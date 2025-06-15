Who Is Carlos Ortiz's Wife?

Playing his golf all over the world on the LIV Golf tour for the Torque GC team as well as on the Asian Tour, Carlos Ortiz is enjoying a fairly successful campaign.

He joined LIV in 2022 and won his maiden event in Texas in 2024.

Previously spending his career on the PGA Tour, he made 92 of 161, won over $7.7m and recorded his only victory at the 2020 Vivint Houston Open.

Away from golf, the Mexican tied the knot with his long-term partner, Hayley Thompson Ortiz, on the 10th December 2017. The pair got married in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico and have four young children together.

A post shared by Carlos Ortiz (@carlosortizgolf) A photo posted by on

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ortiz and Thompson first met in their youth at the University of North Texas, where they reportedly dated for years. A true love story.

Since then, she has travelled and supported her husband all over the world, sharing many of their moments together on her Instagram, @thehaleyortiz.

A post shared by Haley Ortiz (@thehaleyortiz) A photo posted by on

Based in Dallas, she is also an artist, posting some of her work on her social media. A highlight of her work did appear on her Instagram account but she has since taken that down.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although Thompson regularly shares photos of herself and her family travelling the world with Ortiz, it appears the couple generally keep key details of their private life out of the public eye.

She was in Houston when the Mexican won his maiden LIV event, sharing on Instagram, "There isn't anyone I know more disciplined than @carlosortizgolf - it was only a matter of time, TE AMO. Houston is always so good to us!"

A post shared by Haley Ortiz (@thehaleyortiz) A photo posted by on

Along with her interest in art, she has shared videos of her playing the guitar and singing, although other details of Thompson's interests are very limited.