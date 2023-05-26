US Open Field 2023 – Los Angeles Country Club

The 2023 US Open takes place at a venue hosting a Major for the first time. Los Angeles Country Club is one of the most prestigious venues in the US and, after 126 years, it finally has a tournament to match that status.

As ever, the field for the US Open includes both amateurs and professionals, all hoping to write their name into the history books with victory.

In 2022, Matt Fitzpatrick closed out a memorable win, which included an incredible bunker shot on the 72nd hole, that helped him edge out Will Zalatoris to leave the Englishman celebrating with his family. He will be back this year hoping to replicate that success.

Matt Fitzpatrick played the bunker shot of his life on the 72nd hole of the 2022 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Majors in 2023 to date have produced stories of underdogs defying the odds to succeed. The most recent, the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, saw club pro Michael Block finish tied for 15th. While he is not in the field here, amateur Sam Bennett qualifies courtesy of his status as US Amateur champion. He’ll be hoping to repeat the heroics that saw him finish tied for 16th in The Masters.

Could the scene be set for another lesser-known player to emerge as a fan favourite at the US Open? Time will tell, but until then, familiar faces will be the most fancied. Jon Rahm claimed his second Major win in The Masters, and few would bet against him claiming a third. After all, his other Major came in this tournament in 2021 at Torrey Pines.

Jon Rahm won his maiden Major title in the 2021 tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka finished tied for second with Phil Mickelson at Augusta National and both players will have designs on victory here. Koepka put that near miss behind him to win the PGA Championship and he will surely be one of the favourites to claim his sixth Major title, particularly as a two-time US Open winner.

As for Mickelson, he has finished runner-up in the US Open on no fewer than six occasions. A win this week would complete a career Grand Slam, an achievement Lefty has previously claimed would see him retire from the game.

There is intrigue elsewhere too. For example, former teen star Ryo Ishikawa went through qualifying to get here, and fans will be eager to see if he can recreate his heroics of 2010, when he was tied for second after Friday’s round before eventually finishing tied for 33rd.

On the subject of qualifiers, Sergio Garcia had to get here the hard way, too, but he duly reached his 24th consecutive US Open after shooting a nine under in Texas days before his LIV Golf commitments in Washington DC.

As well as Fitzpatrick, Rahm and Koepka, there are plenty of other former US Open winners in the field, including Bryson DeChambeau, who won in 2020, Gary Woodland, who claimed victory the year before him. Rory McIlroy, who won the tournament in 2011, also gets his penultimate chance of 2023 to end his nine-year Major drought.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, 2012 winner Webb Simpson, 2013 winner Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer, who won nine years ago, 2015 victor Jordan Spieth and 2016 champion Dustin Johnson, also play.

One player who definitely won't be playing is Tiger Woods, who has withdrawn from the tournament as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

Below is the list of players currently confirmed for the 2023 US Open.

US Open Field 2023

Abraham Ancer

Sam Bennett (a)

Keegan Bradley

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Ben Carr (a)

Gunn Charoenkul

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Jens Dantorp

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Alejandro Del Rey

Wenyi Ding

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

Tony Finau

Ross Fisher

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Deon Germishuys

Brent Grant

Adam Hadwin

Paul Haley II

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

David Horsey

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjai Im

Ryo Ishikawa

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Matt Kuchar

Thriston Lawrence

Hank Lebioda

KH Lee

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matthew McClean (a)

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Ryutaro Nagano

Joaquin Neimann

Wilco Nienaber

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

Mito Pereira

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

JT Poston

Aldrich Potgieter (a)

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

Jacob Solomon

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Carson Young

