Scottie Scheffler says we'll find out on Thursday whether he puts in a new putter at this week's US Open.

The World No.1 is on an incredible run of form, having not finished outside the top-12 in any tournament since October, and tops the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained statistics for Off the tee, Tee to green, Approach and 'Total'.

Despite that set of remarkable stats, as well as two victories and six other top-fives already this year, he has surprisingly struggled on the greens.

The Texan ranks 148th in the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained: Putting statistics, losing an average of 0.231 shots per round on the greens compared to last season where he gained 0.202 shots per round in putting to rank 58th.

At the Memorial Tournament earlier this month, he gained over 20 strokes on the field from tee to green, which was the second-best SG: Tee to green total since the ShotLink era began in 2004. Despite that, he lost 8.5 strokes on the field in putting and still only missed out on the playoff by a single shot.

"I'm most proud of what I did mentally there to still somehow give myself a chance to win when I wasn't putting my best," he said.

"I think that's something that I've worked on over the years out here being on Tour, is having that kind of mental edge and not taking things -- I don't know if too seriously is the right word, but sometimes I'd let a few bad swings or bad putts ruin my day, and I didn't do that, and I haven't done that in a while.

"I'm very proud of the kind of consistent results that I've put up on the board."

At Los Angeles Country Club this week, the World No.1 has been pictured testing a different Scotty Cameron putter to his usual model - and he's keeping his cards close to his chest as to whether he's making the switch.

"It looks a lot like mine but it's just a little bit bigger," he said of the model he was testing. "I don't know what it's called, but it's just slightly bigger than the one that I use."

Will it be going into the bag for the US Open? "You guys can find out Thursday," he said.

"I don't ever take decisions on switching equipment lightly. I think it's strange that I've been struggling the past few weeks with my putter.

"The PGA I actually felt like I rolled it pretty good. Few putts here or there that lipped out that should have gone in. Memorial obviously had an off week on the greens or probably would've won that one.

"I mean, sometimes you just got to bring another putter around there to make the original one scared. I've never really been one to try and overthink things, so I try and keep things as simple as possible.

"I looked at that one that's a little bit bigger, and I still am kind of undecided on what I think of it.

"Putting is such a weird thing. Sometimes when you're on the green sometimes when you feel good you feel like you're never going to miss and then sometimes when you feel terrible you feel like you're never going to make.

"Putting is just so different than the rest of the game, so when it comes to putters, it's all personal."

Scheffler plays with two big name Californians Collin Morikawa and Max Homa at 8.13am local on Thursday and 1.43pm on Friday afternoon in the opening two rounds.

The World No.1 finished T2nd last year at The Country Club. He has seven top-10s, including his 2022 Masters win, in his last 12 Major starts and enters this week as tournament favorite.