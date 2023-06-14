US Open Gear Round Up - Limited Edition Bags, Putter Changes And A 6-Wood Spotted

The US Open is arguably the toughest test in golf and, given how thick and juicy the rough is looking at Los Angeles Country Club, it is set to be a stern test once again. With this being the third men's Major of the year, the 156-man field arrives looking to add their name to history with their equipment set-ups fully optimised to cope with the difficulty that lies ahead in LA.

Like at the PGA Championship, we will certainly see a few changes to players' bags, with some opting for unusual club choices, limited edition golf bags designed for the tournament, and even changes in footwear. Below, we have taken a look at the biggest gear news stories going into the US Open...

SPECIAL EDITION GOLF BAGS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whenever a Major championship comes around you can be sure that manufacturers are going to bring out special edition golf bags and headcovers. At the 123rd US Open, it's no different, with TaylorMade, Srixon, Cobra and Callaway all revealing striking designs to those in attendance and watching on television.

For TaylorMade, Los Angeles artist James Haunt has designed the 2023 Summer Commemorative staff bag and headcover collection with the design paying homage to LA itself. In Srixon's case, the bag is slightly more modest, with the stars and stripes design representing the US flag.

(Image credit: Cobra Golf)

(Image credit: Instagram: @CallawayGolf)

Cobra has also released an American inspired bag which features iconic landmarks and the street culture of LA by being adorned with palm trees and stars to reference key locations like Beverly Hills and Sunset Blvd. The final model is Callaway's, which has a Captain America design and logo adorning it. Along with the bag, the brand has also included Captain America inspired headcovers.

WORLD NO.1 SPOTTED TESTING NEW SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTER

One potential equipment change to watch this week: Scottie Scheffler was spotted with a wide-body @ScottyCameron Newport 2 Plus putter. https://t.co/oJybYye4ol pic.twitter.com/vsQ7tWPeDGJune 12, 2023 See more

From tee-to-green there is no-one currently better in the world than Scottie Scheffler. At the Memorial Tournament earlier this month he gained over 20 strokes on the field from tee to green, which was the second-best SG: Tee to green total since the ShotLink era began in 2004.

However, despite his excellent long game, the Texan ranked 148th in the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained: Putting statistics, losing an average of 0.231 shots per round on the greens. Which is why it was possibly time to change things up.

At the US Open, that's exactly what Scheffler seems to be doing, with the World No.1 spotted with a wide-body Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Plus putter. According to the man himself: "It looks a lot like mine but it's just a little bit bigger. I don't know what it's called, but it's just slightly bigger than the one that I use."

CAMERON SMITH TESTING TAYLORMADE AND PING FAIRWAY WOODS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since bursting onto the professional scene, Cameron Smith has been a Titleist staffer, with the Australian using a full bag of the manufacturer's clubs. However, at the US Open during a practice round, Smith was seen using a Ping G430 Max fairway wood and, reportedly, even a TaylorMade Stealth fairway wood.

Although it is unclear as to whether this is a permanent move or just a trial, Smith has been previously using a Titleist TSi2 three-wood and a Titleist TS2 seven-wood. One thing that is for certain is that the models he is testing in LA rank as some of the best fairway woods on the market.

NEW (OLD) DRIVER FOR DJ?

A post shared by The Equipment Junkie (@theequipmentjunkie) A photo posted by on

Dustin Johnson is known as one of the biggest hitters on the professional circuit, with the American a TaylorMade staffer since he turned professional in 2007. However, on the range at Los Angeles Country Club, DJ was spotted using an original TaylorMade SIM driver, a model which was released three years ago.

Usually, the 38-year-old plays with the TaylorMade Stealth Plus or Stealth 2 Plus but, in LA, could DJ be moving back to one of his original drivers? He wouldn't be the first, with Collin Morikawa also returning to his old SIM driver at The Players Championship in 2023.

Along with the duo of Johnson and Morikawa, Rory McIlroy also stated in March that "I wish I could use my driver from last year," after a first round 76 at TPC Sawgrass. Just a few weeks later though, McIlroy claimed he was “much happier” with the new driver set-up he debuted at the WGC-Match Play, a set up he has used since.

METAL SPIKES COMING INTO PLAY?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to golf shoes there have been plenty of eye-catching pairs on show. Whether you are after a spiked pair or spikeless pair, they all perform admirably but, with conditions at Los Angeles Country Club challenging, to put it lightly, players aren't leaving anything to chance, with Rickie Fowler seen wearing metal spikes in his Puma shoes, something which Rory McIlroy did in his Nike shoes last week at the Canadian Open.

McIlroy's shoes at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Metal spikes are currently banned in the amateur game but, on the professional circuits, they are still allowed on the golf course, with the likes of Tiger Woods using them in tournament play. Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas have also used them previously, with the benefits being that they anchor and set you into the ground better, something which, at the US Open, will be needed as players tackle the slick fairways and thick rough.

6-WOOD SPOTTED

A post shared by GolfWRX (@golfwrx) A photo posted by on

Over the years seven and even nine-woods have become more popular than ever, with the ability to flight it higher to get more stopping power just one of the many benefits. Not only are they easier to hit, but the way they get airborne so easily means they are becoming more of a regular occurrence in the golf bag.

However, at the US Open, Karl Vilips, the 21-year-old Australian amateur, has been seen using a six-wood! Set at 20-degrees, the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus still features the technology of the other Stealth 2 Plus fairway woods, with a 50g sliding weight the main eye-catcher on the sole.

We imagine the Aussie has the six-wood in the bag to help tackle LACC's monster par 3s, with two measuring at 284 and 290 yards. If both are played at their full distance in the tournament, the 290-yard 11th will come in at third on the all-time list of long par 3s played at the US Open, with the seventh hole slotting in behind in fourth.

LIV GOLF GEAR AND CLOTHING

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We are getting somewhat accustomed to seeing LIV Golf gear at Major tournaments, with professionals donning their LIV teams' apparel and using their golf bags at Augusta National in April and Oak Hill for the PGA Championship in May.

At LACC, it is no different, with Johnson, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia wearing their respective LIV Golf team branding, and Smith also seen with his Rippers GC logo on his Titleist golf bag. According to a report in August 2022, players in the league are asked to wear LIV apparel while playing in both LIV and non-LIV events and, at the US Open, that appears to be the case.