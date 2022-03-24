Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What Is Tiger Woods' Net Worth?

Tiger Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time, winning 15 Major titles and a total of 110 professional tournaments worldwide.

The American is by far the richest active golfer on the planet, with his net worth estimated at $800m back in 2018. Since then he has won his 15th Major at the 2019 Masters and his 82nd PGA Tour title at the 2019 Zozo Championship. His net worth maybe be closer to $900m.

The 15-time Major winner has earned $1.5bn from endorsements alone since turning professional in 1996 according to Forbes, having topped the $1bn mark from all earnings back in 2009.

The Californian has won over $120m on the PGA Tour, which is $25m ahead of second-placed Phil Mickelson.

(Image credit: Getty images)

It is thought that Woods is single-handedly responsible for prize money increasing on the PGA Tour throughout his career.

In 1996, when Woods turned pro, Tom Lehman topped the PGA Tour money list with £1.78m and Nick Price was 50th with $402,000.

Fast forward 10 years to 2006 and Woods topped the money list with $9.94m and Richard Johnson in 50th place won $1.56m.

In 2019, 50th-placed JB Holmes won $2.15m and FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy won just shy of $23m thanks to a $15m bonus.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods was 8th in Forbes' 2020 Highest Paid Athletes list with his endorsements coming in at $60m for the year added to $2.3m on-course earnings. He has sponsorship deals with Nike, TaylorMade, Monster, GOLFTV, Bridgestone, Vantelin Kowa, Hero, Upper Deck, Full Swing Simulators and Centinel Spine. These deals collectively net him $60m per annum.

We believe Tiger also has sponsorship deals with Rolex, Autograph, 2K Gaming and he also co-owns Popstroke. According to the website; "PopStroke is an experiential golf and casual dining concept merging a dynamic, technologically advanced competitive golf environment with food and beverage." Tiger's design company, TGR Design has created many of the Popstroke putting complexes at different locations around the United States.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods has been with Nike since 1996, where he signed a huge $40m deal over five years, which was renewed for a reported $100m over a further five years. The Nike contract after that one is said to have been worth anywhere in between $20m-$40m per annum for eight years. Since then, his contracts have been undisclosed.

Apex Marketing estimated that his 2019 Masters victory was worth over $22m to Nike just from the screen time. Nike have stuck by Woods through thick and thin, especially after his high-profile late-2009 scandal where the likes of Gillette, Gatorade, Accenture and AT&T all dropped him.

A view of Payne's Valley designed by TGR Design (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as his on-course and endorsement incomes, Woods is also a course designer, a restaurant owner and is in the events business, with the Genesis Invitational, Hero World Challenge, Nexus Cup, Tiger Jam and Tiger Woods Invitational.

These are all in aid of his TGR Foundation charity, which helps offer education resources to students and teachers.