Hosted on the Old Course at St Andrews, the historic event will not be one to miss.

R&A Opens Ticket Ballot For 150th Open Championship

The ticket ballot for The 150th Open Championship has opened today, giving golf fans around the world the opportunity to secure a ticket for what should be an incredible event.

Taking place between the 10th and 17th of July in 2022, the oldest men’s Major Championship returns to the home of golf for the first time since Zach Johnson’s playoff victory in 2015.

With record-breaking levels of demand anticipated for the milestone championship, the ballot was introduced to provide the fairest way for golf fans of all generations to obtain tickets.

The ticket ballot will run until Monday, 4 October and will give fans plenty of time to register their interest in tickets. There will be a balance of allocations and fans will find out the results of the ballot by the end of November 2021.

The ticket ballot is available exclusively to members of The One Club, the free-to-join membership programme. Members who have already registered their interest for the ballot can now apply for tickets.

Fans can still sign up at any time via www.TheOpen.com and apply for tickets.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We are looking forward to a very special occasion in golf next year with The 150th Open being played at the birthplace of the game in St Andrews. We will be celebrating one of the most prestigious and renowned events in the sporting calendar and will be welcoming some of its greatest champions past and present.

“The ticket ballot gives as many fans as possible the chance to be part of this fantastic championship and make it an occasion to remember.”

Ticket prices for The 150th Open will be £95 for an adult on Championship Days and will range from £20 to £50 on practice days.

The R&A is encouraging more children and young people to attend The Open and free tickets will be available to children through the Kids go Free programme, while half-price youth tickets are available for 16-24 year-olds.

In order to give as many people as possible the chance to attend the Championship, weekly tickets are being discontinued.

For more information on The 150th Open or to sign up to The One Club and enter the ticket ballot, visit www.TheOpen.com.