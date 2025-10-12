Open De España Leaderboard And Live Updates: Injured Dan Brown Takes Overnight Leader Marco Penge To A Playoff

England's Marco Penge held a four-stroke lead after 54 holes at Club de Campo but is making hard work of closing out his third win in the past 16 starts

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
last updated

Marco Penge hits driver off the 8th tee in the final round of the 2025 Open de Espa&amp;ntilde;a at Club de Campo in Madrid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The DP World Tour's Open de España is coming towards its conclusion at Club de Campo in Madrid, with Marco Penge leading the way and trying to claim his third victory in quick succession.

SPANISH OPEN LEADERBOARD

  • -15 Marco Penge
  • -15 Dan Brown
  • -14 Joel Girrbach
  • -12 Tom McKibbin
  • -11 Ugo Coussaud
  • -11 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
  • -11 Joakim Lagergren
  • -11 Jayden Schaper
  • -11 Alexander Levy
  • -10 Jon Rahm
  • -10 Calum Hill
  • -10 Alex Fitzpatrick
  • -10 Jeff Winther
  • -10 Thorbjorn Olesen
  • -10 Angel Ayora
  • -10 David Puig

Jonny Leighfield headshot at Autumn/Winter Test Day 2025
Jonny Leighfield
PLAYOFF TO COME

GIRRBACH WRAPS UP CARD

PLAYOFF INCOMING?

PRESSURE ON

MIXED DRIVES FOR FINAL GROUP

MCKIBBIN TAKES FOURTH

ONE-STROKE LEAD

All three players make excellent fists of lagging their putt down the slope and leaving a simple par effort. Penge came closest but his ball just wouldn't turn in time. As a result, Marco Penge will take a one-stroke lead down the driveable par-4 last at the Open de España. Here we go!

PUTTING PARTY

WHAT A SAVE

ALMOST PERFECT

ADVANTAGE PENGE

BROWN WITHIN ONE

ANOTHER MISSED FAIRWAY

Dan Brown receives treatment from a DP World Tour physio during the final round of the 2025 Open de Espa&amp;ntilde;a

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SO CLOSE

GREAT ESCAPE

LUCKY PENGE

BROWN CONTINUES

WELCOME

Hello and welcome to the closing stages of the 2025 Open de España at Club de Campo in Madrid. Marco Penge leads the way by two strokes with five holes to go, but there has recently been a bit of a distraction in his group with Dan Brown unfortunately sustaining a neck injury of some sort.