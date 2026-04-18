Following on from The Masters, a number of the world's best golfers are right back in the heart of the action at the RBC Heritage.

After two rounds of the Signature Event, it's Matt Fitzpatrick who sits at the top of the leaderboard. The Englishman has delivered two excellent rounds, but will a one-stroke lead be enough to see him prevail at Harbour Town once again?

Viktor Hovland is right behind him on 13-under, and the Norwegian will be hungry to record a PGA Tour win for the first time in over a year.

There are plenty of other exciting players to look out for if you're watching the RBC Heritage this weekend, with the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler still in the hunt.

With two rounds to go until the iconic red tartan jacket is handed out, there's a lot of golf still to be played.

So, as we head into Moving Day, let's see who's paired with who, and what time everyone is teeing off for round three.

RBC Heritage Tee Times: Round Three

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6:55am: Tony Finau and Justin Thomas

7:05am: Billy Horschel and Taylor Pendrith

7:15am: Marco Penge and Austin Smotherman

7:25am: Alex Noren and Jake Knapp

7:35am: Ryan Gerard and Jhonattan Vegas

7:45am: Ryo Hisatsune and Nico Echavarria

7:55am: Denny McCarthy and J.T. Poston

8:10am: Tommy Fleetwood and David Lipsky

8:20am: Adam Schenk and Chris Gotterup

8:30am: Jason Day and Chandler Blanchet

8:40am: Michael Kim and Ricky Castillo

8:50am: Tom Hoge and Jordan Spieth

9:00am: Matt Wallace and Jordan Smith

9:10am: Nicolai Højgaard and Maverick McNealy

9:25am: William Mouw and Garrick Higgo

9:35am: Matt McCarty and Jacob Bridgeman

9:45am: Brian Campbell and Min Woo Lee

9:55am: Max Homa and Sudarshan Yellamaraju

10:05am: Johnny Keefer and Daniel Berger

10:15am: Sam Burns and Nick Taylor

10:25am: Harry Hall and Shane Lowry

10:40am: Andrew Putnam and Sam Stevens

10:50am: J.J. Spaun and Cameron Young

11:00am: Michael Thorbjornsen and Sungjae Im

11:10am: Karl Vilips and Brian Harman

11:20am: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Rodgers

11:30am: Ryan Fox and Bud Cauley

11:40am: Sahith Theegala and Pierceson Coody

11:55am: Lucas Glover and Ben Griffin

12:05pm: Russell Henley and Steven Fisk

12:15pm: Akshay Bhatia and Corey Conners

12:25pm: Wyndham Clark and Andrew Novak

12:35pm: Joe Highsmith and Gary Woodland

12:45pm: Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler

12:55pm: Robert MacIntyre and Sami Valimaki

1:10pm: Si Woo Kim and Michael Brennan

1:20pm: Aldrich Potgieter and Keegan Bradley

1:30pm: Kurt Kitayama and Rickie Fowler

1:40pm: Sepp Straka and Ludvig Åberg

1:50pm: Harris English and Patrick Cantlay

2:00pm: Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland

All players in the field will be teeing off on the 1st hole.