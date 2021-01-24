Hatton finished the week four clear at 18 under par to win his fourth Rolex Series event

Tyrrell Hatton Wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Tyrrell Hatton outclassed Rory McIlroy in the final group to win his sixth European Tour title in Abu Dhabi.

The Englishman shot a bogey-free 66 (-6) to finish four ahead of second-placed Jason Scrivener and five ahead of McIlroy in third.

Hatton now has six European Tour wins, including four Rolex Series victories, as well as his Arnold Palmer Invitational triumph on the PGA Tour last year.

He began the day one behind Rory McIlroy and was two behind after three holes before McIlroy dropped shots at the 4th and 8th holes.

Hatton birdied the 2nd and 7th before two huge birdie putts found the bottom of the cup at the 9th and 10th.

McIlroy dropped further shots at the 11th and 16th, with Hatton pulling well clear with birdies at the 13th and 16th.

Hatton’s 66 was the round of the day in windy conditions at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The 29-year-old looks likely to rise up to a new career-high world ranking of somewhere between 5-7 after his fourth win in his last 20 starts.

He wins over $1.3m, taking his European Tour earnings close to $19m.

This week also marked the resumption of Europe’s Ryder Cup points and Hatton looks set to be one of Team Europe’s star names at Whistling Straits in September.

“Surreal to be honest. Even there knocking the putt in on 18th it doesn’t seem like I’ve won the tournament,” he told Sky Sports’ Tim Barter after holing the winning putt.

“It’s amazing, I’ve always loved starting my season here in Abu Dhabi.

“The big moment for me was the putt on 10, that was going 8ft putt and it hit the hole. That was huge.

“There’s so much that can happen in golf and obviously the last few holes are playing pretty tough.

“Happy that I managed to get over the line in the end.

“It’s massive, Ryder Cup points started again and that’s a huge goal for me this year to make that team.

“I’m absolutely delighted that i’ve managed to pick up a load of points this week.”