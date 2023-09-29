'Disgraceful' - Sky Sports Commentator Tears Into Team USA's Ryder Cup Preparation

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The first day of the Ryder Cup was somewhat of a domination, with Team Europe dominating the opening day 6.5 - 1.5 and making sure that Team USA didn't secure a single match victory for the first time in their history.

Not only did Europe whitewash the morning foursomes, but even beat USA at their own game in the four balls, as a 2.5 - 1.5 afternoon session gave them a five point advantage going into Saturday.

Following the end of play on Friday, the topic of why the American team struggled cropped up, with Sky Sports' Andrew Coltart questioning USA's preparation. In his passionate questioning, Coltart called the side's preparation "disgraceful".

Speaking to Nick Dougherty and Paul McGinley, Coltart stated: "I have a massive question about - Zach Johnson is going to get hit with this right now - but who on earth, in their right mind, thinks the best way to prepare for a Ryder Cup is to take five weeks off.

"Nine of the 12 American players did take five weeks off. That's disgraceful."

Coming into the tournament, nine of the American side did indeed play a practice round at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. However, the FedEx Cup finale finished on the 27th August, five weeks ago, which was also the last competitive event the majority of Team USA played in.

Since then, only Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Max Homa have played in a competitive environment, with Koepka featuring at LIV Golf Chicago last week and Thomas and Homa at the Fortinet Championship earlier in the month.

All three of those names contributed to the 1.5 points that USA secured on Friday.

Certainly, the move was a risk, especially as a number of European players took part in the Irish Open, as well as all 12 European players featuring at Wentworth and the BMW PGA Championship.

Another talking point was the selection of the sides by US captain, Zach Johnson, with Major winners Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Brooks Koepka all kept on the sidelines for the morning foursomes. Again, it didn't help that all four players left out of the foursomes matches went on to secure half points in their matches in the afternoon four balls session.