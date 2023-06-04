Memorial Tournament 2023 Leaderboard, Live Updates: Can Rory McIlroy Win?

Refresh

McIlroy makes par, leads on his own McIlroy's tee shot found a good lie in the rough and from there he hit the green, leaving himself about 40ft for the three. It's a tricky one but he lags it down to tap-in range for a simple par to remain -6. With Kim and Lipsky's opening bogeys, McIlroy now leads the tournament on his own.

What a miss Fowler misses from 3ft for birdie on the 11th to get to -6. That was a huge chance to join the leaders.

Big day for Rory begins McIlroy is off and running on what feels like a pretty big day for the Northern Irishman. He's won 23 PGA Tour titles so it shouldn't be anything new, but given all he's been involved with of late, as well as his disastrous showing at Augusta National, this feels like a poignant 18 holes in his career. His ability isn't in question, but his composure in these moments has let him down all too often recently. A win today would give him a huge boost heading into the final two Majors of the year. He opts for the 3-wood off the first, launching a little cut into the right rough.

Laptop issues Don't know if it's the unusual heat in Scotland but my laptop had a near meltdown there. Hopefully all is sorted after the old off-on. While I was away, Scheffler made another birdie to get to -5, while Hovland holed a beauty to salvage a par at the first.

That Spieth hole-out Jordan's magic moment... Another hole-out for Jordan Spieth! He's just three back of the lead after the eagle at the Memorial.

Oh, Scottie The putting of Scheffler continues to hold the World No. 1 back. He missed a five-footer on 10 for a third birdie in a row to get to -5. He's still in it but that's a setback.

Spieth!! There's action happening all over the course. After a poor start - two bogeys in his first four - Spieth holes out from a near-impossible position for eagle to get to -3. Could that spark a charge? At the 10th, Jon Rahm saves par to remain -1. He'll need a storming finish and some help to have a sniff, but you never know.