Who is the GM Tipster backing to win this week in Bermuda?

Bermuda Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

Mito Pereira 2pts each way at 25/1

Chilean Mito Pereira earned battleground promotion by winning three times last year on the Challenge Tour and tied fourth at the Olympics in Tokyo. He must be a serious contender at this level and I make him my main bet at 25/1.

Hayden Buckley 1pt each way at 33/1

If you're looking for in-form golfers, then Hayden Buckley, a 25-year-old from Tennessee in the very early stages of his main-tour career, has hit the ground running. A Challenge Tour winner last year, this lad is going places fast.

Brian Gay 1pt each way at 100/1

I'm more than willing to back him at 100/1 this week even though his recent form does not read at all well. Fear not, he had missed 15 out of his previous 19 outings before beating Wyndham Clark in a Port Royal playoff last year for his first success since 2013.

Patrick Reed 1pt each way at 22/1

Reed is staying with good friends in Bermuda, is loving the course which rewards his short-game skills and has the family with him, so better can be expected after a difficult stretch.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 0.5pts each way at 80/1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who almost won Europe's flagship BMW PGA title, is tempting at 80/1. The top Thai has Bermuda form, 11th last year and is in better nick now.

Hank Lebioda 0.5pts each way at 50/1

Hank Lebioda comes into the conversation on his 5-4-8 run in June/July and his third place to Todd two years ago.

When your only danger is a guy still winless after 12 years in 313 PGA Tour starts and you are the reigning Masters champion playing in your own golf-crazy country with huge crowd support, you really should be home free.

That’s exactly what Hideki Matsuyama did in the Zozo Championship, his five-shot victory making a shedload of punters who backed him at 14/1 – I hope Golf Monthly readers followed me in – very pleased with themselves on Sunday morning.

Ryder Cup Brit Matt Fitzpatrick heads the betting on the strength of a first victory of the year at tricky Valderrama.

The Sheffield man has yet to win on the PGA Tour circuit but won’t get a better chance than this.

Pipped in a playoff for the Scottish Open, his year had otherwise been disappointing, particularly when scoring zero points at Whistling Straits in the Ryder Cup.

This week’s test, Port Royal, is similarly short at 6,842 yards to Valderrama but less nerve-racking, a par 71 that’s still the longest of the five 18-hole courses on this tiny island.

This is the third time the Robert Trent Jones layout has hosted the Championship but Major champions Graeme McDowell and Jason Dufner know it from the made-for-TV Grand Slam of Golf which ran there from 2009 to 2014.

McDowell and Fitzpatrick are two of a sizeable European entry in a week where’s there‘s nothing for them in Europe.

Matthias Schwab, 12th at Wentworth and 15th at Valderrama, Dunhill Links winner Danny Willett, Guido Migliozzi, Thomas Detry, Russell Knox, Seamus Power and Luke Donald are also in the mix for the $6.5m purse, boosted from $4m by new sponsors Butterfield Bank.

It’s surprising to find 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed as big as 20/1 but scratch below the surface and the reason becomes clearer.

He hasn’t had a top-ten since June, was close to death during a six-day spell in hospital with bilateral pneumonia – “it hit me like a brick” he recalls – and a desperate bid for a Ryder Cup wild card failed.

Coming back earlier than he should at the Tour Championship, he could finish only 25th of 30.

More recently, missing the cut at the Shriners and 68th in the CJ Cup did nothing to encourage a bet but Matsuyama was only a few spots better in 59th and look what he did last week!

Reed is staying with good friends in Bermuda, is loving the course which rewards his short-game skills and has the family with him, so better can be expected.

As the classiest act in the field, an each-way investment is risky but justified.

Another at eye-catching odds is course specialist Brian Gay who in six weeks’ time becomes eligible to plunder the rich Champions Tour pickings, and this is a good moment to pay tribute to Bernhard Langer.

By winning in Virginia on Sunday at the age of 64, the evergreen German became that tour’s oldest champion. It was the 42nd of his “second” career.

Gay will never do that but I’m more than willing to back him at 100/1 this week even though his recent form does not read at all well.

Fear not, he had missed 15 out of his previous 19 outings before beating Wyndham Clark in a Port Royal playoff last year for his first success since 2013.

He doesn’t hit it far enough to win on many of the courses on tour but that out-of-the-blue victory confirmed that his third place to Brendon Todd the previous year was no fluke.

Again it was easily his best display of 2019, proof that a positive mental association with a course is key.

Like Todd, he is a straight-driving plodder with an incredible touch on the greens when he finds a course where he feels he has a chance.

With a similar game, Hank Lebioda comes into the conversation on his 5-4-8 run in June/July and his third place to Todd two years ago.

If you’re looking for in-form golfers, then Hayden Buckley, a 25-year-old from Tennessee in the very early stages of his main-tour career, has hit the ground running, shooting 37-under for his last two outings, fourth in Mississippi and eighth at the Shriners in Las Vegas where he signed off with a 63.

A Challenge Tour winner last year, this lad is going places fast.

Chilean Mito Pereira earned battleground promotion by winning three times last year on the Challenge Tour and tied fourth at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Fifth in the Barbasol on only his sixth main-tour start, this 26-year-old opened the new season with third at the Fortinet and two decent subsequent efforts.

He must be a serious contender at this level and I make him my main bet at 25/1.

Also short-listed are South Africans Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Garrick Higgo, the latter already a winner on the PGA Tour and sensational in two Canary Islands victories on short courses early in the year. But he’s been finding it tougher recently.

On his Wentworth form, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who almost won Europe’s flagship BMW PGA title, is tempting at 80/1.

The top Thai has Bermuda form, 11th last year and is in better nick now.

Finally, a word for ace putter Adam Hadwin and new kid on the block Sahith Theegala, who led for most of the way in Mississippi before fading to eighth.

