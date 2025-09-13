LIV Golf Leaderboard At The BMW PGA Championship

As ever, some of the world’s best players started the BMW PGA Championship, among them 11 of the 12 Team Europe Ryder Cup players, including LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm.

While the attendance of those players inevitably generated most of the attention in the build-up to the tournament, it wasn’t just Rahm from the big-money circuit who teed it up at Wentworth, with several more in the field.

The fourth season of the circuit concluded with the Team Championship in August, clearing the way for its players to compete in events that offer valuable world ranking points, among them the BMW PGA Championship.

That meant that, as well as Rahm, big names from LIV Golf, including Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann, are began the tournament.

Of the LIV Golfers who teed it up on Thursday, it was Reed who led the way at the halfway stage in a tie for 12th.

He was five back of the man at the top of the leaderboard, PGA Tour star Hideki Matsuyama, on seven-under following rounds of 69 and 68 in pursuit of his fourth title on the DP World Tour.

Two LIV Golfers, Tyrrell Hatton and Tom McKibbin, were T22 on five under after 36 holes after both produced rounds of 69 and 70 in the first two days.

Hatton would clinch his ninth DP World Tour title with victory, while McKibbin is looking to add a second title after winning the 2023 Porsche European Open.

Big things are expected of Rahm at the Ryder Cup at the end of the month, and he was solid over his first two rounds, heading into the weekend on four under to remain in contention for his 11th title on the tour.

Beneath him on two under in T61 were Joaquin Niemann, who won five times with LIV Golf this year before missing out to Rahm on the Individual Championship title, and six-time DP World Tour. winner Thomas Pieters/

For three LIV Golfers, there was disappointment, with five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka’s disappointing run of form continuing as he finished on one under to become one of the big names to miss the cut.

Stinger GC’s Dean Burmester finished with an identical score, while Adrian Meronk was the last of the LIV Golfers in the field, after rounds of 77 and 69 ensured he missed the cut line by four to finish on two over.

Check out the full LIV Golf leaderboard after two rounds of the BMW PGA Championship.

LIV Golf Leaderboard At The BMW PGA Championship