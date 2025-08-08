Keegan Bradley Reveals Fall Series Event As Key Ryder Cup Warm-Up
Keegan Bradley says that most of his Ryder Cup team will play at the Procore Championship in September in a key warm-up outing for Bethpage
US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley says most of his team will play in a Fall Series event on the PGA Tour to stay sharp for Bethpage Black.
While Luke Donald's team mostly kept playing in the run-up to Rome, the majority of Team USA sat out for the month between the Tour Championship and the 2023 Ryder Cup.
That decision backfired, and Bradley doesn't want rustiness to be a factor this time around, so the majority of his Team USA players will tee it up at the Procore Championship in Napa, California in early September.
That includes Bradley himself, if he decides to be player-captain, as it'll provide a tune-up outing two weeks before the serious stuff starts in New York.
The decision seemingly comes after Bradley held talks with players expected to be on his team at Bethpage - but is not a mandatory outing.
“No one is required to go," Bradley told Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig. "The boys feel like this is the best course of action to be ready to play at their highest level at Bethpage.
“I think the guys want to feel ready to go at Bethpage and they feel this is the best way to do it.”
Only captain Zach Johnson, Max Homa and Justin Thomas played in Napa in 2023 ahead of the Ryder Cup in Italy.
Wyndham Clark, who did make the team, admitted that he "felt like a lot of us weren't prepared" after five weeks off before facing Europe at Marco Simone.
Donald's side, meanwhile, all played at the PGA Championship at Wentworth while plenty also teed it up at the Irish Open the week before - which is again a likely landing spot this time around.
Bradley and his team look to have identified that possible ring rust as a factor in that defeat - so expect an unusually strong field at the Fall Series event this year.
The six automatic American qualifiers will be decided after next week's BMW Championship, before Bradley then makes his picks on August 27 following the Tour Championship.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
