What Is Tiger Woods' Net Worth?
Tiger Woods became the first billion dollar athlete in 2009
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
What Is Tiger Woods' Net Worth?
Tiger Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time, winning 15 Major titles and a total of 110 professional tournaments worldwide.
The American is by far the richest active golfer on the planet, with his net worth estimated at $800m back in 2018. Since then he has won his 15th Major at the 2019 Masters and his 82nd PGA Tour title at the 2019 Zozo Championship. His net worth maybe be closer to $900m.
The 15-time Major winner has earned $1.5bn from endorsements alone since turning professional in 1996 according to Forbes, having topped the $1bn mark from all earnings back in 2009.
The Californian has won over $120m on the PGA Tour, which is $25m ahead of second-placed Phil Mickelson.
It is thought that Woods is single-handedly responsible for prize money increasing on the PGA Tour throughout his career.
In 1996, when Woods turned pro, Tom Lehman topped the PGA Tour money list with £1.78m and Nick Price was 50th with $402,000.
Fast forward 10 years to 2006 and Woods topped the money list with $9.94m and Richard Johnson in 50th place won $1.56m.
In 2019, 50th-placed JB Holmes won $2.15m and FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy won just shy of $23m thanks to a $15m bonus.
Woods was 8th in Forbes' 2020 Highest Paid Athletes list with his endorsements coming in at $60m for the year added to $2.3m on-course earnings. He has sponsorship deals with Nike, TaylorMade, Monster, GOLFTV, Bridgestone, Vantelin Kowa, Hero, Upper Deck, Full Swing Simulators and Centinel Spine. These deals collectively net him $60m per annum.
We believe Tiger also has sponsorship deals with Rolex, Autograph, 2K Gaming and he also co-owns Popstroke. According to the website; "PopStroke is an experiential golf and casual dining concept merging a dynamic, technologically advanced competitive golf environment with food and beverage." Tiger's design company, TGR Design has created many of the Popstroke putting complexes at different locations around the United States.
Woods has been with Nike since 1996, where he signed a huge $40m deal over five years, which was renewed for a reported $100m over a further five years. The Nike contract after that one is said to have been worth anywhere in between $20m-$40m per annum for eight years. Since then, his contracts have been undisclosed.
Apex Marketing estimated that his 2019 Masters victory was worth over $22m to Nike just from the screen time. Nike have stuck by Woods through thick and thin, especially after his high-profile late-2009 scandal where the likes of Gillette, Gatorade, Accenture and AT&T all dropped him.
As well as his on-course and endorsement incomes, Woods is also a course designer, a restaurant owner and is in the events business, with the Genesis Invitational, Hero World Challenge, Nexus Cup, Tiger Jam and Tiger Woods Invitational.
These are all in aid of his TGR Foundation charity, which helps offer education resources to students and teachers.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
- Sam Tremlett Senior Staff Writer
-
-
Hovland And Morikawa To Team Up At Zurich Classic
The World No 2 and 3 golfers in the world are set to feature in the team event, which gets underway in April
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
What Is Collin Morikawa's Net Worth?
How much is the major-winning American actually worth? We take a look here.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
12 Things You Didn't Know About Gary Woodland
We get to know US Open Champion Gary Woodland a little better
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Five Outsiders Who Could Win The Masters
We consider five players who might surprise the favourites and claim victory at Augusta
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
What Is Rory McIlroy's Net Worth?
The four-time Major winner's earnings are only behind Tiger Woods
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Bermuda Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021
Who is the GM Tipster backing to win this week in Bermuda?
By Jeremy Chapman • Published
-
Jeff Winther Claims Maiden European Tour Title
Jeff Winther Claims Maiden European Tour Title
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Fredrik Andersson Hed Passes Away Following Battle With Cancer
Fredrik Andersson Hed Passes Away Following Battle With Cancer
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Hideki Matsuyama Claims Zozo Championship On Home Soil
Hideki Matsuyama Claims Zozo Championship On Home Soil
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Mickelson Dismisses Driving Accuracy - "What I'm Looking At Is Distance"
Mickelson is one of the star names this week as the PGA Tour Champions Playoffs begin...
By Garrett Johnston • Published