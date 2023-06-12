Bermuda Is Back - Mixed Reaction To Video Showing US Open Rough Test

It’s never really US Open week until we’ve seen the videos of golf balls nestling down in some treacherous rough with worried golfers concerned about how they’re going to survive the toughest test in golf.

We’ve had a couple already, but the US Open social media team themselves have taken up the challenge and delivered a stark warning for competitors hoping to conquer Los Angeles Country Club this week.

‘Bermuda grass is back’ is the main theme of the week, with the USGA setting a course with Bermuda grass for the first time since Pinehurst No.2 in 2005.

And although it doesn’t look like the longest rough, one glance at how the golf balls settle into the rough in the US Open’s video will strike fear into the heart of every golfer.

Golf commentator Tony Johnstone was not a huge fan, echoing the sentiments of a few people on social media that the rough being as it is took away some skill from the content.

Johnstone told Twitter: "Really? Here’s an idea… ask the people. This utterly negates the skill of the accomplished short game artiste. Everyone is reduced to hit and hope and it’s zero fun to watch. Aren’t we trying to identify the most skilled players?"

Writer John Huggan added: "Wonderful. Difficult is great. I just love it when imagination, touch and flair are replaced by hit and hope. This is how to identify Webb Simpson (sorry Webb)."

There were plenty of other reactions, both positive and negative, to the rough at the US Open - with as many people wanting to see the best in the world fully tested as those who think it turns the event into more of a lottery.

The USGA are making it as tough a test as possible again though, so we can expect to see a lot more struggles for the best in the world this week.

