US Open Field 2023 – Los Angeles Country Club
Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick is part of a world-class field for the third Major of the year
The 2023 US Open takes place at a venue hosting a Major for the first time. Los Angeles Country Club is one of the most prestigious venues in the US and, after 126 years, it finally has a tournament to match that status.
As ever, the field for the US Open includes both amateurs and professionals, all hoping to write their name into the history books with victory.
In 2022, Matt Fitzpatrick closed out a memorable win, which included an incredible bunker shot on the 72nd hole, that helped him edge out Will Zalatoris to leave the Englishman celebrating with his family. He will be back this year hoping to replicate that success.
Both Majors in 2023 to date have produced stories of underdogs defying the odds to succeed. The most recent, the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, saw club pro Michael Block finish tied for 15th. While he is not in the field here, amateur Sam Bennett qualifies courtesy of his status as US Amateur champion. He’ll be hoping to repeat the heroics that saw him finish tied for 16th in The Masters.
Could the scene be set for another lesser-known player to emerge as a fan favourite at the US Open? Time will tell, but until then, familiar faces will be the most fancied. Jon Rahm claimed his second Major win in The Masters, and few would bet against him claiming a third. After all, his other Major came in this tournament in 2021 at Torrey Pines.
LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka finished tied for second with Phil Mickelson at Augusta National and both players will have designs on victory here. Koepka put that near miss behind him to win the PGA Championship and he will surely be one of the favourites to claim his sixth Major title, particularly as a two-time US Open winner.
As for Mickelson, he has finished runner-up in the US Open on no fewer than six occasions. A win this week would complete a career Grand Slam, an achievement Lefty has previously claimed would see him retire from the game.
There is intrigue elsewhere too. For example, former teen star Ryo Ishikawa went through qualifying to get here, and fans will be eager to see if he can recreate his heroics of 2010, when he was tied for second after Friday’s round before eventually finishing tied for 33rd.
On the subject of qualifiers, Sergio Garcia had to get here the hard way, too, but he duly reached his 24th consecutive US Open after shooting a nine under in Texas days before his LIV Golf commitments in Washington DC.
As well as Fitzpatrick, Rahm and Koepka, there are plenty of other former US Open winners in the field, including Bryson DeChambeau, who won in 2020, Gary Woodland, who claimed victory the year before him. Rory McIlroy, who won the tournament in 2011, also gets his penultimate chance of 2023 to end his nine-year Major drought.
Elsewhere, 2012 winner Webb Simpson, 2013 winner Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer, who won nine years ago, 2015 victor Jordan Spieth and 2016 champion Dustin Johnson, also play.
One player who definitely won't be playing is Tiger Woods, who has withdrawn from the tournament as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.
Below is the list of players currently confirmed for the 2023 US Open.
US Open Field 2023
- Abraham Ancer
- Sam Bennett (a)
- Keegan Bradley
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Ben Carr (a)
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Jens Dantorp
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wenyi Ding
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)
- Tony Finau
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Deon Germishuys
- Brent Grant
- Adam Hadwin
- Paul Haley II
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- David Horsey
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjai Im
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Dustin Johnson
- Martin Kaymer
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brooks Koepka
- Matt Kuchar
- Thriston Lawrence
- Hank Lebioda
- KH Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matthew McClean (a)
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Ryutaro Nagano
- Joaquin Neimann
- Wilco Nienaber
- Alex Noren
- Matthieu Pavon
- Mito Pereira
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- JT Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter (a)
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- Jacob Solomon
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
