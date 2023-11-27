Who Is Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend?

Tiger Woods was dating restaurant manager Erica Herman, but the pair’s relationship, which started in 2017, broke down in October 2022.

In a lawsuit submitted in May this year, the golfer was accused of pursuing a sexual relationship with Herman while she worked for him at his South Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, and then forcing her to sign a non-disclosure agreement or she’d be fired from her job.

Herman, who had been seeking $30 million in damages, dropped the lawsuit in mid November, ending a six-month legal battle.

Woods made no public comments on the allegations.

Erica Herman congratulates Tiger Woods after his incredible victory at the 2019 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Herman was frequently pictured supporting Woods at tournaments, and she was one the first to greet the newly crowned champion after he won his fifth Masters title at Augusta in 2019.

It is reported that Herman started dating the famous golfer in 2017, after meeting through her work for his restaurant business in Florida.

Later that year, the pair were pictured together at the President’s Cup, where Woods was one of captain Steve Stricker’s assistants.

Tennis and Serena Williams fan Tiger Woods with his now ex-partner at the 2022 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Herman has been pictured frequently with Woods since then, including in March 2022, when the 15-time Major winner was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

One of the last times the couple were seen out together came in August 2022, when they sat alongside each other in Serena Williams’ player’s box at the US Open.

It now appears that Woods is single.

Who Is Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife?

Tiger Woods with former wife Elin Nordegren prior to the 2006 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, Woods had been married to Swedish-born Elin Nordegren.

Woods and Nordegren, who are now reported to be on good terms, were married for nearly six years, and they have two children together, Sam and Charlie.

However, they got divorced in 2010 after Woods admitted to a string of infidelities, and in February of that year he made an emotional public apology for cheating on his wife.

“I was unfaithful, I had affairs and I cheated. What I did was unacceptable,” said a tearful Woods.

He added: “I hurt my wife, my kids, my mother, my wife's family, my friends, my foundation and kids all around the world who admired me.”

Tiger Woods with Lindsey Vonn at the 2015 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few years later, he dated American skier, Lindsey Vonn, for three years, with the relationship ending in May 2015.