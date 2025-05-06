Turkish Airlines Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions

Returning after another short break, the DP World Tour begins its European Swing with the Turkish Airlines Open this week.

An event once contested by the likes of Tiger Woods in its early years, the Turkish Airlines Open is no longer an elevated tournament in Europe but instead marks the beginning of the tour's first home circuit.

A host of home players are involved, but the leading hopes for the title come from China, The Netherlands and England - namely Haotong Li, Joost Luiten and Jordan Smith.

None of the five historic winners of this tournament are involved in 2025, so a new name will feature on the trophy come Sunday evening.

Below, we've listed the odds for the leading pros involved as well as shared and explained our selections for a possible champion...

TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN COURSE GUIDE: REGNUM CARYA GOLF CLUB

Regnum Carya Golf Course was designed by Thomson Perrett & Lobb Golf Course Architects and opened in November 2008, going on to become one of the top-100 layouts in the world and standing out as the best in Turkey.

Reportedly Europe's first floodlit 18-hole course, Carya has hosted three previous versions of this event between 2016-2018, returning in 2025 as a 7,220-yard par-71.

Although far from the longest layout on tour, positional play will be vital at Carya Golf Club given its tree-lined nature, undulating fairways and plethora of penalty areas. There are 75 bunkers and four lakes which affect seven of the holes.

Despite the tricky nature of the heathland course, the winning score here has ranged from 17-under to 20-under, with Justin Rose winning in a playoff most recently. The course record is 62 and shared by Thorbjorn Olesen (2016) and Thomas Pieters (2018).

TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN PREVIOUS WINNERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2019 Tyrrell Hatton -20 (playoff - five players) 2018 Justin Rose -17 (playoff - Haotong Li) 2017 Justin Rose -18 (one stroke) 2016 Thorbjorn Olesen -20 (three strokes) 2015 Victor Dubuisson -22 (one stroke) 2014 Brooks Koepka -17 (one stroke) 2013 Victor Dubuisson -24 (two strokes)

TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN BETTING ODDS

Outright winner odds via BetMGM (prices correct at time of publishing)

Haotong Li (+1600)

Jordan Smith (+1600)

Joost Luiten (+2200)

Wenyi Ding (+2500)

Adrien Saddier (+2800)

Sam Bairstow (+3300)

Julien Guerrier (+3300)

Matthew Jordan (+3300)

Marco Penge (+3300)

Jorge Campillo (+4000)

Ewen Ferguson (+4000)

Jacques Kruyswijk (+4000)

Richard Mansell (+4000)

Adrien Otaegui (+4000)

Johannes Veerman (+4000)

Ugo Coussaud (+4500)

Angel Ayora (+5000)

Martin Couvra (+5000)

Frederic Lacroix (+5000)

John Parry (+5000)

Andy Sullivan (+5000)

Alejandro Del Rey (+5500)

Alex Fitzpatrick (+5500)

Wilco Nienaber (+5500)

Yannik Paul (+5500)

Brandon Robinson Thompson (+5500)

All other players are priced at +6000

TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN BETTING PICKS

Elliott Heath News Editor

Favorite: Adrien Saddier (+2800)

The Frenchman makes his first start since the Hero Indian Open last month, where he finished fifth after a T3rd in Singapore in his previous tournament. He was also T7th in Kenya, T13th in Ras Al Khaimah and T19th in Joburg in what has been a very solid start to 2025. He is yet to win on the DP World Tour but you feel that a win is coming soon - perhaps this week in Turkey.

Outsider: Sean Crocker (+6000)

The American is somewhat of a DP World Tour veteran with 175 starts and one victory, and he so nearly got his second win last time out in Hainan but for a poor third round. His closing 66 left him in T2nd at 14-under-par and gives him good momentum heading into the Turkish Airlines Open.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Favorite: Sam Bairstow (+3300)

The Englishman is enjoying a fine run of form lately, with Bairstow producing six top-25s in his last nine starts, including a T6th at the Hainan Classic, the last event he played in.

Although he is yet to win on the DP World Tour, the left-hander's game should suit the Regnum Carya course, with Bairstow ranking well in terms of driving distance (32nd), greens in regulation (40th) and stroke average (43rd). What's more, given his recent run of form and strong showing on courses that match up, I can see the 26-year-old contending this week.

Outsider: Jacob Skov Olesen (+6600)

I backed the Dane at the Mauritius Open and, that week, he finished inside the top-10. Since then, he has continued to produce excellent performances, with four top-13s in his last seven starts.

The only slight negative is that, within those seven starts, he has missed three cuts, but I fancy Olesen to produce a good performance in Turkey, where fellow countryman, Thorbjorn Olesen, has won before. He (Jacob) is accurate off the tee and has hit over 68% in terms of greens in regulation, which can only be a good thing. He is 15th in terms of stroke average on the DP World Tour and, because of this, I expect him to secure a break-out win soon, so why not here in Turkey?

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

Favorite: Wenyi Ding (+2500)

In a wide-open field, I feel the most confidence in a young man who really seems to be finding his feet on the DP World Tour. Ding has four top-20 finishes in his past five starts over a variety of different courses - a couple of which share similarities with Regnum Carya.

He often gains strokes off the tee and on the greens, so if Ding can produce a tidy week with his irons then I believe his maiden DP World Tour win can be achieved in Turkey.

Outsider: Francesco Laporta (+6600)

The experienced pro appears to have all of the right characteristics for an outside shot at the big prize this week - he's accurate off the tee and with his irons and has shown enough form on similar styles of course over recent weeks.

Laporta is a streaky putter, so backing him for a top-10 may well depend on how efficiently the Italian matches with the Turkish greens. Should he avoid a bad week with the flat stick, Laporta could dip inside the top-10.

HOW TO WATCH THE TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN

US/ET

Thursday, May 8 - Round One: 6:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 10:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App)

6:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 10:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App) Friday, May 9 - Round Two: 6:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 10:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App)

6:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 10:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App) Saturday, May 10 - Round Three: 6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, May 11 - Round Four: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

Thursday, May 8 - Round One: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, May 9 - Round Two: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, May 10 - Round Three: 11:30am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

11:30am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, May 11 - Round Four: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

