US Open Betting Tips And Odds: Final Round Picks

Who are we picking to win the 2025 US Open?

The 18th at Oakmont and insets of Sam Burns, JJ Spaun and Adam Scott
By
The 2025 US Open is poised for a grandstand finish as Sam Burns takes a one-stroke lead into the final round at Oakmont with seven players within five shots.

With 18-holes to go, Burns is bookmakers' favorite at +160 to win his first Major title but JJ Spaun and Adam Scott are just one back, with Viktor Hovland trailing the leader by three.

So, who will win? And which 'sleeper' might be able to mount a charge?

We make our picks for the 2025 US Open final round...

US Open betting picks:

Jonny Leighfield

Adam Scott acknowledges the crowd at the US Open

Favorite: Adam Scott +320

I so badly want this to be Adam Scott's year, and he's playing the kind of golf that could easily get it done. Four birdies in round three were fuelled by a fantastic short game, with the rest of his game gaining over a stroke on the field.

Nerves could affect the others in contention a little more than Scott, who has a Major under his belt already. As such, I'm backing what would be an extremely popular winner to get it done on Father's Day.

Sleeper: Ben Griffin +35000

I picked Griffin at the start of the week and I will stick with him still. There were a good few putting errors in round three, but he's also putted really well for the most part otherwise, so hopefully he'll take confidence from that.

Griffin is playing well from tee to green and exuding confidence as a result. Although he might not win it, I can see him getting on a run and finishing in the top-five.

Elliott-Heath
Elliott Heath

J.J. Spaun hits an iron off the tee

Favorite: JJ Spaun +330

As lovely as an Adam Scott win would be, I think JJ Spaun has what it takes to go and win this on Sunday. The Californian is playing robotic golf right now and showing no weakness. I think Burns and Scott can both blow hot and cold while Spaun just seems to be fully in control at Oakmont.

I also think his experience at TPC Sawgrass in March will have helped him an awful lot.

Sleeper: Thriston Lawrence +8000

The South African has gone backwards since reaching six-under-par early into his second round but he is still there or there abouts. He is a brilliant driver of the ball and, like Spaun, I think he can look back at contending in a huge event to help him.

Lawrence was T4 at Troon in last year's Open so knows how to perform on the big stage. He could be a surprise challenger.

US Open golf odds: Final round

  • Sam Burns +160
  • Adam Scott +320
  • JJ Spaun +330
  • Viktor Hovland +650
  • Carlos Ortiz +2000
  • Tyrrell Hatton +2200
  • Scottie Scheffler +5500
  • Thriston Lawrence +8000
  • Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000
  • Cameron Young +12000
  • Robert MacIntyre +17000
  • Ben Griffin +35000
  • Russell Henley +40000
  • Nick Taylor +60000
  • Marc Leishman +60000
  • Max Greyserman +60000

Odds via FanDuel

News Editor

