf, having first picked up a club in January 2023, but like many, he's now obsessed with this frustrating yet wonderful sport. Jakob broke 100 for the first time in late 2025 and is now ramping up his practice and is getting out to as many courses as possible in order to improve and become more consistent.
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