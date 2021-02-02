The People's Open returns this week - who will win?

Waste Management Phoenix Open Betting Tips 2021

The Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale returns to our screens this week, with 5,000 fans set to attend the event each day.

Known as the ‘People’s Open’, the event is famous for the stadium 16th hole and the huge numbers of spectators who usually come to watch.

It’s a very strong field this week, with Rory McIlroy making his tournament debut and Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas also headlining.

So, who will win? Check out our tips below:

Waste Management Phoenix Open Betting Tips 2021