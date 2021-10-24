The home country hero produced a stunning back nine to claim a five shot victory at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

Hideki Matsuyama Claims Zozo Championship On Home Soil

Coming in to the event, Hideki Matsuyama didn’t seem phased one bit about the pressure he was under in his home country, with the Masters Champion leading throughout the whole tournament.

That was until the back nine on the final day, when the Japanese star actually lost his lead for the very first time.

But the 29-year-old wouldn’t be flustered, producing a stunning display which included three birdies and an eagle at the last hole for, what was in the end, a resounding five shot victory.

The win extends Matsuyama’s superb 2021, with his first Major title at the Masters being followed by victory here in his home country of Japan.

“It’s been great to play in front of so many fans here in Japan,” said Matsuyama, “to be able to play well in front of them as well… I’m thrilled.”

After a 68 on Saturday, Matsuyama started his round just one shot clear of Cameron Tringale, who was still looking for his first PGA Tour victory.

As both men started solidly, the Japanese star extended the lead to two, with Tringale’s birdie at the 6th being bettered by Matsuyama’s eagle.

The Japanese fans then saw their man bogey the 8th, with Tringale making back-to-back birdies at the 9th and 10th to actually take the lead for the first time this week.

Despite falling back, Matsuyama didn’t panic, recovering well and showing his class with birdies at the 11th, 13th and 15th to restore a two-shot cushion.

Trading bogies at the par-4 17th, the pair headed down the 18th with Matsuyama still two clear and, after Tringale’s poor approach shot, Matsuyama produced arguably the shot of the tournament, nearly slam-dunking his second at the par-5 18th.

As his playing partners finished, the stage was set for the 29-year-old, with Matsuyama rolling in his eagle putt to much fanfare and a five-shot win.

With victory, Matsuyama secures his seventh PGA Tour win, adding to the superb Masters title he secured in April.