Procore Championship 2025 Odds, Predictions And Picks To Win

The PGA Tour returns this week, as the first FedEx Cup Fall event of the season gets underway in Napa, California.

Taking place just two weeks out from the Ryder Cup, the Procore Championship is littered with a star-studded field, as 10 of the 12 US Ryder Cup team are to tee it up at Silverado Country Club's North Course.

Patton Kizzire returns to defend his Procore Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Patton Kizzire secured a dominant five shot victory and, for 2025, he will be joined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, as well as current US Open JJ Spaun and several others representing the USA at Bethpage Black on September 26-28th.

Held just three weeks after the Tour Championship, the Procore Championship is the first tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall, a seven event series that will determine some players' playing rights for 2026.

Along with the prize money, there are FedEx Cup points up for grabs, with the 10 Ryder Cup players using the event as preparation for the team tournament in New York.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the majority of events in 2025, Scheffler is the heavy favorite, with the American team occupying the lowest odds in California.

Below, we've listed the outright odds for many of the leading players, as well as our picks to win the Procore Championship.

Procore Championship Course Fast Facts

Course Name: Silverado Country Club (North Course)

Location: Napa, California, United States

Established: 1955

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,138

Course Record: (-11) 61 Chesson Hadley (2017), Ricky Barnes (2018)

Times Hosted: 11

Procore Championship Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score 2024 Patton Kizzire -20 (Five Strokes) 2023 Sahith Theegala -21 (Two Strokes) 2022 Max Homa -16 (One Stroke) 2021 Max Homa -19 (One Stroke) 2020 Stewart Cink -21 (Two Strokes) 2019 Cameron Champ -17 (One Stroke) 2018 Kevin Tway -14 (Playoff - Ryan Moore & Brandt Snedeker) 2017 Brendan Steele -15 (Two Strokes) 2016 Brendan Steele -18 (One Stroke) 2015 Emiliano Grillo -15 (Playoff - Kevin Na)

Procore Championship Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Scottie Scheffler (+225)

Justin Thomas (+1600)

Patrick Cantlay (+1600)

Russell Henley (+1600)

Sam Burns (+2000)

Collin Morikawa (+2200)

Ben Griffin (+2500)

Cameron Young (+2500)

Harris English (+3000)

JJ Spaun (+3000)

Maverick McNealy (+3300)

Akshay Bhatia (+4000)

Davis Thompson (+4000)

Jackson Koivun (+4500)

Max Homa (+4500)

All other players priced at +5000 or higher

Procore Championship Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Patrick Cantlay +1600 To Win @ BetMGM

The Californian returns to his home state this week after a promising end to the 2025 season, where he was T9th at the FedEx St Jude Championship before finishing T2nd at East Lake in the Tour Championship - the two best iron play weeks of his year so far.

Cantlay is without a victory in over three years, with that win coming at the 2022 BMW Championship, so surely it’s about time he gets back into the winner’s circle.

Pick Two: Justin Thomas +1600 To Win @ BetMGM

Justin Thomas has historically played very well at Silverado when he has added it to his schedule, with a 5th-place finish in 2023, a T4th in 2019 and T8th in 2016.

The World No.5 played well at East Lake in his most recent start to finish T7th in the FedEx Cup, so is well worth a punt this week. Outside of Scottie Scheffler, Cantlay and Thomas are certainly two Ryder Cuppers who I expect to contend at Silverado Country Club.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Pick One: JJ Spaun +3000 To Win @ BetMGM

The obvious choice is Scheffler but, this week, I've opted for JJ Spaun, as he has plenty of experience in this tournament and was playing some solid golf prior to the conclusion of the Tour Championship back in mid-August.

Producing a runner-up finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last month, 2025 has been a great year for Spaun and, at a course where he has a couple of top 10s, I expect the run of good results to continue. His overall game is very solid, so expect the American to produce a strong performance ahead of the Ryder Cup in two weeks time.

Pick Two: Akshay Bhatia +4000 To Win @ BetMGM

Towards the end of the regulation PGA Tour season, Akshay Bhatia was starting to produce some fine results, including a T6th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and a T13th at the Tour Championship.

Although he missed the cut at Silverado Country Club in 2023, he did finish in T9th back in 2020, so does have some course form to his name. Like Spaun, Bhatia possesses a great all-round game so, with a stacked field present, I believe the American may be one to watch outside of the 10 US Ryder Cup players.

How To Watch The Procore Championship

US/ET

Thursday, September 11 - Round One: 6.00 - 9.00pm (Golf Channel)

6.00 - 9.00pm (Golf Channel) Friday, September 12 - Round Two: 1.00 - 4.00pm (Golf Channel)

1.00 - 4.00pm (Golf Channel) Saturday, September 13 - Round Three: 6.00 - 9.00pm (Golf Channel)

6.00 - 9.00pm (Golf Channel) Sunday, September 14 - Round Four: 6.00 - 9.00pm (Golf Channel)

UK/BST

Thursday, September 11 - Round One: 9.00pm - 2.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

9.00pm - 2.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, September 12 - Round Two: 6.00 - 9.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.00pm - 2.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

6.00 - 9.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.00pm - 2.00am (Sky Sports Main Event) Saturday, September 13 - Round Three: 11.00pm - 2.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

11.00pm - 2.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, September 14 - Round Four: 11.00pm - 2.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

