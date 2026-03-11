From 'It Already Is' To 'Glorified Signature Event' - What Do Golf Fans Say About The Players Becoming A Major?

Each time The Players Championship comes around, there’s one subject that crops up as reliably as the sight of balls disappearing into the water around TPC Sawgrass’s iconic 17th green – whether it should become the men’s game’s fifth Major.

There is no doubt that the PGA Tour’s flagship event stands apart on the circuit’s schedule, and there are plenty of reasons for that, from its iconic home to the world-class field it attracts each year.

However, for everything working in favor of the idea, there is another to question it, including concerns over the game’s heritage and the fact that it’s run by the PGA Tour rather than an independent governing body.

Our news team debated the subject in our weekly ‘Inside The Ropes’ franchise, and Golf Monthly readers were keen to give their thoughts both in the comments section and on social media.

Perhaps inevitably, given the contentious nature of the debate, opinions were divided.

Here’s a look at some of the views from readers on both sides of the argument. It’s not too late to have your say, either. Feel free to add a comment below.

Yes, The Players Should Become The Men’s Game’s Fifth Major

For some readers, there isn’t even a debate to be had: The Players Championship should become the fifth Major in the men’s game. But for others, there’s nuance. First, those who are certain…

There’s No Debate

“Why shouldn’t it?” asked one reader. “I am just an old guy who loves golf but cannot understand what could be wrong with the Players being a Major!”

Another wrote: “Very old argument. Should've been many years ago.”

Some other readers were equally adamant, with succinct responses including: “Absolutely!” and “Yes, definitely."

Another pointed out that the broadcasters treat it with the same reverence as the Majors, and that’s enough. “Absolutely and Sky think that as well. They only do ‘On The Range’ ahead of Majors,” they wrote.

The Strength Of Field

Some readers insist the strength of field is a big reason why The Players Championship should become a Major.

One reader, controversially, thinks that factor gives it prominence over The Masters, writing: “Major was an invented term. The strength of field and history should determine what is a Major. The Open and US Open fit that. The strength of field fits the Players.

"Masters is an invitational tournament, not a true championship. PGA [Championship] gets in by strength of field.”

Another reader also thinks The Masters is diminished as a Major when measured against the strength of field at The Players.

“It’s a Major," they wrote. "It has the strongest field and thus is the hardest to win. If you want to stay at four Majors, then eliminate the Masters. It is the smallest field thus is the easiest to win.”

It Already Is A Major

Some readers agree with the previous comment: namely, that The Players is already a Major, regardless of its official status.

One thinks it's only the powers-that-be who are stopping it being recognized for what it is. The comment read: “It already is the fifth Major. It’s just that the golf elites can’t get past tradition."

Another wrote: “Yep always should have been. The TPC is massive, the fifth Major for sure.”

Another cut to the chase, writing “Already is. Move along.”

No, The Players Shouldn’t Become The Men’s Game’s Fifth Major

While those in favor of The Players becoming the men’s game’s fifth Major were generally sure of their view, others felt there is more to consider, from the number of Majors to their location.

Four Majors Is Enough

For some readers, the idea of more than four Majors in the men’s game is unpalatable, with one writing: “Nope, four is enough.”

Others don’t think you can simply bestow an event with Major status. One comment read: “Nobody can ‘make’ a tournament a Major.”

Another reader agreed, writing: “You can’t just ‘declare’ a Major. On whose authority and who recognizes it?” before adding: “If the PGA were to call The Players a fifth Major, it would instantly have a lifetime asterisk by it."

Another wrote: “You cannot just create a Major,” adding: “What about past winners? Are they now Major winners in retrospect? What rubbish.”

The US Doesn’t Need Another Major

For some, the problem isn’t creating a fifth Major, it’s where it’d be held, with the idea of the US hosting four of the five not sitting comfortably with them.

One reader wrote: “Fifth Major should be outside of the USA. The USA already have three out of four.”

Another also thought a fifth Major should be held somewhere other than the US, writing: “No. A fifth Major (if required) needs to be in the Far East Asia/Australia to help grow the global appeal of the game.”

Similarly, one golf fan thinks another big tournament should get the nod over The Players: “The fifth Major in golf should be Australian Open, see the history of the event,” they wrote.

One reader added: “Agree with all the comments that say no. They should drop one of the USA Majors (USPGA would be my suggestion) and host a Major in Asia preferably but would also consider mainland Europe.”

As A PGA Tour Event, It’s Not Open To All

Some readers don’t think The Players can be a Major as long as some players can't qualify for it.

One wrote: “I’m not a LIV fan but it can’t be a Major if there aren’t avenues for everyone to play. Even the Masters provides avenues for anyone to play. It’s not easy but it’s possible. If you have to be a member of a particular tour to play, it’s not a Major.”

Another added: “Qualification for the players would have to be worldwide. At the moment it’s a glorified Signature Event.”

On a similar theme, others think it’s little more than an elevated PGA Tour event. One wrote: “Quite simply, The Players never has and never will 'feel' like a Major. it's there or it's not. Big Tour event, leave it at that.”

Another added: “The players is a PGA Tour American event, period. Leave it like that.”

The 17th Hole

For many golf fans, the iconic island green at TPC Sawgrass’s 17th is a “bucket list” hole, but according to some readers, its nature works against the idea of The Players becoming a Major.

One wrote: “Absolutely not. It's too gimmicky of a course because of the 17th hole. It's a unique and picturesque hole, but it takes skill out of the equation and banks on luck from variable wind gusts.”

Another agreed, writing: “Not as long as they play the 17th hole.”

What do you think?