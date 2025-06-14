Trevor Cone Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Trevor Cone left a successful amateur career behind to turn professional, where he is making a solid impression

Trevor Cone takes a shot at the US Open
Trevor Cone is building an impressive professional career
Trevor Cone was introduced to the game as a youngster, and, after an outstanding college golf career, he is now making a big impression in his professional journey.

Here are 10 things to know about the player.

Trevor Cone Facts

1. Trevor Cone was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on November 13th 1992.

2. He was introduced to the game as a youngster by his dad, Tom, who used to play competitive amateur golf.

3. He attended Virginia Tech, where he earned All-American honors in 2014 and won the ACC individual championship in 2015.

4. Cone’s maiden professional win came at the 2018 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae on the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour).

Trevor Cone with the Ellie Mae Classic trophy

Trevor Cone's first professional win came at the 2018 Ellie Mae Classic

5. He earned his maiden PGA Tour card after finishing 22nd on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List. After losing his card the following year, by the end of the 2024 season, he was back on the PGA Tour after placing 27th on the list.

6. When he made his PGA Tour debut in the 2022 Fortinet Championship, he became only the fourth Virginia Tech alum to play on the PGA Tour, after Johnson Wagner, Brendon de Jonge and Tim Collins Jr.

7. He made his Major debut at the 2025 US Open after coming through Final Qualifying. He took his chance, not only making the cut where many of the game’s biggest names didn’t, but sitting inside the top 10 in the third round.

8. Cone is a huge fan of doughnuts, and on his X and Instagram bios he describes himself as “big doughnut guy.”

9. Eagle-eyed observers will notice that he doesn't wear a glove.

Trevor Cone takes a shot at the Valspar Championship

Trevor Cone doesn't use a glove

10. He’s a fan of other sports, too, and his favorite teams are Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.

Trevor Cone Bio

Born

Charlotte, North Carolina – November 13th, 1992

Height

6ft 2in (188cm)

Former Tours

PGA Tour Canada Korn Ferry Tour

Current Tour

PGA Tour

Professional Wins

2

Trevor Cone Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

Korn Ferry Tour

2018 Ellie Mae Classic

-23 (four strokes)

Korn Ferry Tour

2022 AdventHealth Championship

-16 (one stroke)

