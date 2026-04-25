Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times 2026: Round Three

The play continues at TPC Louisiana this weekend, with round three of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

It's been a thrilling and very challenging tournament so far, with big names missing the cut at the Zurich Classic already.

For those remaining after that harsh cut line, a round of four-ball action awaits on Moving Day.

Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer currently sit at the top of the leaderboard at 16-under, but the Fitzpatrick brothers are just one stroke back and will be buoyed by their recent wins at the RBC Heritage and the Hero Indian Open.

It could all change today with two other pairings tied for second, and six duos just one more stroke behind and tied for fifth.

Here's a look at the tee times for the Zurich Classic round three so you can keep up with all the play on Saturday.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times: Round Three

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The following tee times are for pairings starting on hole number 1:

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10:58am: Erik van Rooyen & Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William Mouw & Takumi Kanaya

11:12am: Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala, Matt Wallace & Marco Penge

11:26am: Ben Martin & Trace Crowe, Matti Schmid & Seamus Power

11:40am: Brice Garnett & Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson & Adam Hadwin

11:54am: Kristoffer Reitan & Kris Ventura, Sam Stevens & Zach Bauchou

12:08pm: Doug Ghim & Jeffrey Kang, Nick Dunlap & Gordon Sargent

12:22pm: Eric Cole & Hank Lebioda, Matt McCarty & Mac Meissner

12:36pm: Davis Thompson & Austin Eckroat, Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge

12:50pm: Alex Smalley & Hayden Springer, Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick

The following tee times are for partners starting on hole number 10: