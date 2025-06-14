Trevor Cone Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Trevor Cone left a successful amateur career behind to turn professional, where he is making a solid impression
Trevor Cone was introduced to the game as a youngster, and, after an outstanding college golf career, he is now making a big impression in his professional journey.
Here are 10 things to know about the player.
Trevor Cone Facts
1. Trevor Cone was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on November 13th 1992.
2. He was introduced to the game as a youngster by his dad, Tom, who used to play competitive amateur golf.
3. He attended Virginia Tech, where he earned All-American honors in 2014 and won the ACC individual championship in 2015.
4. Cone’s maiden professional win came at the 2018 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae on the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour).
5. He earned his maiden PGA Tour card after finishing 22nd on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List. After losing his card the following year, by the end of the 2024 season, he was back on the PGA Tour after placing 27th on the list.
6. When he made his PGA Tour debut in the 2022 Fortinet Championship, he became only the fourth Virginia Tech alum to play on the PGA Tour, after Johnson Wagner, Brendon de Jonge and Tim Collins Jr.
7. He made his Major debut at the 2025 US Open after coming through Final Qualifying. He took his chance, not only making the cut where many of the game’s biggest names didn’t, but sitting inside the top 10 in the third round.
8. Cone is a huge fan of doughnuts, and on his X and Instagram bios he describes himself as “big doughnut guy.”
9. Eagle-eyed observers will notice that he doesn't wear a glove.
10. He’s a fan of other sports, too, and his favorite teams are Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
Born
Charlotte, North Carolina – November 13th, 1992
Height
6ft 2in (188cm)
Former Tours
PGA Tour Canada Korn Ferry Tour
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Professional Wins
2
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Korn Ferry Tour
2018 Ellie Mae Classic
-23 (four strokes)
Korn Ferry Tour
2022 AdventHealth Championship
-16 (one stroke)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
