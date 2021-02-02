The People's Open returns this week - who will win?
Waste Management Phoenix Open Betting Tips 2021
The Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale returns to our screens this week, with 5,000 fans set to attend the event each day.
Known as the ‘People’s Open’, the event is famous for the stadium 16th hole and the huge numbers of spectators who usually come to watch.
It’s a very strong field this week, with Rory McIlroy making his tournament debut and Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas also headlining.
So, who will win? Check out our tips below:
Daniel Berger 4 points each way at 20/1 with Bet365
The World No.14 is on a fantastic run, having missed just one cut in his last 20 starts with a win, a runner-up, two third-places and five other top-10s. He has started 2021 with a 10th and a T7th.
Sam Burns 3 points each way at 70/1 with 888Sport
Burns played in the final group last week at Torrey Pines where he faded with a 75 in the final round. That will surely give him the urge to get the job done this week. He’s clearly in great form and will have learned a lot from witnessing Patrick Reed’s dominant victory.
Max Homa 2 points each way at 80/1 with Bet365
The American finished T6th here last year and has got off to a very solid start in 2021 with a T21 at the American Express and a T18 last week at Torrey Pines. He was also T12th in his last start of 2020 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
Henrik Norlander 1 point each way at 90/1 with 888Sport
Norlander finished T2nd last week at Torrey Pines so looks very tempting at these odds in that form. The Swede was also T12th in his first start of 2021 at the American Express.
