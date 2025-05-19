Soudal Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions

Following the excitement of the PGA Championship, the DP World Tour is set to continue its European Swing in Belgium at the Soudal Open.

A strong field has been assembled at Rinkven International, with LIV golfer Thomas Pieters leading a number of big names. Jordan Smith and Matt Wallace are the joint-favorites alongside the former Ryder Cup star, each looking to boost their own outside hopes of representing Team Europe later this season.

A competitive entry list also features Laurie Canter, Haotong Li and Eugenio Chacarra - with the trio having tasted victory already so far this season and well in the race for one of the PGA Tour cards on offer at the end of the year.

Another of the bonuses on offer is the $200,000 prize for winning the six-leg European Swing. As it stands, Martin Couvra leads the way off the back of his Turkish Airlines Open win, but there is still plenty of time for other players to steal the show.

Below, we've listed all of the odds for the leading players at the Soudal Open as well as our picks to win this week.

Nacho Elvira poses with the Soudal Open trophy after winning in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

SOUDAL OPEN COURSE GUIDE: RINKVEN INTERNATIONAL GOLF CLUB

Rinkven International Golf Club is located near Antwerp in Belgium and features 36 holes of beautiful parkland course. It is known to be extremely tight and much shorter than the average tour stop, lined by plenty of large trees, and features several ponds and rivers littered throughout.

Established in 1981, Rinkven was originally designed by renowned Belgian golfer and golf course architect, Paul Rolin. Since then, English golf course architect Martin Hawtree has amended and upgraded the layout to meet championship standards.

While it is made up of the North and South courses, a combination of the two are used to create the 6,940-yard par-71 that hosts the Soudal Open. The winning score in recent seasons has often been in the high teens, with plenty of birdies to keep fans entertained.

Rinkven has hosted the Soudal Open since 2018 and has also welcomed the European Amateur Championship as well as a Ladies European Tour Access Series event, too.

Romain Langasque drives down a tree-lined fairway at Rinkven International Golf Club in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

SOUDAL OPEN PREVIOUS WINNERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Nacho Elvira -18 (one stroke) 2023 Simon Forsstrom -17 (one stroke) 2022 Sam Horsfield -13 (two strokes)

SOUDAL OPEN BETTING ODDS

Outright winner odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (prices correct at time of publishing)

Jordan Smith (+2200)

Thomas Pieters (+2200)

Matt Wallace (+2200)

Laurie Canter (+2500)

Haotong Li (+2500)

Eugenio Chacarra (+2500)

Keita Nakajima (+3000)

Matthew Jordan (+3000)

Wenyi Ding (+3500)

Joost Luiten (+3500)

Marco Penge (+4000)

Adrien Saddier (+4000)

Richard Mansell (+4500)

Sam Bairstow (+4500)

Ewen Ferguson (+5000)

Jorge Campillo (+5500)

Martin Couvra (+5500)

Guido Migliozzi (+5500)

Brandon Stone (+5500)

Daniel Hillier (+6000)

Frederic Lacroix (+6000)

Julien Guerrier (+6000)

Alex Fitzpatrick (+6500)

Brandon Robinson Thompson (+6500)

Ugo Coussaud (+6500)

All other players are priced at +7000 or higher

SOUDAL OPEN BETTING PICKS

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Marco Penge (+4000)

Big-hitting Penge is riding high after winning his maiden DP World Tour title recently in Hainan and following it up with a superb showing at the PGA Championship, where he finished T28th in his first ever US Major.

The Englishman, who was also third at this year’s South African Open, missed the cut here last year but he’s come a long way since then.

Outsider: Matteo Manassero (+7500)

The Italian returns to Europe this week after exclusively playing on the PGA Tour so far this year, where he has made seven of 10 cuts including a best finish of T25th at the Farmers Insurance Open. He’s made his last two cuts and was T13th here last time out.

Manassero has never been known for his length but his accuracy could play a key role this week in Belgium, and I believe he’ll be in good spirits being back on his home continent and tour.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Matthew Jordan (+3000)

How Matthew Jordan isn't a DP World Tour winner yet is baffling to me. However, this could well be the week that all changes, with the Englishman producing a fine run of results over 2025.

In his last six starts, he has four top-20s and, at last year's Soudal Open, he finished in a share of fifth following rounds of 64, 70, 69 and 65. He knows how to go low at Rinkven International and, with his strong form and game still in shape, I expect him to challenge at the top of the leaderboard once again.

Outsider: Nathan Kimsey (+12000)

Nathan Kimsey has been quietly going about his business on the DP World Tour this season, registering three top-16 finishes, most recently at the Hero Indian Open. The Englishman hits plenty of fairways and greens, ranking inside the top-20 for both statistics, which is a big positive on the tree-lined layout of Rinkven International.

He may not be the longest off the tee, but on a course that doesn't require much length, he may well compete if he can get the putter working throughout the week.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Laurie Canter (+2500)

Among the favorites this week, Laurie Canter's name stood out to me for the Soudal Open. Rinkven International Golf Club is an old-school layout which is tight and relies heavily on accuracy plus premium ball-striking. While that also lends itself to a profile like Jordan Smith, I'm giving Canter the nod because of his T7th finish compared to Smith's 71st in 2024.

Neither player is known for their putting prowess, exactly, but Canter has proved already this season that he can win on the DP World Tour while still losing strokes to the field (Bahrain), so I'm thinking we could see a repeat of that in Belgium.

Outsider: Brandon Robinson Thompson (+6500)

Robinson Thompson has been in really good form throughout 2025 with four top-10s and a couple more top-20s. His ability to play all kinds of courses well gives me confidence that, although he has never seen Rinkven International before, he is perfectly capable of adapting and performing well.

A T7th finish at the Joburg Open and a T17th result at the Indian Open proves he can cope with tighter courses, so we're both hoping that another top-10 is on the cards after a week away.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Haotong Li (+2500)

Haotong Li is playing frighteningly good golf at the moment, with four top-10 finishes in seven starts including a win and second place. This test strikes me as one he should thrive in, especially when in the form of his life. Li ranks second for par-4 scoring average this season, a crucial metric for success here, and also ranks 6th for strokes gained: tee to green.

While his performances at this event don't provide any real encouragement, I am prepared to forgive him and focus instead on how well-suited his current performance on the DP World Tour line up with the things the Soudal Open wants.

Outsider: Marco Penge (+4000)

How Marco Penge is this price after his impressive PGA Championship performance, I will never understand. This field is nowhere near the strength that he faced at Quail Hollow last week, where he eventually finished in the top-30. Penge also recently won his first DP World Tour title at the Hainan Classic, so confidence will surely be high.

He also suits the Soudal test, ranking seventh for par-4 scoring average and fourth for strokes gained: putting, giving him a great chance at a very appealing each-way price.

HOW TO WATCH THE SOUDAL OPEN

US/ET

Thursday, May 22 - Round One: 7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App)

7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App) Friday, May 23 - Round Two: 7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App)

7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App) Saturday, May 24 - Round Three: 7:30am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

7:30am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, May 25 - Round Four: 7:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

Thursday, May 22 - Round One: 12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, May 23 - Round Two: 12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, May 24 - Round Three: 12:30pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:30pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, May 25 - Round Four: 12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025