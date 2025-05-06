Turkish Airlines Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The DP World Tour begins its European Swing in Turkey at the Turkish Airlines Open - below are the odds for the leading players and our picks to win
Returning after another short break, the DP World Tour begins its European Swing with the Turkish Airlines Open this week.
An event once contested by the likes of Tiger Woods in its early years, the Turkish Airlines Open is no longer an elevated tournament in Europe but instead marks the beginning of the tour's first home circuit.
A host of home players are involved, but the leading hopes for the title come from China, The Netherlands and England - namely Haotong Li, Joost Luiten and Jordan Smith.
None of the five historic winners of this tournament are involved in 2025, so a new name will feature on the trophy come Sunday evening.
Below, we've listed the odds for the leading pros involved as well as shared and explained our selections for a possible champion...
TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN COURSE GUIDE: REGNUM CARYA GOLF CLUB
Regnum Carya Golf Course was designed by Thomson Perrett & Lobb Golf Course Architects and opened in November 2008, going on to become one of the top-100 layouts in the world and standing out as the best in Turkey.
Reportedly Europe's first floodlit 18-hole course, Carya has hosted three previous versions of this event between 2016-2018, returning in 2025 as a 7,220-yard par-71.
Although far from the longest layout on tour, positional play will be vital at Carya Golf Club given its tree-lined nature, undulating fairways and plethora of penalty areas. There are 75 bunkers and four lakes which affect seven of the holes.
Despite the tricky nature of the heathland course, the winning score here has ranged from 17-under to 20-under, with Justin Rose winning in a playoff most recently. The course record is 62 and shared by Thorbjorn Olesen (2016) and Thomas Pieters (2018).
TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN PREVIOUS WINNERS
Year
Player
Score
2019
Tyrrell Hatton
-20 (playoff - five players)
2018
Justin Rose
-17 (playoff - Haotong Li)
2017
Justin Rose
-18 (one stroke)
2016
Thorbjorn Olesen
-20 (three strokes)
2015
Victor Dubuisson
-22 (one stroke)
2014
Brooks Koepka
-17 (one stroke)
2013
Victor Dubuisson
-24 (two strokes)
TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN BETTING ODDS
Outright winner odds via BetMGM (prices correct at time of publishing)
- Haotong Li (+1600)
- Jordan Smith (+1600)
- Joost Luiten (+2200)
- Wenyi Ding (+2500)
- Adrien Saddier (+2800)
- Sam Bairstow (+3300)
- Julien Guerrier (+3300)
- Matthew Jordan (+3300)
- Marco Penge (+3300)
- Jorge Campillo (+4000)
- Ewen Ferguson (+4000)
- Jacques Kruyswijk (+4000)
- Richard Mansell (+4000)
- Adrien Otaegui (+4000)
- Johannes Veerman (+4000)
- Ugo Coussaud (+4500)
- Angel Ayora (+5000)
- Martin Couvra (+5000)
- Frederic Lacroix (+5000)
- John Parry (+5000)
- Andy Sullivan (+5000)
- Alejandro Del Rey (+5500)
- Alex Fitzpatrick (+5500)
- Wilco Nienaber (+5500)
- Yannik Paul (+5500)
- Brandon Robinson Thompson (+5500)
- All other players are priced at +6000
TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN BETTING PICKS
Favorite: Adrien Saddier (+2800)
The Frenchman makes his first start since the Hero Indian Open last month, where he finished fifth after a T3rd in Singapore in his previous tournament. He was also T7th in Kenya, T13th in Ras Al Khaimah and T19th in Joburg in what has been a very solid start to 2025. He is yet to win on the DP World Tour but you feel that a win is coming soon - perhaps this week in Turkey.
Outsider: Sean Crocker (+6000)
The American is somewhat of a DP World Tour veteran with 175 starts and one victory, and he so nearly got his second win last time out in Hainan but for a poor third round. His closing 66 left him in T2nd at 14-under-par and gives him good momentum heading into the Turkish Airlines Open.
Favorite: Sam Bairstow (+3300)
The Englishman is enjoying a fine run of form lately, with Bairstow producing six top-25s in his last nine starts, including a T6th at the Hainan Classic, the last event he played in.
Although he is yet to win on the DP World Tour, the left-hander's game should suit the Regnum Carya course, with Bairstow ranking well in terms of driving distance (32nd), greens in regulation (40th) and stroke average (43rd). What's more, given his recent run of form and strong showing on courses that match up, I can see the 26-year-old contending this week.
Outsider: Jacob Skov Olesen (+6600)
I backed the Dane at the Mauritius Open and, that week, he finished inside the top-10. Since then, he has continued to produce excellent performances, with four top-13s in his last seven starts.
The only slight negative is that, within those seven starts, he has missed three cuts, but I fancy Olesen to produce a good performance in Turkey, where fellow countryman, Thorbjorn Olesen, has won before. He (Jacob) is accurate off the tee and has hit over 68% in terms of greens in regulation, which can only be a good thing. He is 15th in terms of stroke average on the DP World Tour and, because of this, I expect him to secure a break-out win soon, so why not here in Turkey?
Favorite: Wenyi Ding (+2500)
In a wide-open field, I feel the most confidence in a young man who really seems to be finding his feet on the DP World Tour. Ding has four top-20 finishes in his past five starts over a variety of different courses - a couple of which share similarities with Regnum Carya.
He often gains strokes off the tee and on the greens, so if Ding can produce a tidy week with his irons then I believe his maiden DP World Tour win can be achieved in Turkey.
Outsider: Francesco Laporta (+6600)
The experienced pro appears to have all of the right characteristics for an outside shot at the big prize this week - he's accurate off the tee and with his irons and has shown enough form on similar styles of course over recent weeks.
Laporta is a streaky putter, so backing him for a top-10 may well depend on how efficiently the Italian matches with the Turkish greens. Should he avoid a bad week with the flat stick, Laporta could dip inside the top-10.
HOW TO WATCH THE TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN
US/ET
- Thursday, May 8 - Round One: 6:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 10:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App)
- Friday, May 9 - Round Two: 6:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 10:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App)
- Saturday, May 10 - Round Three: 6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Sunday, May 11 - Round Four: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
UK/BST
- Thursday, May 8 - Round One: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, May 9 - Round Two: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, May 10 - Round Three: 11:30am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday, May 11 - Round Four: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
