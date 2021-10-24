Jeff Winther claimed the biggest title of his career, with a level-par final round good enough for a one shot victory at the Mallorca Golf Open.

In an extremely tense and exciting final round, it was Denmark’s Jeff Winther who came out on top, with the 33-year-old securing his first European Tour title in his 129th start.

It was a drama filled day for Winther, with the Dane having to make a number of par saves, including a left handed par at the par-3 3rd.

But, after making his first birdie at the 10th, Winther could afford a bogey at the last, eventually claiming a one shot win over the trio of Jorge Campillo, Pep Angles and Sebastian Soderberg.

“I don’t know what to say right now,” said Winther, “I’m honestly just pleased to see my kids, family and friends right here now.

“We have a flight home tomorrow at 10am, but we will definitely find a way to celebrate tonight. I’m honestly so stoked right now!”

After shooting his second 62 of the week on Saturday, the Dane started the day two shots clear of home favourite Campillo.

And, after nine consecutive pars, Winther soon found himself joined at the top of the leaderboard by Soderberg, who had produced three birdies in the first seven holes to get to 15-under-par.

Winther, though, would birdie his only hole of the day at the 10th, before Soderberg fired back with a birdie of his own at the 11th.

However, thanks to Soderberg’s mistakes, Winther soon found himself with some breathing room and a two-shot cushion he hadn’t seen since the start of the day.

Tapping in on the 17th, the Dane kept two clear going down the last and, despite a nervy missed short putt, rolled in what was his first bogey of the weekend for a one shot win.

The victory means that Winther qualifies for the season finale DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, as well as securing his playing rights for next season.