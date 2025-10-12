Open De España Leaderboard And Live Updates: Injured Dan Brown Takes Overnight Leader Marco Penge To A Playoff

Refresh

PLAYOFF TO COME Penge comes close with his attempted birdie try, but it'll be a par for the Englishman as he ends on 15-under thanks to a final round 72. Brown has three feet for the playoff, and he makes it with ease. How comfortable he's feeling at this stage is anyone's guess, but Brown has played so well despite the neck/shoulder injury. Back down 18 we go!

GIRRBACH WRAPS UP CARD What an end for Joel Girrbach! The Swiss player drains a massive putt, not only in terms of physical size but also in relation to importance. He cards a closing 69 to to reach 14-under and wrap up at least third. In doing so, Girrbach moves up to 51st in the Race To Dubai and seals his playing rights for next year. Well done, sir.

PLAYOFF INCOMING? Oh no! Penge has caught far too much of his ball and watches it zip on into the rough on the opposite side of the green. He'll have an absolutely horrible try for the win, but - honestly - Penge will be happy to make a playoff at this point.

PRESSURE ON Brown opts to run his chip up the two tiers of the green towards the flag and does a magnificent job, leaving it at kick-in range. We might be going to a playoff, unless Penge can produce something equally as brilliant...

MIXED DRIVES FOR FINAL GROUP Dan Brown hits first on the 321-yard par4 18th and leaves his ball in the ideal place - just short of the green and in the fairway. Girrbach follows on and pulls his drive well left. That will be a drop. Penge takes out driver once more but can't find the putting surface. He is likely in the greenside bunker. Depending on the lie, that could be a pretty good miss.

MCKIBBIN TAKES FOURTH In the penultimate group, LIV Golf's Tom McKibbin rolls in a lovely birdie putt down the slope and will sign for a closing 69, leaving him at 12-under for the week. That's good enough for fourth on his own, which will secure him an awful lot more money.

ONE-STROKE LEAD All three players make excellent fists of lagging their putt down the slope and leaving a simple par effort. Penge came closest but his ball just wouldn't turn in time. As a result, Marco Penge will take a one-stroke lead down the driveable par-4 last at the Open de España. Here we go!

PUTTING PARTY The par-3 17th is playing 190 yards today, but it's significantly downhill so players are taking short irons in. Penge and Girrbach both end up in the opposite corner to the pin despite bumping their tee shots into the front edge of the green. There's a downslope there, though, so the balls are being kicked on. Going last, Penge takes a nine-iron. From 190 yards. Sickening. But it works a treat after he lands his ball in the front rough, which kills the momentum. Penge's ball ends right in between his two playing partners, so we'll have a kind of putt-off on the 17th. Who can hold their nerve when it matters most?

WHAT A SAVE After Brown jabs his ball out of a tough lie in the rough to walk away with a par, Penge dribbles his birdie putt up the slope and just left of target. But again, the best was saved until last as Girrbach drains a monster par putt when bogey was staring him right in the face. That must have been 25 feet or more - it was a real tough chance. But he remains two strokes clear of that big group in fourth, which is particularly important for the man who is trying to retain his playing privileges.

ALMOST PERFECT Brown steers one from left to right off of the hard-pan ground, through the trees, and just over the back of the green from over 200 yards. His drive only went 250 yards or so. But that's a good result. Following up, Girrbach chops out of the rough and ends in the greenside bunker, which is not a situation he will look forward to. He hasn't been too good out of the sand today. But the best was saved until last, with Penge flighting a lovely wedge shot and landing it right next to the hole, only to see it spin back down the slope. That was almost brilliant.

ADVANTAGE PENGE Brown strikes his driver poorly off the 16th and winces as he does so. It flies into the trees on the right and then bounces backwards down the cart path some 40 yards. Meanwhile, Penge has found just his third fairway of the day. This hole could be crucial for Penge. As the longest hitter in this group (and the field), he has to take advantage.

BROWN WITHIN ONE While Penge flicks his ball off the side slope to give himself a birdie look, the Englishman slides another one by and remains at 15-under. Meanwhile, Girrbach disappointingly misses a short-range birdie try after neatly bumping his ball down the short par-4 15th. However, Dan Brown continues to deft logic by dropping his approach to four feet. From there, he rolls the ball home and creeps up to within one of Penge with three to play. This would be a simply astounding victory if he can make it to the end.

ANOTHER MISSED FAIRWAY Penge persists with the driver despite having hit just two of the first 10 fairways so far today. Make that two from 11 as the Englishman flies it just short and right of the green on this 375 yard hole. Incredible distance, but that will not be a nice approach now off a side slope and with very little green to work with... Back on the tee, Dan Brown continues with more treatment from the physio. He's led on his back like he's enjoying a siesta in the afternoon heat while the medial professional works away. Quite surreal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

SO CLOSE We shouldn't forget about Switzerland's Joel Girrbach by the way, who came into this event just trying to keep his card, let alone win. He's now in a position where he could do both in style. The Swiss player has a decent eagle chance at the 14th himself, but it just burns the edge! Girrbach tidies up for a birdie anyway and moves to 13-under, two strokes behind Penge. Meanwhile, Brown fails with his long-range eagle chance and also lips out for birdie, so he remains at -13.

GREAT ESCAPE Despite the wild play from Penge, a brilliant bunker shot to a foot has helped the Englishman escape with a steady par. The only par-5 on the back nine here is this one, though, so that's quite a big chance to extend his lead gone now.

LUCKY PENGE Trying to navigate his way to the finish line, this is as ragged as I've seen Marco Penge play in a while when in contention. He's hit two of 14 fairways today, and you're always playing with fire when you don't find the short grass - especially at a course this tight. He went right off the tee, punched a low iron out to the left of the green via a tree, then fluffed an attempted flop shot into the bunker in front of him. What is he doing here?!

BROWN CONTINUES Brown is continuing and is playing some decent golf, somehow. His drive went a little left into the rough - not what you want when you're dealing with a neck injury - but he's punched one onto the front-left edge and technically has an eagle putt, even if it is on a different planet. These holes are mostly quite small, but Brown is on the other side of one of the biggest.