10 Big Names Playing In Amgen Irish Open

The Amgen Irish Open is always a big event on the Emerald Isle, but this year it's even bigger with the Ryder Cup on the horizon and some big names making the trip.

And at a superb venue, and former Ryder Cup host, in The K Club it should be a week to remember with so many big names teeing it up.

None more so than Rory McIlroy, who always gets a rousing reception from the Irish crowd, along with his big mate and former Irish Open winner Shane Lowry.

And in the USA corner, although he's not made the team this time, Patrick Reed will always make headlines and is usually one to follow.

There's more than a few names to watch out for at The K Club though.

Rory McIlroy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a bit of a break, Rory McIlroy begins his serious Ryder Cup run-in back in Ireland, but he won't just be working on his swing as he's desperate to win this one.

He got stunned on the line last year when Rasmus Hojgaard shot 65 on Sunday to pip him by a shot at Royal County Down - which was visibly a huge blow to McIlroy.

But he's back at The K Club, where McIlroy won the Irish Open back in 2016 so will have fond memories of the track and will hope to go close again to tasting victory on home soil.

Shane Lowry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An Irish Open winner as an amateur in 2009, Shane Lowry is always hugely popular playing back in Ireland - even more so playing at The K Club which is just an hour away from where he grew up.

Results improved towards the end of the season as he made the Tour Championship and finished T13 at East Lake so he'll have a bit of extra confidence as he returns to Ireland.

Tyrrell Hatton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grabbing an automatic qualifying spot despite playing on LIV Golf with no ranking points shows what a fine season Tyrrell Hatton has had.

He was right in the mix at the US Open until misfortune struck right at the death, but he's got the Ryder Cup to look forward to and always enjoys these big crowd events.

Patrick Reed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With so many European Ryder Cup heroes in the field, it's only right we have a villain, and there's none bigger than Captain America himself, Patrick Reed.

He's not made Keegan Bradley's squad for Bethpage but if you think that'll stop him getting a few digs from the crowd, or in fact giving a few back, then think again.

Brooks Koepka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not a great year for Brooks Koepka as he missed out on a Ryder Cup with a winless LIV Golf campaign and tough run in the Majors - missing three cuts out of four.

Still, the American remains a big name and a big draw and he gained a good grounding in the game during his Challenge Tour days playing in Europe so always seems keen to come back.

Luke Donald

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He's not played too much but the European Ryder Cup captain will get a ground level view of the likes of McIlroy, Lowry and Hatton as Luke Donald tees it up at The K Club.

Donald was part of the victorious European side that won the Ryder Cup at the course in 2006, where he went a perfect 3-0 against the Americans.

Padraig Harrington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another hugely popular figure who is still as big a fan favorite - he'll get a hero's reception here after winning the Senior Open and US Senior Open back-to-back.

He's won this once, in 2007, and finished second three times so the three-time Major champion knows all about success in the Irish Open - and despite his age he'll be aiming to be competitive against the young guns.

Harrington can't play any other way.

Sergio Garcia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia is an Irish Open champion, with his 1999 victory at Druids Glen being the Spaniard's very first tournament victory on the DP World Tour.

So there's happy memories of returning to Ireland for the veteran, who always attracts a big following whenever he tees it up.

Francesco Molinari

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italian hasn't played too much this year and will be at The K Club more for a factfinding couple of rounds alongside Donald to scout out the European Ryder Cup players.

There'll no doubt be plenty of conversations and plans being prepared for Bethpage Black behind the scenes, but out on the course fans will love getting a glimpse of the former Open champion.

Tom McKibbin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Missing the cut at The Open at Royal Portrush was a blow for Tom McKibbin as he returned from LIV Golf hoping to make a statement - so he'll be keen for much better here.

The Northern Irishman will surely benefit from playing alongside Jon Rahm and Hatton all season, so will hope to show that with an improved display here.