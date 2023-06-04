Memorial Tournament 2023 Leaderboard, Live Updates: Can Rory McIlroy Win?

The final round of the Memorial Tournament is underway as a number of players, including Rory McIlroy, battle it out for the title. The Northern Irishman starts the day tied for the lead alongside Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky but a number of top players are lurking within a few shots.
Memorial Tournament Leaderboard 2023
- -6 McIlroy, S.W. Kim
- -5 Scheffler, Fowler, McCarthy, Hovland, Clark, Lipsky
- -4 Putnam, Eckroat, Hodges, Hubbard
McIlroy makes par, leads on his own
McIlroy's tee shot found a good lie in the rough and from there he hit the green, leaving himself about 40ft for the three.
It's a tricky one but he lags it down to tap-in range for a simple par to remain -6. With Kim and Lipsky's opening bogeys, McIlroy now leads the tournament on his own.
What a miss
Fowler misses from 3ft for birdie on the 11th to get to -6. That was a huge chance to join the leaders.
Big day for Rory begins
McIlroy is off and running on what feels like a pretty big day for the Northern Irishman. He's won 23 PGA Tour titles so it shouldn't be anything new, but given all he's been involved with of late, as well as his disastrous showing at Augusta National, this feels like a poignant 18 holes in his career.
His ability isn't in question, but his composure in these moments has let him down all too often recently. A win today would give him a huge boost heading into the final two Majors of the year.
He opts for the 3-wood off the first, launching a little cut into the right rough.
Laptop issues
While I was away, Scheffler made another birdie to get to -5, while Hovland holed a beauty to salvage a par at the first.
That Spieth hole-out
Jordan's magic moment...
Oh, Scottie
The putting of Scheffler continues to hold the World No. 1 back. He missed a five-footer on 10 for a third birdie in a row to get to -5. He's still in it but that's a setback.
Spieth!!
There's action happening all over the course. After a poor start - two bogeys in his first four - Spieth holes out from a near-impossible position for eagle to get to -3. Could that spark a charge?
At the 10th, Jon Rahm saves par to remain -1. He'll need a storming finish and some help to have a sniff, but you never know.
HELLO AND WELCOME
Follow all the final round action from the Memorial Tournament as it happens. Rory McIlroy is out in the final group in little over half an hour but moves are already being made by Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler.
With a number of big names in contention, it promises to be a Sunday thriller from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio.