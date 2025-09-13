US Ryder Cup Leaderboard At The Procore Championship

With the Ryder Cup just two weeks away, the first of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall events, the Procore Championship, offers the perfect opportunity for the majority of the US team to work on their games ahead of the Bethpage Black match.

In total, 10 of the 12 players in Keegan Bradley’s line-up are competing at Silverado Resort, with only LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele, whose recently become a parent, absent. But how were the 10 players faring after the opening two rounds?

The good news for Bradley is that all 10 of the players will be around for the weekend after each made the cut, giving them two more days to brush up on their skills before turning their attentions to how to reclaim the trophy it lost to Luke Donald’s Team Europe two years ago.

Even more encouraging for the captain is the position of several players at the halfway stage, none more so than Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin, who topped the leaderboard after 36 holes on 14 under following rounds of 64 and 66.

Another US Ryder Cup star was immediately beneath Griffin on the leaderboard on Friday evening, and it was another player preparing to make his debut, Russell Henley, in that position.

He carded rounds of 65 and 68 in the first two rounds to sit three back in the lead alongside US Walker Cup hero Jackson Koivun.

Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley had both made good progress after 36 holes of the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Incredibly, a third member of the team yet to compete in the match is next on the US Ryder Cup leaderboard.

US Open champion JJ Spaun carded rounds of 67 and 68 to begin the third round on nine under in a tie for fourth, five behind the leader.

You don’t often have to scan too far down the leaderboard to find Scottie Scheffler’s name, and that’s also the case at the halfway stage of the Procore Championship.

He finished Friday tied 14th on six under, even though his streak of 21 consecutive sub-70 rounds come to an end with a 70 on Thursday.

The fourth Ryder Cup rookie, Cameron Young, was also nicely placed heading into the third round in T20 on five under, while six places beneath him on the leaderboard sat Collin Morikawa, who is preparing for his third Ryder Cup, on four under.

Cameron Young is preparing for his maiden appearance at the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two US Ryder Cup stars, Harris English and Justin Thomas, finished the second round in T45 on two under. That leaves just Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay, who made the cut on the number to begin the third round on one under in T61.

Below is the full US Ryder Cup leaderboard after 36 holes of the Procore Championship.

