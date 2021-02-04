Here are all the details on how you can watch the event from TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

Waste Management Phoenix Open Live Stream

The PGA Tour moves from California to Arizona and TPC Scottsdale this week for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Traditionally one of the most anticipated events of the year, especially with the huge attendance figures, the tournament will look rather different in 2021 due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 700,000 people normally attend the tournament throughout the week but tournament organisers are expecting roughly 5,000 fans each day this week.

Regardless of that, the tournament should still be an exciting affair thanks to some quality competitors in the field.

Rory Mcilroy tees it up in Phoenix for the first time in his career and he is joined by stars like Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and former champions of the event Webb Simpson and Rickie Fowler. The latter in particular needs to find some form to ensure his participation in The Masters

Related: Waste Management Phoenix Open Betting Tips 2021

Below are all the details on how to watch the tournament.

Additionally if you want to add a touch more excitement to your golf experience then why not try Fantasy Golf? On the Zweeler website you can pick players and win money each week or you can play a season-long game in which you have a roster of 22 players competing for you!

The season long competition officially started last week at the Farmers Insurance Open and Omega Dubai Desert Classic but you have more than enough time to catch up if you sign up now!

Watch 2021 PGA Tour Golf Live

Golf coverage in the US is usually split between NBC and its Golf Channel offshoot, and rival terrestrial network CBS. This means the best all-in-one option for PGA fans is to check out a FREE 1-week Hulu + Live TV trial.

Related: PGA Tour Schedule

In the UK, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass costs just £33.99 a month and is the best way to watch PGA Tour golf without committing to a long contract.

Waste Management Phoenix Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch PGA Tour golf in 2021 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch Golf anywhere with ExpressVPN Watch Golf with ExpressVPN - 30 Day Free Trial Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN, the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

Waste Management Phoenix Open Live Stream: How to watch from the US

Live TV Coverage is split between the Golf Channel and NBC this week (Timings are all in ET)

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise the majority of the golf but NBC will televise the crucial moments over the weekend just as the tournament starts heating up.

Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

Watch Golf Live with FuboTV Watch Golf with FuboTV Created with sports fans in mind, fuboTV now offers 100+ Sports, Entertainment and News Channels including NBCGolf, GolfTV and CBS Sports Network, so there’s something for everyone, especially Golf Fans. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

Waste Management Phoenix Open Live Stream: How to watch from the UK

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds on Sky Sports (Timings BST subject to change)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action from the event. This week Sky Sports will have Featured Groups coverage on all four days before the regular broadcasts start later in the day.

If you do not have Sky, then a Now TV Sky Sports Pass is an excellent alternative. You can get a day or monthly pass to Sky Sports so not only would you get the golf but also football, cricket, Formula 1 and a whole host of other sporting events. It will also stream on pretty much every modern device too.

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

Waste Management Phoenix Open Live Stream: How to watch from Canada

Live TV Coverage is on the Golf Channel Canada (Timings Eastern subject to change)

The PGA Tour will be on Golf Channel Canada this week.

Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it’s a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don’t want the hassle of wondering who’s showing the next big tournament – or having to flit between networks during one.

Just remember that if you’re abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual service.

Waste Management Phoenix Open Live Stream: How to watch from Australia

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds are on Fox Sports that can be viewed with a Kayo Sports subscription (Timings AEDT subject to change)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the Waste Management here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It’s also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you’re splitting the cost of the subscription. There’s even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

For more golf news do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.