Can we go back-to-back after last week's 150/1 winning tip with Stewart Cink?

Gran Canaria Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

Three weeks in the sunny Canaries, 15 rounds of golf, pick up some four-figure cheques, order a few beers, chill out with a punchy sangria … it’s a tough old life, but someone has to do it.

Yes, the Gran Canaria Open at Meloneras tees off an idyllic Canary Islands triple-header on Thursday with the Tenerife Open following next week.

The European Tour stays on at the Costa Adeje club for the late-addition Tenerife Championship which has stepped into the breach by taking over the May slot vacated by the Covid-related postponement of French Open.

As we saw when Celtic Manor hosted the Celtic Classic and Wales Open back to back last August, that simplifies travel and hotel arrangements and is another brilliant initiative by Tour boss Keith Pelley in the ongoing battle with the pandemic.

The prize money, 1.5 million euros, is the same for all three tournaments, not a fortune but those taking part will be grateful for having somewhere so pleasant to work.

The course, a Ron Kirby design, is a very short par 70 at 6,503 yards with five par threes and plenty of ravines and water hazards.

My mole in the Canaries says the front nine is nothing special but the course bursts into life in a thrilling stretch from the par-3 12th to the short par-four 16th along the edge of a cliff and with stunning views of the Atlantic.

The wind – Sunday is forecast to be the breeziest – is its main protection. Some rain expected on Friday.

The tournament host is Rafa Cabrera Bello, born next to a golf course on Gran Canaria, who took up the game at six and won every Spanish Championship in his age group, from under-7 level to under-18.

With no spectators, any glad-handing and extra social engagements involved will be minimized and hopefully won’t compromise his chance of winning. In any case, he has been struggling in the States with no top-ten there since October 2019.

Fourth in Abu Dhabi behind Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy was a good start to the year but his best finish in seven subsequent outings was 33rd.

The market is headed by Antoine Rozner, the 28-year-old Frenchman who broke through in Dubai in December and followed up in Qatar last month, excellent credentials in a field of players who find winning difficult.

One who doesn’t have that problem is the American John Catlin who remarkably has now won three times in his last 13 European Tour starts after seeing off Max Kieffer in a marathon Austrian Open play-off that went to the fifth extra hole.

There is nothing flash about the slimline Californian but he hits it straight, putts well, has a big heart and a good temperament.

His first two wins were in the Irish Open and at Valderrama, both in superior fields to this week’s.

He was a best-priced 45-1 for Austria and, although back-to-back wins are rare, the 30-1 for Gran Canaria is well worth an interest.

Missing this week are two of last week’s favourites Thomas Detry and third-placed Martin Kaymer.

Detry is probably lying down in some darkened room after shooting 49 on one nine on Sunday.

With no Gran Canaria form to go on, it’s best to rely on current performance and potential.

Garrick Higgo’s share of fourth in Austria caught the eye.

The South African is only 21 yet already a winner in Europe at the Portugal Open last September.

He still has much to learn but is trending the right way.

Sam Horsfield, Manchester born but Florida trained, sizzled last year with two wins in August and after missing the Gulf Swing because of a back problem, is quickly making up for lost time.

Slightly disappointing last week when only 15th at Atzenbrugg, he had earlier shone in the two Kenyan tournaments, placing third and eighth.

In Austria he started too slowly and after just making the cut shot 69-67 on the weekend, carding a lower score each day, and should carry that impetus forward.

Romain Langasque should have won more than last year’s Wales Open by now.

This French former amateur star posted a fifth in Kenya and is a birdie machine when he gets going – and masses of birdies and eagles are expected at Gran Canaria.

Gran Canaria Open Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

