Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times 2026: Round Three
Can the Fitzpatrick brothers surpass Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer this weekend? Here are the tee times for round three of the Zurich Classic
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The play continues at TPC Louisiana this weekend, with round three of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
It's been a thrilling and very challenging tournament so far, with big names missing the cut at the Zurich Classic already.
For those remaining after that harsh cut line, a round of four-ball action awaits on Moving Day.
Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer currently sit at the top of the leaderboard at 16-under, but the Fitzpatrick brothers are just one stroke back and will be buoyed by their recent wins at the RBC Heritage and the Hero Indian Open.
It could all change today with two other pairings tied for second, and six duos just one more stroke behind and tied for fifth.
Here's a look at the tee times for the Zurich Classic round three so you can keep up with all the play on Saturday.
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times: Round Three
The following tee times are for pairings starting on hole number 1:
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- 10:58am: Erik van Rooyen & Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William Mouw & Takumi Kanaya
- 11:12am: Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala, Matt Wallace & Marco Penge
- 11:26am: Ben Martin & Trace Crowe, Matti Schmid & Seamus Power
- 11:40am: Brice Garnett & Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson & Adam Hadwin
- 11:54am: Kristoffer Reitan & Kris Ventura, Sam Stevens & Zach Bauchou
- 12:08pm: Doug Ghim & Jeffrey Kang, Nick Dunlap & Gordon Sargent
- 12:22pm: Eric Cole & Hank Lebioda, Matt McCarty & Mac Meissner
- 12:36pm: Davis Thompson & Austin Eckroat, Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge
- 12:50pm: Alex Smalley & Hayden Springer, Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick
The following tee times are for partners starting on hole number 10:
- 10:58am: Matthieu Pavon & Martin Couvra, John Parry & Dan Brown
- 11:12am: A.J. Ewart & Casey Jarvis, Adrien Dumont de Chassart & Davis Chatfield
- 11:26am: Karl Vilips & Michael Thorbjornsen, Wyndham Clark & Taylor Moore
- 11:40am: Davis Riley & Nick Hardy, Chandler Phillips & Carson Young
- 11:54am: Ryan Gerard & Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Luke Clanton & Blades Brown
- 12:08pm: Keith Mitchell & Brandt Snedeker, David Lipsky & Rico Hoey
- 12:22pm: Lanto Griffin & Ben Kohles, Chad Ramey & Justin Lower
- 12:36pm: Ben Griffin & Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy & Kevin Roy
- 12:50pm: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen & Jacob Skov Olesen
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he covers the top stories from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and more.
He is relatively new to the game of golf, having first picked up a club in January 2023, but like many, he's now obsessed with this frustrating yet wonderful sport. Jakob broke 100 for the first time in late 2025 and is now ramping up his practice and is getting out to as many courses as possible in order to improve and become more consistent.
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