'Disgraceful' - Sky Sports Commentator Tears Into Team USA's Ryder Cup Preparation

Andrew Coltart didn't hold back as he scolded USA's Ryder Cup preparation following a European dominated day

Andrew Coltart walks with a microphone
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

The first day of the Ryder Cup was somewhat of a domination, with Team Europe dominating the opening day 6.5 - 1.5 and making sure that Team USA didn't secure a single match victory for the first time in their history.

Not only did Europe whitewash the morning foursomes, but even beat USA at their own game in the four balls, as a 2.5 - 1.5 afternoon session gave them a five point advantage going into Saturday.

Following the end of play on Friday, the topic of why the American team struggled cropped up, with Sky Sports' Andrew Coltart questioning USA's preparation. In his passionate questioning, Coltart called the side's preparation "disgraceful".

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)

A photo posted by on

Speaking to Nick Dougherty and Paul McGinley, Coltart stated: "I have a massive question about - Zach Johnson is going to get hit with this right now - but who on earth, in their right mind, thinks the best way to prepare for a Ryder Cup is to take five weeks off.

"Nine of the 12 American players did take five weeks off. That's disgraceful."

Coming into the tournament, nine of the American side did indeed play a practice round at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. However, the FedEx Cup finale finished on the 27th August, five weeks ago, which was also the last competitive event the majority of Team USA played in.

Since then, only Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Max Homa have played in a competitive environment, with Koepka featuring at LIV Golf Chicago last week and Thomas and Homa at the Fortinet Championship earlier in the month.

All three of those names contributed to the 1.5 points that USA secured on Friday.

Certainly, the move was a risk, especially as a number of European players took part in the Irish Open, as well as all 12 European players featuring at Wentworth and the BMW PGA Championship.

Another talking point was the selection of the sides by US captain, Zach Johnson, with Major winners Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Brooks Koepka all kept on the sidelines for the morning foursomes. Again, it didn't help that all four players left out of the foursomes matches went on to secure half points in their matches in the afternoon four balls session.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸